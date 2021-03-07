Oregon reports no new COVID-19 related deaths, 211 new cases
PORTLAND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- There are no new COVID-19 related deaths in Oregon, and the state’s death toll remains at 2,296, the Oregon Health Authority reported Sunday.
Oregon Health Authority reported 211 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of 12:01 a.m. today bringing the state total to 157,285.
Vaccinations in Oregon
OHA reported that 26,235 new doses of COVID-19 vaccinations were added Sunday to the state immunization registry. Of this total, 16,414 doses were administered on Saturday and 9,821 were administered on previous days but were entered into the vaccine registry on Saturday.
Cumulative daily totals can take several days to finalize because providers have 72 hours to report doses administered and technical challenges have caused many providers to lag in their reporting. OHA has been providing technical support to vaccination sites to improve the timeliness of their data entry into the state’s ALERT Immunization Information System (IIS).
Oregon has now administered a cumulative total of 1,142,035 first and second doses of COVID-19 vaccines. To date, 1,362,535 doses of vaccine have been delivered to sites across Oregon.
These data are preliminary and subject to change. OHA's dashboards provide regularly updated vaccination data, and Oregon’s dashboard has been updated Sunday.
COVID-19 hospitalizations
The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 116, which is three more than Saturday. There are 34 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds, which is five more than Saturday.
The total number of patients in hospital beds may fluctuate between report times. The numbers do not reflect admissions per day, nor the length of hospital stay. Staffing limitations are not captured in this data and may further limit bed capacity.
More information about hospital capacity can be found here.
Cases and deaths
The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported Sunday are in the following counties: Benton (10), Clackamas (26), Columbia (1), Coos (4), Curry (8), Deschutes (9), Douglas (12), Hood River (1), Jackson (13), Jefferson (3), Josephine (5), Klamath (1), Lake (3), Lane (16), Lincoln (1), Linn (7), Malheur (2), Marion (17), Morrow (1), Multnomah (23), Polk (8), Tillamook (4), Washington (20), Yamhill (16).
|County
|Total Cases1
|Total deaths2
|Baker
|676
|9
|Benton
|2,377
|18
|Clackamas
|13,482
|191
|Clatsop
|779
|6
|Columbia
|1,278
|21
|Coos
|1,595
|21
|Crook
|781
|18
|Curry
|446
|7
|Deschutes
|6,035
|65
|Douglas
|2,604
|55
|Gilliam
|54
|1
|Grant
|230
|1
|Harney
|278
|6
|Hood River
|1,072
|29
|Jackson
|8,582
|118
|Jefferson
|1,979
|30
|Josephine
|2,405
|56
|Klamath
|2,817
|55
|Lake
|386
|6
|Lane
|10,388
|131
|Lincoln
|1,140
|20
|Linn
|3,620
|57
|Malheur
|3,365
|58
|Marion
|18,640
|287
|Morrow
|1,051
|14
|Multnomah
|32,024
|550
|Polk
|3,096
|45
|Sherman
|53
|0
|Tillamook
|434
|2
|Umatilla
|7,709
|82
|Union
|1,305
|19
|Wallowa
|144
|5
|Wasco
|1,222
|26
|Washington
|21,400
|217
|Wheeler
|22
|1
|Yamhill
|3,816
|69
|Statewide
|157,285
|2,296
1This includes cases confirmed by diagnostic testing and presumptive cases. Presumptive cases are those without a positive diagnostic test who present COVID-19-like symptoms and had close contact with a confirmed case. County of residence for cases may change as new information becomes available. If changes occur, we will update our counts accordingly.
