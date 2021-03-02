Despite more tech woes, Deschutes County vaccine appointments fill in an hour

Coronavirus

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Last week, it took about two hours to fill Deschutes County's appointment slots for seniors to get the COVID-19 vaccine. This week, despite more frustrating technical issues for those trying to do so, it took half that time.

With eligibility expanded statewide to all seniors 65 and over (last week, it was 70 and over) -- it took only about an hour to fill the available slots, as there were 800 fewer doses (2,340 total) shipped to Deschutes County for this week than last week.

County officials tweeted shortly after 10 a.m. Tuesday that the vaccine appointments for those 65 and over "are now full."

They urged those wishing news for next week's vaccine allocation and distribution to fill out the vaccine interest form at http://vaccine.deschutes.org and also to find more information at http://www.deschutes.org/covid19vaccine.

NewsChannel 21 again heard from seniors having trouble getting through online and reporting the system crashed on them.