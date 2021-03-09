Oregon FBI’s Tech Tuesday: Guarding against COVID-19 vaccine scams
PORTLAND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- This week, the Oregon FBI’s Tech Tuesday feature focuses on building a digital defense against COVID-19 vaccine scams.
Oregon and Washington are seeing increasing numbers of vaccine doses compared to where we were a few months ago -- but demand is still far outstripping supply. That sets up a situation where bad actors can use your anxiety to steal your identity and your money.
Here are some warning signs:
- Ads or offers for early access to a vaccine if you pay a deposit or fee.
- You are asked to pay out-of-pocket to get the vaccine or to put your name on a COVID-19 vaccine waiting list. In any case, you should not have to pay for your vaccine.
- You see claims of FDA approval for a vaccine that cannot be verified.
- You receive unsolicited ads from unknown companies for vaccines through social media platforms, email, telephone calls, or online. Any contact you get should be from a known medical provider, health department, or relevant government agency.
Here’s how to protect yourself:
- Consult your state or county’s health department website for up-to-date information about authorized vaccine distribution channels and only obtain a vaccine through such channels. In Oregon, https://govstatus.egov.com/OR-OHA-COVID-19 is a trusted resource. In Washington, https://coronavirus.wa.gov/ is a trusted resource.
- Check the FDA’s website (www.FDA.gov) and the Centers for Disease Control’s website (www.CDC.gov) for the latest national information about the coronavirus and the vaccines.
- Don’t share your personal or health information with anyone other than known and trusted medical professionals.
If you believe are a victim of an online scam, you should report the incident to the FBI’s Internet Crime Complaint Center at www.ic3.gov or call your FBI local office.
