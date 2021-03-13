Oregon reports 3 more COVID-19 related deaths, 365 new cases

Coronavirus

PORTLAND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- There are three new COVID-19 related deaths in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 2,322, the Oregon Health Authority reported Saturday.

OHA also reported 365 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of 12:01 a.m. Saturday, bringing the state total to 159,392.

Vaccinations in Oregon

OHA reported that 32,429 new doses of COVID-19 vaccinations were added Saturday to the state immunization registry. Of this total, 18,556 doses were administered on Friday and 13,873 were administered on previous days but were entered into the vaccine registry on Friday.

Cumulative daily totals can take several days to finalize because providers have 72 hours to report doses administered and technical challenges have caused many providers to lag in their reporting. OHA has been providing technical support to vaccination sites to improve the timeliness of their data entry into the state’s ALERT Immunization Information System (IIS).

Oregon has now administered a cumulative total of 1,301,968 first and second doses of COVID-19 vaccines. To date, 1,575,705 doses of vaccine have been delivered to sites across Oregon.

These data are preliminary and subject to change. OHA's dashboards provide regularly updated vaccination data, and Oregon’s dashboard has been updated Saturday.

COVID-19 hospitalizations

The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 104, which is 19 fewer than Friday. There are 23 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds, which did not change from Friday.

The total number of patients in hospital beds may fluctuate between report times. The numbers do not reflect admissions per day, nor the length of hospital stay. Staffing limitations are not captured in this data and may further limit bed capacity.

More information about hospital capacity can be found here.

Cases and deaths

The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Baker (2), Benton (2), Clackamas (46), Clatsop (4), Columbia (1), Coos (15), Curry (5), Deschutes (15), Douglas (13), Grant (3), Jackson (30), Josephine (23), Klamath (15), Lane (12), Lincoln (2), Linn (5), Malheur (2), Marion (31), Multnomah (59), Polk (5), Tillamook (5), Umatilla (10), Union (6), Wasco (2), Washington (47), Wheeler (1) and Yamhill (4).

Oregon’s 2,320th COVID-19 death is an 89-year-old man in Clackamas County who tested positive on March 11 and died on March 12 at Providence Portland Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 2,321st COVID-19 death is a 68-year-old man in Lane County who tested positive on Jan. 24 and died on March 10 at PeaceHealth Sacred Heart. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 2,322nd COVID-19 death is a 95-year-old man in Multnomah County who became symptomatic after contact with a confirmed case and died on March 1 at his residence. The date of symptom onset and presence of underlying conditions are being confirmed.

County Total Cases1 Total deaths2 Baker 689 11 Benton 2,432 18 Clackamas 13,693 193 Clatsop 789 6 Columbia 1,296 21 Coos 1,692 21 Crook 786 18 Curry 474 7 Deschutes 6,111 68 Douglas 2,704 58 Gilliam 54 1 Grant 243 1 Harney 278 6 Hood River 1,074 29 Jackson 8,764 120 Jefferson 1,990 30 Josephine 2,511 58 Klamath 2,870 55 Lake 390 6 Lane 10,470 134 Lincoln 1,154 20 Linn 3,663 57 Malheur 3,373 58 Marion 18,850 290 Morrow 1,053 14 Multnomah 32,350 553 Polk 3,125 46 Sherman 53 0 Tillamook 453 2 Umatilla 7,757 82 Union 1,338 20 Wallowa 144 5 Wasco 1,230 26 Washington 21,670 218 Wheeler 23 1 Yamhill 3,846 69 Statewide 159,392 2,322

1This includes cases confirmed by diagnostic testing and presumptive cases. Presumptive cases are those without a positive diagnostic test who present COVID-19-like symptoms and had close contact with a confirmed case. County of residence for cases may change as new information becomes available. If changes occur, we will update our counts accordingly.

2For additional details on individuals who have died from COVID-19 in Oregon, please refer to OHA's press releases.

ELRs (Electronic Lab Reports) received 03/12/2021

County Negative ELRs Positive ELRs Total ELRs Percent Positivity Baker 80 2 82 2.4% Benton 416 3 419 0.7% Clackamas 1,291 63 1,354 4.7% Clatsop 67 7 74 9.5% Columbia 108 1 109 0.9% Coos 160 39 199 19.6% Crook 27 - 27 0.0% Curry 95 2 97 2.1% Deschutes 480 15 495 3.0% Douglas 191 17 208 8.2% Gilliam 1 - 1 0.0% Grant 40 8 48 16.7% Harney 1 - 1 0.0% Hood River 95 2 97 2.1% Jackson 825 51 876 5.8% Jefferson 43 - 43 0.0% Josephine 343 32 375 8.5% Klamath 111 9 120 7.5% Lake 28 - 28 0.0% Lane 2,361 12 2,373 0.5% Lincoln 59 2 61 3.3% Linn 263 11 274 4.0% Malheur 40 2 42 4.8% Marion 1,058 36 1,094 3.3% Morrow 35 - 35 0.0% Multnomah 2,864 76 2,940 2.6% Polk 162 4 166 2.4% Sherman 3 - 3 0.0% Tillamook 65 4 69 5.8% Umatilla 151 17 168 10.1% Union 74 4 78 5.1% Wallowa 8 - 8 0.0% Wasco 45 1 46 2.2% Washington 1,857 84 1,941 4.3% Wheeler 2 1 3 33.3% Yamhill 490 10 500 2.0% Statewide 13,939 515 14,454 3.6%

Cumulative ELRs

County Negative ELRs Positive ELRs Total ELRs Percent Positivity Baker 9,111 1,638 10,749 15.2% Benton 114,099 3,850 117,949 3.3% Clackamas 369,501 20,961 390,462 5.4% Clatsop 29,609 1,416 31,025 4.6% Columbia 34,839 1,759 36,598 4.8% Coos 37,034 2,013 39,047 5.2% Crook 14,097 1,088 15,185 7.2% Curry 8,894 399 9,293 4.3% Deschutes 155,867 8,181 164,048 5.0% Douglas 63,605 3,017 66,622 4.5% Gilliam 1,054 42 1,096 3.8% Grant 4,431 222 4,653 4.8% Harney 3,626 333 3,959 8.4% Hood River 27,568 1,507 29,075 5.2% Jackson 178,512 12,942 191,454 6.8% Jefferson 16,858 1,770 18,628 9.5% Josephine 53,997 2,857 56,854 5.0% Klamath 39,790 3,204 42,994 7.5% Lake 4,373 391 4,764 8.2% Lane 389,028 12,352 401,380 3.1% Lincoln 37,044 2,399 39,443 6.1% Linn 115,205 7,094 122,299 5.8% Malheur 22,199 4,947 27,146 18.2% Marion 291,659 28,340 319,999 8.9% Morrow 6,336 1,272 7,608 16.7% Multnomah 866,506 48,533 915,039 5.3% Polk 59,158 4,127 63,285 6.5% Sherman 1,230 62 1,292 4.8% Tillamook 12,232 441 12,673 3.5% Umatilla 56,937 8,632 65,569 13.2% Union 15,806 1,663 17,469 9.5% Wallowa 2,651 138 2,789 4.9% Wasco 30,201 1,525 31,726 4.8% Washington 534,225 35,496 569,721 6.2% Wheeler 565 22 587 3.7% Yamhill 114,724 6,134 120,858 5.1% Statewide 3,722,571 230,767 3,953,338 5.8%

Learn more about COVID-19 vaccinations

To learn more about the COVID-19 vaccine situation in Oregon, visit OHA's web page, which has a breakdown of distribution and other useful information.