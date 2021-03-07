Oregon reports no new COVID-19 related deaths, 211 new cases

Coronavirus

PORTLAND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- There are no new COVID-19 related deaths in Oregon, and the state’s death toll remains at 2,296, the Oregon Health Authority reported Sunday.

Oregon Health Authority reported 211 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of 12:01 a.m. today bringing the state total to 157,285.

Vaccinations in Oregon

OHA reported that 26,235 new doses of COVID-19 vaccinations were added Sunday to the state immunization registry. Of this total, 16,414 doses were administered on Saturday and 9,821 were administered on previous days but were entered into the vaccine registry on Saturday.

Cumulative daily totals can take several days to finalize because providers have 72 hours to report doses administered and technical challenges have caused many providers to lag in their reporting. OHA has been providing technical support to vaccination sites to improve the timeliness of their data entry into the state’s ALERT Immunization Information System (IIS).

Oregon has now administered a cumulative total of 1,142,035 first and second doses of COVID-19 vaccines. To date, 1,362,535 doses of vaccine have been delivered to sites across Oregon.

These data are preliminary and subject to change. OHA's dashboards provide regularly updated vaccination data, and Oregon’s dashboard has been updated Sunday.

COVID-19 hospitalizations

The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 116, which is three more than Saturday. There are 34 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds, which is five more than Saturday.

The total number of patients in hospital beds may fluctuate between report times. The numbers do not reflect admissions per day, nor the length of hospital stay. Staffing limitations are not captured in this data and may further limit bed capacity.

Cases and deaths

The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported Sunday are in the following counties: Benton (10), Clackamas (26), Columbia (1), Coos (4), Curry (8), Deschutes (9), Douglas (12), Hood River (1), Jackson (13), Jefferson (3), Josephine (5), Klamath (1), Lake (3), Lane (16), Lincoln (1), Linn (7), Malheur (2), Marion (17), Morrow (1), Multnomah (23), Polk (8), Tillamook (4), Washington (20), Yamhill (16).

County Total Cases1 Total deaths2 Baker 676 9 Benton 2,377 18 Clackamas 13,482 191 Clatsop 779 6 Columbia 1,278 21 Coos 1,595 21 Crook 781 18 Curry 446 7 Deschutes 6,035 65 Douglas 2,604 55 Gilliam 54 1 Grant 230 1 Harney 278 6 Hood River 1,072 29 Jackson 8,582 118 Jefferson 1,979 30 Josephine 2,405 56 Klamath 2,817 55 Lake 386 6 Lane 10,388 131 Lincoln 1,140 20 Linn 3,620 57 Malheur 3,365 58 Marion 18,640 287 Morrow 1,051 14 Multnomah 32,024 550 Polk 3,096 45 Sherman 53 0 Tillamook 434 2 Umatilla 7,709 82 Union 1,305 19 Wallowa 144 5 Wasco 1,222 26 Washington 21,400 217 Wheeler 22 1 Yamhill 3,816 69 Statewide 157,285 2,296

1This includes cases confirmed by diagnostic testing and presumptive cases. Presumptive cases are those without a positive diagnostic test who present COVID-19-like symptoms and had close contact with a confirmed case. County of residence for cases may change as new information becomes available. If changes occur, we will update our counts accordingly.

2For additional details on individuals who have died from COVID-19 in Oregon, please refer to our press releases

Electronic Lab Reports (ELRs) received 03/06/2021

County Negative ELRs Positive ELRs Total ELRs Percent Positivity Baker 12 0 12 0.0% Benton 149 2 151 1.3% Clackamas 1,050 37 1,087 3.4% Clatsop 74 1 75 1.3% Columbia 101 5 106 4.7% Coos 109 21 130 16.2% Crook 27 1 28 3.6% Curry 37 6 43 14.0% Deschutes 304 7 311 2.3% Douglas 137 6 143 4.2% Grant 2 0 2 0.0% Hood River 76 2 78 2.6% Jackson 515 23 538 4.3% Jefferson 29 2 31 6.5% Josephine 209 7 216 3.2% Klamath 94 9 103 8.7% Lake 6 0 6 0.0% Lane 899 20 919 2.2% Lincoln 54 1 55 1.8% Linn 218 5 223 2.2% Malheur 14 1 15 6.7% Marion 735 33 768 4.3% Morrow 19 0 19 0.0% Multnomah 2,734 42 2,776 1.5% Polk 117 3 120 2.5% Sherman 1 0 1 0.0% Tillamook 64 2 66 3.0% Umatilla 91 6 97 6.2% Union 25 2 27 7.4% Wallowa 14 0 14 0.0% Wasco 45 1 46 2.2% Washington 1,515 78 1,593 4.9% Yamhill 276 15 291 5.2% Statewide 9,752 338 10,090 3.3%

Cumulative ELRs

County Negative ELRs Positive ELRs Total ELRs Percent Positivity Baker 8,836 1,627 10,463 15.6% Benton 110,942 3,801 114,743 3.3% Clackamas 362,191 20,572 382,763 5.4% Clatsop 29,238 1,389 30,627 4.5% Columbia 34,129 1,740 35,869 4.9% Coos 35,966 1,871 37,837 4.9% Crook 13,936 1,082 15,018 7.2% Curry 8,586 381 8,967 4.2% Deschutes 152,896 8,127 161,023 5.0% Douglas 61,484 2,919 64,403 4.5% Gilliam 1,010 42 1,052 4.0% Grant 4,247 201 4,448 4.5% Harney 3,590 333 3,923 8.5% Hood River 27,097 1,494 28,591 5.2% Jackson 173,965 12,630 186,595 6.8% Jefferson 16,600 1,765 18,365 9.6% Josephine 52,007 2,736 54,743 5.0% Klamath 39,043 3,149 42,192 7.5% Lake 4,184 390 4,574 8.5% Lane 375,973 12,270 388,243 3.2% Lincoln 36,732 2,388 39,120 6.1% Linn 113,047 7,029 120,076 5.9% Malheur 21,710 4,944 26,654 18.5% Marion 285,556 28,073 313,629 9.0% Morrow 6,206 1,271 7,477 17.0% Multnomah 850,044 48,007 898,051 5.3% Polk 58,101 4,098 62,199 6.6% Sherman 1,223 61 1,284 4.8% Tillamook 11,977 431 12,408 3.5% Umatilla 55,904 8,587 64,491 13.3% Union 15,278 1,618 16,896 9.6% Wallowa 2,612 137 2,749 5.0% Wasco 29,990 1,514 31,504 4.8% Washington 524,789 34,993 559,782 6.3% Wheeler 549 21 570 3.7% Yamhill 112,330 6,036 118,366 5.1% Statewide 3,641,968 227,727 3,869,695 5.9%

