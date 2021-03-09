Oregon reports 5 more COVID-19 related deaths, 517 new cases

Coronavirus

PORTLAND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- There are five new COVID-19 related deaths in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 2,303, the Oregon Health Authority reported Tuesday.

OHA also reported 517 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of 12:01 a.m. Tuesday, bringing the state total to 158,007.

Vaccinations in Oregon

OHA reported that 15,945 new doses of COVID-19 vaccinations were added Tuesday to the state immunization registry. Of this total, 8,760 doses were administered on Monday and 7,185 were administered on previous days but were entered into the vaccine registry on Monday.

Cumulative daily totals can take several days to finalize because providers have 72 hours to report doses administered and technical challenges have caused many providers to lag in their reporting. OHA has been providing technical support to vaccination sites to improve the timeliness of their data entry into the state’s ALERT Immunization Information System (IIS).

Oregon has now administered a cumulative total of 1,179,510 first and second doses of COVID-19 vaccines. To date, 1,418,455 doses of vaccine have been delivered to sites across Oregon.

These data are preliminary and subject to change. OHA's dashboards provide regularly updated vaccination data, and Oregon’s dashboard has been updated Tuesday.

St. Charles Health System reported 31,915 COVID-19 vaccinations given as of early Tuesday.

COVID-19 hospitalizations

The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 134, which is 15 more than Monday. There are 31 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds, which is two fewer than Monday.

The total number of patients in hospital beds may fluctuate between report times. The numbers do not reflect admissions per day, nor the length of hospital stay. Staffing limitations are not captured in this data and may further limit bed capacity.

St. Charles Bend had 10 COVID-19 patients as of 4 a.m. Tuesday, one in the ICU and on a ventilator.

More information about hospital capacity can be found here.

Cases and deaths

The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported Tuesday are in the following counties: Baker (4), Benton (12), Clackamas (47), Columbia (5), Coos (27), Crook (1), Curry (11), Deschutes (14), Douglas (15), Hood River (1), Jackson (49), Jefferson (4), Josephine (29), Klamath (15), Lake (2), Lane (17), Lincoln (4), Linn (14), Malheur (2), Marion (61), Morrow (1), Multnomah (76), Polk (8), Tillamook (8), Umatilla (17), Union (7), Washington (56) and Yamhill (10).

Oregon’s 2,299th COVID-19 death is an 83-year-old man in Jackson County who tested positive on Feb. 19 and died on March 5 at Asante Rogue Regional Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 2,300th COVID-19 death is a 43-year-old man in Marion County who tested positive on March 7 and died on March 8 at Salem Hospital. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 2,301st COVID-19 death is a 64-year-old woman in Baker County who tested positive on Feb. 18 and died on March 7 at St. Alphonsus Regional Medical Center in Boise, Idaho. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 2,302nd COVID-19 death is a 62-year-old woman in Multnomah County who tested positive on Jan. 11 and died on Feb. 11 at Providence Portland Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 2,303rd COVID-19 death is a 67-year-old man in Washington County who tested positive on Dec. 21 and died on Feb. 28 at OHSU Health Hillsboro Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.

Learn more about COVID-19 vaccinations

To learn more about the COVID-19 vaccine situation in Oregon, visit our webpage, which has a breakdown of distribution and other useful information.