2For additional details on individuals who have died from COVID-19 in Oregon, please refer to our press releases
Electronic Lab Reports (ELRs) received 03/06/2021
|County
|Negative ELRs
|Positive ELRs
|Total ELRs
|Percent Positivity
|Baker
|12
|0
|12
|0.0%
|Benton
|149
|2
|151
|1.3%
|Clackamas
|1,050
|37
|1,087
|3.4%
|Clatsop
|74
|1
|75
|1.3%
|Columbia
|101
|5
|106
|4.7%
|Coos
|109
|21
|130
|16.2%
|Crook
|27
|1
|28
|3.6%
|Curry
|37
|6
|43
|14.0%
|Deschutes
|304
|7
|311
|2.3%
|Douglas
|137
|6
|143
|4.2%
|Grant
|2
|0
|2
|0.0%
|Hood River
|76
|2
|78
|2.6%
|Jackson
|515
|23
|538
|4.3%
|Jefferson
|29
|2
|31
|6.5%
|Josephine
|209
|7
|216
|3.2%
|Klamath
|94
|9
|103
|8.7%
|Lake
|6
|0
|6
|0.0%
|Lane
|899
|20
|919
|2.2%
|Lincoln
|54
|1
|55
|1.8%
|Linn
|218
|5
|223
|2.2%
|Malheur
|14
|1
|15
|6.7%
|Marion
|735
|33
|768
|4.3%
|Morrow
|19
|0
|19
|0.0%
|Multnomah
|2,734
|42
|2,776
|1.5%
|Polk
|117
|3
|120
|2.5%
|Sherman
|1
|0
|1
|0.0%
|Tillamook
|64
|2
|66
|3.0%
|Umatilla
|91
|6
|97
|6.2%
|Union
|25
|2
|27
|7.4%
|Wallowa
|14
|0
|14
|0.0%
|Wasco
|45
|1
|46
|2.2%
|Washington
|1,515
|78
|1,593
|4.9%
|Yamhill
|276
|15
|291
|5.2%
|Statewide
|9,752
|338
|10,090
|3.3%
Cumulative ELRs
|County
|Negative ELRs
|Positive ELRs
|Total ELRs
|Percent Positivity
|Baker
|8,836
|1,627
|10,463
|15.6%
|Benton
|110,942
|3,801
|114,743
|3.3%
|Clackamas
|362,191
|20,572
|382,763
|5.4%
|Clatsop
|29,238
|1,389
|30,627
|4.5%
|Columbia
|34,129
|1,740
|35,869
|4.9%
|Coos
|35,966
|1,871
|37,837
|4.9%
|Crook
|13,936
|1,082
|15,018
|7.2%
|Curry
|8,586
|381
|8,967
|4.2%
|Deschutes
|152,896
|8,127
|161,023
|5.0%
|Douglas
|61,484
|2,919
|64,403
|4.5%
|Gilliam
|1,010
|42
|1,052
|4.0%
|Grant
|4,247
|201
|4,448
|4.5%
|Harney
|3,590
|333
|3,923
|8.5%
|Hood River
|27,097
|1,494
|28,591
|5.2%
|Jackson
|173,965
|12,630
|186,595
|6.8%
|Jefferson
|16,600
|1,765
|18,365
|9.6%
|Josephine
|52,007
|2,736
|54,743
|5.0%
|Klamath
|39,043
|3,149
|42,192
|7.5%
|Lake
|4,184
|390
|4,574
|8.5%
|Lane
|375,973
|12,270
|388,243
|3.2%
|Lincoln
|36,732
|2,388
|39,120
|6.1%
|Linn
|113,047
|7,029
|120,076
|5.9%
|Malheur
|21,710
|4,944
|26,654
|18.5%
|Marion
|285,556
|28,073
|313,629
|9.0%
|Morrow
|6,206
|1,271
|7,477
|17.0%
|Multnomah
|850,044
|48,007
|898,051
|5.3%
|Polk
|58,101
|4,098
|62,199
|6.6%
|Sherman
|1,223
|61
|1,284
|4.8%
|Tillamook
|11,977
|431
|12,408
|3.5%
|Umatilla
|55,904
|8,587
|64,491
|13.3%
|Union
|15,278
|1,618
|16,896
|9.6%
|Wallowa
|2,612
|137
|2,749
|5.0%
|Wasco
|29,990
|1,514
|31,504
|4.8%
|Washington
|524,789
|34,993
|559,782
|6.3%
|Wheeler
|549
|21
|570
|3.7%
|Yamhill
|112,330
|6,036
|118,366
|5.1%
|Statewide
|3,641,968
|227,727
|3,869,695
|5.9%
Learn more about COVID-19 vaccinations
To learn more about the COVID-19 vaccine situation in Oregon, visit OHA web page, which has a breakdown of distribution and other useful information.
