Deschutes County dropping to Moderate Risk, Crook to Lower, Jefferson to High

Falling case counts loosen COVID-19 restrictions in many Oregon counties

SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Central Oregon counties (and many elsewhere in the state) got some expected good news Tuesday morning: Thanks to falling case counts, all three are moving to lower risk levels on Friday, loosening restrictions aimed at curbing the spread of COVID-19.

The official word came in an email sent out by Annette Liebe of Gov. Kate Brown's office:

Good news for all counties in Central and South Central Oregon:

Crook moving from High risk to Lower risk

Jefferson moving from Extreme to High risk (indoor dining and other activities allowed at limited capacity)

Deschutes moving from High risk to Moderate

Klamath moving from High risk to Moderate

Lake moving from Moderate to Lower risk

For indoor at-home gatherings, High Risk allows up to six people, Moderate Risk eight people and Lower Risk 10 people, with a recommended limit of 14 households. For outside gatherings, the recommended limits are eight, 10 and 12 people.

For restaurants and bars, the indoor capacity for High Risk counties is up to 25 percent maximum occupancy or 50 people, whichever is smaller. For Moderate Risk, it's 50 percent capacity or 100 people, whichever is smaller, and for Lower Risk, not to exceed 50 percent maximum occupancy, with up to 300 people outdoors.

For more details on those and other sectors:

These changes will go into effect Friday.

There is also clarification of what the “buffer”/”grace period”/”2 week extension” means moving forward, effective this week.

In order to give some relief from the toggle effect of a county moving from lower risk to a higher risk, for example, extreme to high to extreme every two weeks we are adding a 2-week grace period for all risk levels if a county has moved down and then goes right back up.

This means if in the last movement week your county moved down a risk level (any risk level) and in the next movement week data you are to move back up a risk level, the county will be granted a 2 week grace period to assist in time to stabilized case counts and business open and close.

There are two counties that this change impacts this week, Jackson and Malheur.

Here is the statewide movement week moves, based on the data:

Baker: Lower to High

Benton: Extreme toHigh

Crook: Highto Lower

Curry: Moderate to High

Deschutes: High to Moderate

Harney: Moderate to Lower

Hood River: Moderate to Lower

Jackson: High to High (qualifies for extreme risk but was moved down from extreme in the last movement period)

Jefferson: Extreme to High

Josephine: Extreme to High

Klamath: High to Moderate

Lake: Moderate to Lower

Lane: High to Moderate

Malheur: Moderate to Moderate (qualifies for high but was moved down from extreme in the last movement period)

Morrow: Moderate to Lower

Multnomah: High to Moderate

Tillamook: Lower to Moderate

Yamhill: High to Moderate

A news release is due from Gov. Kate Brown's office Tuesday detailing the changes.