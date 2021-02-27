Skip to Content
Coronavirus
By
Published 11:51 am

Oregon reports 2 more COVID-19 related deaths, 455 new cases

PORTLAND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- There are two new COVID-19 related deaths in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 2,208, the Oregon Health Authority reported Saturday.

OHA also reported 455 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of 12:01 a.m. Saturday, bringing the state total to 155,315.

Vaccinations in Oregon

OHA reported that 32,288 new doses of COVID-19 vaccinations were added Saturday to the state immunization registry. Of this total, 24,926 doses were administered on Friday and 7,362 were administered on previous days but were entered into the vaccine registry on Friday.

Cumulative daily totals can take several days to finalize because providers have 72 hours to report doses administered and technical challenges have caused many providers to lag in their reporting. OHA has been providing technical support to vaccination sites to improve the timeliness of their data entry into the state’s ALERT Immunization Information System (IIS).

Oregon has now administered a cumulative total of 943,692 first and second doses of COVID-19 vaccines. To date, 1,194,495 doses of vaccine have been delivered to sites across Oregon.

These data are preliminary and subject to change. OHA's dashboards provide regularly updated vaccination data, and Oregon’s dashboard has been updated Saturday.

COVID-19 hospitalizations

The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 148, which is four fewer than Friday. There are 31 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds, which is three fewer than Friday.

The total number of patients in hospital beds may fluctuate between report times. The numbers do not reflect admissions per day, nor the length of hospital stay. Staffing limitations are not captured in this data and may further limit bed capacity.

More information about hospital capacity can be found here.

Cases and deaths

The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported Saturday are in the following counties: Baker (6), Benton (7), Clackamas (35), Columbia (13), Coos (42), Curry (2), Deschutes (14), Douglas (16), Hood River (4), Jackson (67), Jefferson (4), Josephine (9), Klamath (5), Lake (1), Lane (29), Lincoln (2), Linn (9), Malheur (7), Marion (43), Morrow (1), Multnomah (32), Polk (12), Umatilla (12), Union (3), Wasco (1), Washington (73), Yamhill (6).

Oregon’s 2,207th COVID-19 death is a 92-year-old man in Jackson County who tested positive on Feb. 22 and died on Feb. 25 at Asante Rogue Regional Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 2,208th COVID-19 death is a 61-year-old man in Josephine County who tested positive on Jan. 13 and died on Feb. 15 at Asante Three Rivers Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.

CountyTotal Cases 1Total deaths 2
Baker6567
Benton2,33516
Clackamas13,357175
Clatsop7756
Columbia1,26121
Coos1,48219
Crook77518
Curry4266
Deschutes5,94659
Douglas2,46354
Gilliam531
Grant2221
Harney2736
Hood River1,06829
Jackson8,377112
Jefferson1,95528
Josephine2,33750
Klamath2,78955
Lake3756
Lane10,224126
Lincoln1,13120
Linn3,58656
Malheur3,35058
Marion18,416285
Morrow1,04714
Multnomah31,853528
Polk3,05342
Sherman530
Tillamook4142
Umatilla7,65182
Union1,28419
Wallowa1424
Wasco1,22126
Washington21,170212
Wheeler221
Yamhill3,77364
Statewide155,3152,208

1 This includes cases confirmed by diagnostic testing and presumptive cases. Presumptive cases are those without a positive diagnostic test who present COVID-19-like symptoms and had close contact with a confirmed case. County of residence for cases may change as new information becomes available. If changes occur, we will update our counts accordingly.

2 For additional details on individuals who have died from COVID-19 in Oregon, please refer to our press releases.

Electronic Laboratory Reporting (ELR) received Feb. 26, 2021

CountyNegative ElsPositive ELRsTotal ELRsPercent Positivity
Baker1431717.6%
Benton548125602.1%
Clackamas1,187351,2222.9%
Clatsop900900.0%
Columbia138151539.8%
Coos3063534110.3%
Crook412434.7%
Curry6076710.4%
Deschutes40164071.5%
Douglas28782952.7%
Grant42633.3%
Harney321333.0%
Hood River16751722.9%
Jackson736527886.6%
Jefferson612633.2%
Josephine254122664.5%
Klamath970970.0%
Lake32540.0%
Lane3,565413,6061.1%
Lincoln914954.2%
Linn45984671.7%
Malheur10171086.5%
Marion937559925.5%
Morrow301313.2%
Multnomah3,175363,2111.1%
Polk200102104.8%
Sherman2020.0%
Tillamook210210.0%
Umatilla342263687.1%
Union862882.3%
Wallowa130130.0%
Wasco632653.1%
Washington1,676661,7423.8%
Wheeler1010.0%
Yamhill319113303.3%
Statewide15,50746815,9752.9%

Cumulative Electronic Laboratory Reporting

CountyNegative ELRPositive ELRTotal ELRPercent Positivity
Baker8,0611,5469,60716.1%
Benton105,7363,409109,1453.1%
Clackamas344,14018,646362,7865.1%
Clatsop26,5681,26327,8314.5%
Columbia32,3621,58433,9464.7%
Coos31,2881,55732,8454.7%
Crook12,1401,01513,1557.7%
Curry8,2203528,5724.1%
Deschutes129,9487,596137,5445.5%
Douglas52,5602,04554,6053.7%
Gilliam900289283.0%
Grant3,3601783,5385.0%
Harney2,6482132,8617.4%
Hood River25,3601,32426,6845.0%
Jackson164,74210,530175,2726.0%
Jefferson15,1271,64916,7769.8%
Josephine44,6352,20046,8354.7%
Klamath37,8432,81940,6626.9%
Lake2,4703612,83112.8%
Lane355,34611,413366,7593.1%
Lincoln34,8162,15336,9695.8%
Linn105,3266,529111,8555.8%
Malheur17,9464,56422,51020.3%
Marion260,94825,827286,7759.0%
Morrow5,5571,2066,76317.8%
Multnomah794,29643,893838,1895.2%
Polk54,1053,72557,8306.4%
Sherman1,100471,1474.1%
Tillamook11,26637111,6373.2%
Umatilla51,4937,94459,43713.4%
Union10,11695611,0728.6%
Wallowa2,089732,1623.4%
Wasco26,8291,28128,1104.6%
Washington496,13929,562525,7015.6%
Wheeler336203565.6%
Yamhill101,2465,154106,4004.8%
Statewide3,377,062203,0333,580,0955.7%

Learn more about COVID-19 vaccinations

To learn more about the COVID-19 vaccine situation in Oregon, visit OHA's webpage, which has a breakdown of distribution and other useful information.

