Oregon reports 2 more COVID-19 related deaths, 455 new cases
PORTLAND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- There are two new COVID-19 related deaths in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 2,208, the Oregon Health Authority reported Saturday.
OHA also reported 455 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of 12:01 a.m. Saturday, bringing the state total to 155,315.
Vaccinations in Oregon
OHA reported that 32,288 new doses of COVID-19 vaccinations were added Saturday to the state immunization registry. Of this total, 24,926 doses were administered on Friday and 7,362 were administered on previous days but were entered into the vaccine registry on Friday.
Cumulative daily totals can take several days to finalize because providers have 72 hours to report doses administered and technical challenges have caused many providers to lag in their reporting. OHA has been providing technical support to vaccination sites to improve the timeliness of their data entry into the state’s ALERT Immunization Information System (IIS).
Oregon has now administered a cumulative total of 943,692 first and second doses of COVID-19 vaccines. To date, 1,194,495 doses of vaccine have been delivered to sites across Oregon.
These data are preliminary and subject to change. OHA's dashboards provide regularly updated vaccination data, and Oregon’s dashboard has been updated Saturday.
COVID-19 hospitalizations
The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 148, which is four fewer than Friday. There are 31 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds, which is three fewer than Friday.
The total number of patients in hospital beds may fluctuate between report times. The numbers do not reflect admissions per day, nor the length of hospital stay. Staffing limitations are not captured in this data and may further limit bed capacity.
More information about hospital capacity can be found here.
Cases and deaths
The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported Saturday are in the following counties: Baker (6), Benton (7), Clackamas (35), Columbia (13), Coos (42), Curry (2), Deschutes (14), Douglas (16), Hood River (4), Jackson (67), Jefferson (4), Josephine (9), Klamath (5), Lake (1), Lane (29), Lincoln (2), Linn (9), Malheur (7), Marion (43), Morrow (1), Multnomah (32), Polk (12), Umatilla (12), Union (3), Wasco (1), Washington (73), Yamhill (6).
Oregon’s 2,207th COVID-19 death is a 92-year-old man in Jackson County who tested positive on Feb. 22 and died on Feb. 25 at Asante Rogue Regional Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 2,208th COVID-19 death is a 61-year-old man in Josephine County who tested positive on Jan. 13 and died on Feb. 15 at Asante Three Rivers Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.
|County
|Total Cases 1
|Total deaths 2
|Baker
|656
|7
|Benton
|2,335
|16
|Clackamas
|13,357
|175
|Clatsop
|775
|6
|Columbia
|1,261
|21
|Coos
|1,482
|19
|Crook
|775
|18
|Curry
|426
|6
|Deschutes
|5,946
|59
|Douglas
|2,463
|54
|Gilliam
|53
|1
|Grant
|222
|1
|Harney
|273
|6
|Hood River
|1,068
|29
|Jackson
|8,377
|112
|Jefferson
|1,955
|28
|Josephine
|2,337
|50
|Klamath
|2,789
|55
|Lake
|375
|6
|Lane
|10,224
|126
|Lincoln
|1,131
|20
|Linn
|3,586
|56
|Malheur
|3,350
|58
|Marion
|18,416
|285
|Morrow
|1,047
|14
|Multnomah
|31,853
|528
|Polk
|3,053
|42
|Sherman
|53
|0
|Tillamook
|414
|2
|Umatilla
|7,651
|82
|Union
|1,284
|19
|Wallowa
|142
|4
|Wasco
|1,221
|26
|Washington
|21,170
|212
|Wheeler
|22
|1
|Yamhill
|3,773
|64
|Statewide
|155,315
|2,208
1 This includes cases confirmed by diagnostic testing and presumptive cases. Presumptive cases are those without a positive diagnostic test who present COVID-19-like symptoms and had close contact with a confirmed case. County of residence for cases may change as new information becomes available. If changes occur, we will update our counts accordingly.
