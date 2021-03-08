Oregon reports 2 more COVID-19 deaths, 234 new cases

Coronavirus

Deschutes County has just 7 new cases; none in Crook, Jefferson counties

PORTLAND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- There are two new COVID-19 related deaths in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 2,298, the Oregon Health Authority reported Monday.

Oregon Health Authority reported 234 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of 12:01 a.m. Monday, bringing the state total to 157,515.

FEMA awards $110 million to Oregon for vaccinations

The Federal Emergency Management Agency has awarded $110 million in federal funding to assist the Oregon Health Authority and partners in operating dozens of COVID-19 vaccination centers throughout the state.

The FEMA-supported vaccination centers will be able to administer more than 2 million vaccines during the 90-day operational period. Timelines are still under review.

Grants for emergency protective measures are funded through FEMA’s Public Assistance Grant Program, which reimburses communities for actions taken for response and recovery from a disaster. FEMA reimbursement is paid directly to the Oregon Office of Emergency Management, which then makes disbursements to the local and tribal jurisdictions and state agencies that incurred costs.

Vaccinations in Oregon

OHA reported that 21,793 new doses of COVID-19 vaccinations were added Monday to the state immunization registry. Of this total, 12,853 doses were administered on Sunday and 8,940 were administered on previous days but were entered into the vaccine registry on Sunday.

Cumulative daily totals can take several days to finalize because providers have 72 hours to report doses administered and technical challenges have caused many providers to lag in their reporting. OHA has been providing technical support to vaccination sites to improve the timeliness of their data entry into the state’s ALERT Immunization Information System (IIS).

Oregon has now administered a cumulative total of 1,163,828 first and second doses of COVID-19 vaccines. To date, 1,420,125 doses of vaccine have been delivered to sites across Oregon.

St. Charles Health System reported 31,880 COVID-19 vaccinations given as of 4 a.m. Monday.

These data are preliminary and subject to change. OHA's dashboards provide regularly updated vaccination data, and Oregon’s dashboard has been updated Monday.

COVID-19 hospitalizations

The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 119, which is three more than Sunday. There are 33 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds, which is one fewer than Sunday.

The total number of patients in hospital beds may fluctuate between report times. The numbers do not reflect admissions per day, nor the length of hospital stay. Staffing limitations are not captured in this data and may further limit bed capacity.

St. Charles Bend reported eight COVID-19 patients as of 4 a.m. Monday, one of whom was in the ICU and on a ventilator.

More information about hospital capacity can be found here

Cases and deaths

The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported Monday are in the following counties: Benton (5), Clackamas (26), Columbia (2), Coos (4), Curry (1), Deschutes (7), Douglas (22), Hood River (1), Jackson (22), Josephine (5), Klamath (2), Lane (15), Lincoln (1), Linn (6), Marion (22), Multnomah (31), Polk (3), Washington (57) and Yamhill (2).

Oregon’s 2,297th COVID-19 death is a 73-year-old woman in Lane County who tested positive on March 5 and died on March 5 at PeaceHealth Sacred Heart Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 2,298th COVID-19 death is a 75-year-old man in Douglas County who tested positive on Feb. 19 and died on March 5 at Mercy Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.

Learn more about COVID-19 vaccinations

To learn more about the COVID-19 vaccine situation in Oregon, visit OHA's web page, which has a breakdown of distribution and other useful information.