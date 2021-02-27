Oregon reports 2 more COVID-19 related deaths, 455 new cases

Coronavirus

PORTLAND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- There are two new COVID-19 related deaths in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 2,208, the Oregon Health Authority reported Saturday.

OHA also reported 455 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of 12:01 a.m. Saturday, bringing the state total to 155,315.

Vaccinations in Oregon

OHA reported that 32,288 new doses of COVID-19 vaccinations were added Saturday to the state immunization registry. Of this total, 24,926 doses were administered on Friday and 7,362 were administered on previous days but were entered into the vaccine registry on Friday.

Cumulative daily totals can take several days to finalize because providers have 72 hours to report doses administered and technical challenges have caused many providers to lag in their reporting. OHA has been providing technical support to vaccination sites to improve the timeliness of their data entry into the state’s ALERT Immunization Information System (IIS).

Oregon has now administered a cumulative total of 943,692 first and second doses of COVID-19 vaccines. To date, 1,194,495 doses of vaccine have been delivered to sites across Oregon.

These data are preliminary and subject to change. OHA's dashboards provide regularly updated vaccination data, and Oregon’s dashboard has been updated Saturday.

COVID-19 hospitalizations

The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 148, which is four fewer than Friday. There are 31 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds, which is three fewer than Friday.

The total number of patients in hospital beds may fluctuate between report times. The numbers do not reflect admissions per day, nor the length of hospital stay. Staffing limitations are not captured in this data and may further limit bed capacity.

Cases and deaths

The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported Saturday are in the following counties: Baker (6), Benton (7), Clackamas (35), Columbia (13), Coos (42), Curry (2), Deschutes (14), Douglas (16), Hood River (4), Jackson (67), Jefferson (4), Josephine (9), Klamath (5), Lake (1), Lane (29), Lincoln (2), Linn (9), Malheur (7), Marion (43), Morrow (1), Multnomah (32), Polk (12), Umatilla (12), Union (3), Wasco (1), Washington (73), Yamhill (6).

Oregon’s 2,207th COVID-19 death is a 92-year-old man in Jackson County who tested positive on Feb. 22 and died on Feb. 25 at Asante Rogue Regional Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 2,208th COVID-19 death is a 61-year-old man in Josephine County who tested positive on Jan. 13 and died on Feb. 15 at Asante Three Rivers Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.

County Total Cases 1 Total deaths 2 Baker 656 7 Benton 2,335 16 Clackamas 13,357 175 Clatsop 775 6 Columbia 1,261 21 Coos 1,482 19 Crook 775 18 Curry 426 6 Deschutes 5,946 59 Douglas 2,463 54 Gilliam 53 1 Grant 222 1 Harney 273 6 Hood River 1,068 29 Jackson 8,377 112 Jefferson 1,955 28 Josephine 2,337 50 Klamath 2,789 55 Lake 375 6 Lane 10,224 126 Lincoln 1,131 20 Linn 3,586 56 Malheur 3,350 58 Marion 18,416 285 Morrow 1,047 14 Multnomah 31,853 528 Polk 3,053 42 Sherman 53 0 Tillamook 414 2 Umatilla 7,651 82 Union 1,284 19 Wallowa 142 4 Wasco 1,221 26 Washington 21,170 212 Wheeler 22 1 Yamhill 3,773 64 Statewide 155,315 2,208

1 This includes cases confirmed by diagnostic testing and presumptive cases. Presumptive cases are those without a positive diagnostic test who present COVID-19-like symptoms and had close contact with a confirmed case. County of residence for cases may change as new information becomes available. If changes occur, we will update our counts accordingly.

2 For additional details on individuals who have died from COVID-19 in Oregon, please refer to our press releases.

Electronic Laboratory Reporting (ELR) received Feb. 26, 2021

County Negative Els Positive ELRs Total ELRs Percent Positivity Baker 14 3 17 17.6% Benton 548 12 560 2.1% Clackamas 1,187 35 1,222 2.9% Clatsop 90 0 90 0.0% Columbia 138 15 153 9.8% Coos 306 35 341 10.3% Crook 41 2 43 4.7% Curry 60 7 67 10.4% Deschutes 401 6 407 1.5% Douglas 287 8 295 2.7% Grant 4 2 6 33.3% Harney 32 1 33 3.0% Hood River 167 5 172 2.9% Jackson 736 52 788 6.6% Jefferson 61 2 63 3.2% Josephine 254 12 266 4.5% Klamath 97 0 97 0.0% Lake 3 2 5 40.0% Lane 3,565 41 3,606 1.1% Lincoln 91 4 95 4.2% Linn 459 8 467 1.7% Malheur 101 7 108 6.5% Marion 937 55 992 5.5% Morrow 30 1 31 3.2% Multnomah 3,175 36 3,211 1.1% Polk 200 10 210 4.8% Sherman 2 0 2 0.0% Tillamook 21 0 21 0.0% Umatilla 342 26 368 7.1% Union 86 2 88 2.3% Wallowa 13 0 13 0.0% Wasco 63 2 65 3.1% Washington 1,676 66 1,742 3.8% Wheeler 1 0 1 0.0% Yamhill 319 11 330 3.3% Statewide 15,507 468 15,975 2.9%

Cumulative Electronic Laboratory Reporting

County Negative ELR Positive ELR Total ELR Percent Positivity Baker 8,061 1,546 9,607 16.1% Benton 105,736 3,409 109,145 3.1% Clackamas 344,140 18,646 362,786 5.1% Clatsop 26,568 1,263 27,831 4.5% Columbia 32,362 1,584 33,946 4.7% Coos 31,288 1,557 32,845 4.7% Crook 12,140 1,015 13,155 7.7% Curry 8,220 352 8,572 4.1% Deschutes 129,948 7,596 137,544 5.5% Douglas 52,560 2,045 54,605 3.7% Gilliam 900 28 928 3.0% Grant 3,360 178 3,538 5.0% Harney 2,648 213 2,861 7.4% Hood River 25,360 1,324 26,684 5.0% Jackson 164,742 10,530 175,272 6.0% Jefferson 15,127 1,649 16,776 9.8% Josephine 44,635 2,200 46,835 4.7% Klamath 37,843 2,819 40,662 6.9% Lake 2,470 361 2,831 12.8% Lane 355,346 11,413 366,759 3.1% Lincoln 34,816 2,153 36,969 5.8% Linn 105,326 6,529 111,855 5.8% Malheur 17,946 4,564 22,510 20.3% Marion 260,948 25,827 286,775 9.0% Morrow 5,557 1,206 6,763 17.8% Multnomah 794,296 43,893 838,189 5.2% Polk 54,105 3,725 57,830 6.4% Sherman 1,100 47 1,147 4.1% Tillamook 11,266 371 11,637 3.2% Umatilla 51,493 7,944 59,437 13.4% Union 10,116 956 11,072 8.6% Wallowa 2,089 73 2,162 3.4% Wasco 26,829 1,281 28,110 4.6% Washington 496,139 29,562 525,701 5.6% Wheeler 336 20 356 5.6% Yamhill 101,246 5,154 106,400 4.8% Statewide 3,377,062 203,033 3,580,095 5.7%

