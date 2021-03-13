Oregon reports 3 more COVID-19 related deaths, 365 new cases
PORTLAND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- There are three new COVID-19 related deaths in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 2,322, the Oregon Health Authority reported Saturday.
OHA also reported 365 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of 12:01 a.m. Saturday, bringing the state total to 159,392.
Vaccinations in Oregon
OHA reported that 32,429 new doses of COVID-19 vaccinations were added Saturday to the state immunization registry. Of this total, 18,556 doses were administered on Friday and 13,873 were administered on previous days but were entered into the vaccine registry on Friday.
Cumulative daily totals can take several days to finalize because providers have 72 hours to report doses administered and technical challenges have caused many providers to lag in their reporting. OHA has been providing technical support to vaccination sites to improve the timeliness of their data entry into the state’s ALERT Immunization Information System (IIS).
Oregon has now administered a cumulative total of 1,301,968 first and second doses of COVID-19 vaccines. To date, 1,575,705 doses of vaccine have been delivered to sites across Oregon.
These data are preliminary and subject to change. OHA's dashboards provide regularly updated vaccination data, and Oregon’s dashboard has been updated Saturday.
COVID-19 hospitalizations
The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 104, which is 19 fewer than Friday. There are 23 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds, which did not change from Friday.
The total number of patients in hospital beds may fluctuate between report times. The numbers do not reflect admissions per day, nor the length of hospital stay. Staffing limitations are not captured in this data and may further limit bed capacity.
More information about hospital capacity can be found here.
Cases and deaths
The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Baker (2), Benton (2), Clackamas (46), Clatsop (4), Columbia (1), Coos (15), Curry (5), Deschutes (15), Douglas (13), Grant (3), Jackson (30), Josephine (23), Klamath (15), Lane (12), Lincoln (2), Linn (5), Malheur (2), Marion (31), Multnomah (59), Polk (5), Tillamook (5), Umatilla (10), Union (6), Wasco (2), Washington (47), Wheeler (1) and Yamhill (4).
Oregon’s 2,320th COVID-19 death is an 89-year-old man in Clackamas County who tested positive on March 11 and died on March 12 at Providence Portland Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 2,321st COVID-19 death is a 68-year-old man in Lane County who tested positive on Jan. 24 and died on March 10 at PeaceHealth Sacred Heart. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 2,322nd COVID-19 death is a 95-year-old man in Multnomah County who became symptomatic after contact with a confirmed case and died on March 1 at his residence. The date of symptom onset and presence of underlying conditions are being confirmed.
|County
|Total Cases1
|Total deaths2
|Baker
|689
|11
|Benton
|2,432
|18
|Clackamas
|13,693
|193
|Clatsop
|789
|6
|Columbia
|1,296
|21
|Coos
|1,692
|21
|Crook
|786
|18
|Curry
|474
|7
|Deschutes
|6,111
|68
|Douglas
|2,704
|58
|Gilliam
|54
|1
|Grant
|243
|1
|Harney
|278
|6
|Hood River
|1,074
|29
|Jackson
|8,764
|120
|Jefferson
|1,990
|30
|Josephine
|2,511
|58
|Klamath
|2,870
|55
|Lake
|390
|6
|Lane
|10,470
|134
|Lincoln
|1,154
|20
|Linn
|3,663
|57
|Malheur
|3,373
|58
|Marion
|18,850
|290
|Morrow
|1,053
|14
|Multnomah
|32,350
|553
|Polk
|3,125
|46
|Sherman
|53
|0
|Tillamook
|453
|2
|Umatilla
|7,757
|82
|Union
|1,338
|20
|Wallowa
|144
|5
|Wasco
|1,230
|26
|Washington
|21,670
|218
|Wheeler
|23
|1
|Yamhill
|3,846
|69
|Statewide
|159,392
|2,322
1This includes cases confirmed by diagnostic testing and presumptive cases. Presumptive cases are those without a positive diagnostic test who present COVID-19-like symptoms and had close contact with a confirmed case. County of residence for cases may change as new information becomes available. If changes occur, we will update our counts accordingly.
2For additional details on individuals who have died from COVID-19 in Oregon, please refer to OHA's press releases.
