Oregon reports 32 more COVID-19 related deaths, 392 new cases

PORTLAND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- There are 32 new COVID-19 related deaths in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 2,284, the Oregon Health Authority reported Thursday.

Oregon Health Authority reported 392 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of 12:01 a.m. Thursday, bringing the state total to 156,673.

Vaccinations in Oregon

OHA reported that 24,014 new doses of COVID-19 vaccinations were added Thursday to the state immunization registry. Of this total, 16,376 doses were administered on Wednesday and 7,638 were administered on previous days but were entered into the vaccine registry on Wednesday.

Cumulative daily totals can take several days to finalize because providers have 72 hours to report doses administered and technical challenges have caused many providers to lag in their reporting. OHA has been providing technical support to vaccination sites to improve the timeliness of their data entry into the state’s ALERT Immunization Information System (IIS).

Oregon has now administered a cumulative total of 1,043,609 first and second doses of COVID-19 vaccines. To date, 1,341,775 doses of vaccine have been delivered to sites across Oregon.

These data are preliminary and subject to change. OHA's dashboards provide regularly updated vaccination data, and Oregon’s dashboard has been updated Thursday.

St. Charles Health System reported 27,583 COVID-19 vaccinations given as of early Thursday.

COVID-19 hospitalizations

The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 140, which is the same total from Wednesday. There are 29 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds, which is two fewer than Wednesday.

The total number of patients in hospital beds may fluctuate between report times. The numbers do not reflect admissions per day, nor the length of hospital stay. Staffing limitations are not captured in this data and may further limit bed capacity.

St. Charles Bend reported 13 COVID-19 patients as of 4 a.m. Thursday, one in the ICU on a ventilator.

Cases and deaths

The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported Thursday are in the following counties: Baker (3), Benton (8), Clackamas (24), Clatsop (1), Columbia (3), Coos (21), Crook (4), Curry (2), Deschutes (26), Douglas (23), Grant (2), Hood River (1), Jackson (37), Jefferson (10), Josephine (23), Klamath (7), Lake (4), Lane (18), Lincoln (1), Linn (8), Malheur (1), Marion (38), Morrow (1), Multnomah (52), Polk (6), Tillamook (1), Umatilla (18), Union (8), Wallowa (1), Washington (34) and Yamhill (6).

NOTE: Details from Thursday’s reported deaths are being reviewed and will be posted in an updated version of this press release.

