Deschutes County to receive 3,710 first-dose COVID-19 vaccines next week

More than 4,800 will receive second doses at mass vaccination clinic

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Oregon Health Authority has allocated 3,710 first-dose COVID-19 vaccines to Deschutes County for the week of March 15. That's 200 more doses than were available for this week's clinics, officials said Friday.

At 9 a.m. on Monday, scheduling for vaccination appointments at the Deschutes Fair & Expo Center mass vaccination clinic will open online and by phone for those 65 and older.

To schedule a vaccine appointment for adults 65 and older:

The easiest and fastest way to sign-up for an appointment is to schedule online at www.centraloregoncovidvaccine.com.

To review the sign-up process, this guide outlines the online appointment registration process.

If you do not have access to a computer or do not have someone who can assist you in signing up for an appointment online, please call 541-699-5109. Staff are available from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Mon - Fri, and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Sat - Sun. Please be prepared to wait on hold or call back as this line is experiencing high call volumes.

More than 4,800 residents will receive second-dose vaccines at the mass vaccination clinic during the week of March 15.

Those who qualify as Phase 1a or Phase 1b, Group 1 are asked to submit an attestation form on the St. Charles Health System website. Staff will reach out to eligible individuals to schedule their vaccine appointment when vaccines are available. It may be several weeks before appointments are scheduled, but you only need to fill out the form once.

To date, Oregon Health Authority reports that 62% of Deschutes County residents 65 and older have received at least their first COVID-19 vaccine. This includes 82% of those 80 or older, 87% of those 75-79, 67% of those 70-74 and 41% of those 65-69 years old.

Retail Pharmacy Vaccine Availability

Some retail pharmacies in Central Oregon are offering the COVID-19 vaccine to eligible groups through the Federal Retail Pharmacy Program for COVID-19 Vaccination. There will not be enough vaccines to vaccinate all eligible Oregonians at these locations due to the limited supply. Appointment availability changes frequently. Appointments may be available by visiting https://vaccinefinder.org.

Bi-Mart pharmacies in Central Oregon will offer limited appointments to eligible residents. For information about appointments and scheduling, visit the Bi-Mart scheduling portal.

Other Local Vaccine Distribution

Mosaic Medical will be reaching out directly to schedule appointments for eligible patients. Please do not call the clinic to inquire about receiving a vaccine.

Partners in Care will be reaching out directly to schedule in-home appointments for homebound patients. Please do not call to inquire about receiving a vaccine.

Vaccine eligibility

Eligible groups include:

Adults 65 and older

Phase 1b, Group 1 - See the full list here.

Phase 1a - See the full list here.

To determine if you are eligible for a vaccine, visit get vaccinated.oregon.gov.

Central Oregonians in Crook, Deschutes and Jefferson counties can sign up here to be notified when they are eligible to receive the vaccine.