2 For additional details on individuals who have died from COVID-19 in Oregon, please refer to our press releases.
Electronic Laboratory Reporting (ELR) received Feb. 26, 2021
|County
|Negative Els
|Positive ELRs
|Total ELRs
|Percent Positivity
|Baker
|14
|3
|17
|17.6%
|Benton
|548
|12
|560
|2.1%
|Clackamas
|1,187
|35
|1,222
|2.9%
|Clatsop
|90
|0
|90
|0.0%
|Columbia
|138
|15
|153
|9.8%
|Coos
|306
|35
|341
|10.3%
|Crook
|41
|2
|43
|4.7%
|Curry
|60
|7
|67
|10.4%
|Deschutes
|401
|6
|407
|1.5%
|Douglas
|287
|8
|295
|2.7%
|Grant
|4
|2
|6
|33.3%
|Harney
|32
|1
|33
|3.0%
|Hood River
|167
|5
|172
|2.9%
|Jackson
|736
|52
|788
|6.6%
|Jefferson
|61
|2
|63
|3.2%
|Josephine
|254
|12
|266
|4.5%
|Klamath
|97
|0
|97
|0.0%
|Lake
|3
|2
|5
|40.0%
|Lane
|3,565
|41
|3,606
|1.1%
|Lincoln
|91
|4
|95
|4.2%
|Linn
|459
|8
|467
|1.7%
|Malheur
|101
|7
|108
|6.5%
|Marion
|937
|55
|992
|5.5%
|Morrow
|30
|1
|31
|3.2%
|Multnomah
|3,175
|36
|3,211
|1.1%
|Polk
|200
|10
|210
|4.8%
|Sherman
|2
|0
|2
|0.0%
|Tillamook
|21
|0
|21
|0.0%
|Umatilla
|342
|26
|368
|7.1%
|Union
|86
|2
|88
|2.3%
|Wallowa
|13
|0
|13
|0.0%
|Wasco
|63
|2
|65
|3.1%
|Washington
|1,676
|66
|1,742
|3.8%
|Wheeler
|1
|0
|1
|0.0%
|Yamhill
|319
|11
|330
|3.3%
|Statewide
|15,507
|468
|15,975
|2.9%
Cumulative Electronic Laboratory Reporting
|County
|Negative ELR
|Positive ELR
|Total ELR
|Percent Positivity
|Baker
|8,061
|1,546
|9,607
|16.1%
|Benton
|105,736
|3,409
|109,145
|3.1%
|Clackamas
|344,140
|18,646
|362,786
|5.1%
|Clatsop
|26,568
|1,263
|27,831
|4.5%
|Columbia
|32,362
|1,584
|33,946
|4.7%
|Coos
|31,288
|1,557
|32,845
|4.7%
|Crook
|12,140
|1,015
|13,155
|7.7%
|Curry
|8,220
|352
|8,572
|4.1%
|Deschutes
|129,948
|7,596
|137,544
|5.5%
|Douglas
|52,560
|2,045
|54,605
|3.7%
|Gilliam
|900
|28
|928
|3.0%
|Grant
|3,360
|178
|3,538
|5.0%
|Harney
|2,648
|213
|2,861
|7.4%
|Hood River
|25,360
|1,324
|26,684
|5.0%
|Jackson
|164,742
|10,530
|175,272
|6.0%
|Jefferson
|15,127
|1,649
|16,776
|9.8%
|Josephine
|44,635
|2,200
|46,835
|4.7%
|Klamath
|37,843
|2,819
|40,662
|6.9%
|Lake
|2,470
|361
|2,831
|12.8%
|Lane
|355,346
|11,413
|366,759
|3.1%
|Lincoln
|34,816
|2,153
|36,969
|5.8%
|Linn
|105,326
|6,529
|111,855
|5.8%
|Malheur
|17,946
|4,564
|22,510
|20.3%
|Marion
|260,948
|25,827
|286,775
|9.0%
|Morrow
|5,557
|1,206
|6,763
|17.8%
|Multnomah
|794,296
|43,893
|838,189
|5.2%
|Polk
|54,105
|3,725
|57,830
|6.4%
|Sherman
|1,100
|47
|1,147
|4.1%
|Tillamook
|11,266
|371
|11,637
|3.2%
|Umatilla
|51,493
|7,944
|59,437
|13.4%
|Union
|10,116
|956
|11,072
|8.6%
|Wallowa
|2,089
|73
|2,162
|3.4%
|Wasco
|26,829
|1,281
|28,110
|4.6%
|Washington
|496,139
|29,562
|525,701
|5.6%
|Wheeler
|336
|20
|356
|5.6%
|Yamhill
|101,246
|5,154
|106,400
|4.8%
|Statewide
|3,377,062
|203,033
|3,580,095
|5.7%
Learn more about COVID-19 vaccinations
To learn more about the COVID-19 vaccine situation in Oregon, visit OHA's webpage, which has a breakdown of distribution and other useful information.