ELRs (Electronic Lab Reports) received 03/12/2021
|County
|Negative ELRs
|Positive ELRs
|Total ELRs
|Percent Positivity
|Baker
|80
|2
|82
|2.4%
|Benton
|416
|3
|419
|0.7%
|Clackamas
|1,291
|63
|1,354
|4.7%
|Clatsop
|67
|7
|74
|9.5%
|Columbia
|108
|1
|109
|0.9%
|Coos
|160
|39
|199
|19.6%
|Crook
|27
|-
|27
|0.0%
|Curry
|95
|2
|97
|2.1%
|Deschutes
|480
|15
|495
|3.0%
|Douglas
|191
|17
|208
|8.2%
|Gilliam
|1
|-
|1
|0.0%
|Grant
|40
|8
|48
|16.7%
|Harney
|1
|-
|1
|0.0%
|Hood River
|95
|2
|97
|2.1%
|Jackson
|825
|51
|876
|5.8%
|Jefferson
|43
|-
|43
|0.0%
|Josephine
|343
|32
|375
|8.5%
|Klamath
|111
|9
|120
|7.5%
|Lake
|28
|-
|28
|0.0%
|Lane
|2,361
|12
|2,373
|0.5%
|Lincoln
|59
|2
|61
|3.3%
|Linn
|263
|11
|274
|4.0%
|Malheur
|40
|2
|42
|4.8%
|Marion
|1,058
|36
|1,094
|3.3%
|Morrow
|35
|-
|35
|0.0%
|Multnomah
|2,864
|76
|2,940
|2.6%
|Polk
|162
|4
|166
|2.4%
|Sherman
|3
|-
|3
|0.0%
|Tillamook
|65
|4
|69
|5.8%
|Umatilla
|151
|17
|168
|10.1%
|Union
|74
|4
|78
|5.1%
|Wallowa
|8
|-
|8
|0.0%
|Wasco
|45
|1
|46
|2.2%
|Washington
|1,857
|84
|1,941
|4.3%
|Wheeler
|2
|1
|3
|33.3%
|Yamhill
|490
|10
|500
|2.0%
|Statewide
|13,939
|515
|14,454
|3.6%
Cumulative ELRs
|County
|Negative ELRs
|Positive ELRs
|Total ELRs
|Percent Positivity
|Baker
|9,111
|1,638
|10,749
|15.2%
|Benton
|114,099
|3,850
|117,949
|3.3%
|Clackamas
|369,501
|20,961
|390,462
|5.4%
|Clatsop
|29,609
|1,416
|31,025
|4.6%
|Columbia
|34,839
|1,759
|36,598
|4.8%
|Coos
|37,034
|2,013
|39,047
|5.2%
|Crook
|14,097
|1,088
|15,185
|7.2%
|Curry
|8,894
|399
|9,293
|4.3%
|Deschutes
|155,867
|8,181
|164,048
|5.0%
|Douglas
|63,605
|3,017
|66,622
|4.5%
|Gilliam
|1,054
|42
|1,096
|3.8%
|Grant
|4,431
|222
|4,653
|4.8%
|Harney
|3,626
|333
|3,959
|8.4%
|Hood River
|27,568
|1,507
|29,075
|5.2%
|Jackson
|178,512
|12,942
|191,454
|6.8%
|Jefferson
|16,858
|1,770
|18,628
|9.5%
|Josephine
|53,997
|2,857
|56,854
|5.0%
|Klamath
|39,790
|3,204
|42,994
|7.5%
|Lake
|4,373
|391
|4,764
|8.2%
|Lane
|389,028
|12,352
|401,380
|3.1%
|Lincoln
|37,044
|2,399
|39,443
|6.1%
|Linn
|115,205
|7,094
|122,299
|5.8%
|Malheur
|22,199
|4,947
|27,146
|18.2%
|Marion
|291,659
|28,340
|319,999
|8.9%
|Morrow
|6,336
|1,272
|7,608
|16.7%
|Multnomah
|866,506
|48,533
|915,039
|5.3%
|Polk
|59,158
|4,127
|63,285
|6.5%
|Sherman
|1,230
|62
|1,292
|4.8%
|Tillamook
|12,232
|441
|12,673
|3.5%
|Umatilla
|56,937
|8,632
|65,569
|13.2%
|Union
|15,806
|1,663
|17,469
|9.5%
|Wallowa
|2,651
|138
|2,789
|4.9%
|Wasco
|30,201
|1,525
|31,726
|4.8%
|Washington
|534,225
|35,496
|569,721
|6.2%
|Wheeler
|565
|22
|587
|3.7%
|Yamhill
|114,724
|6,134
|120,858
|5.1%
|Statewide
|3,722,571
|230,767
|3,953,338
|5.8%
Learn more about COVID-19 vaccinations
To learn more about the COVID-19 vaccine situation in Oregon, visit OHA's web page, which has a breakdown of distribution and other useful information.
