Oregon reports 2 more COVID-19 deaths, 178 new cases

PORTLAND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- There are two new COVID-19 related deaths in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 2,324, the Oregon Health Authority reported Monday.

Oregon Health Authority reported 178 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of 12:01 a.m. Monday, bringing the state total to 159,788.

Vaccinations in Oregon

OHA reported that 24,077 new doses of COVID-19 vaccinations were added Monday to the state immunization registry. Of this total, 13,529 doses were administered on Sunday and 10,548 were administered on previous days but were entered into the vaccine registry on March 14.

Cumulative daily totals can take several days to finalize because providers have 72 hours to report doses administered and technical challenges have caused many providers to lag in their reporting. OHA has been providing technical support to vaccination sites to improve the timeliness of their data entry into the state’s ALERT Immunization Information System (IIS).

Oregon has now administered a cumulative total of 1,346,090 first and second doses of COVID-19 vaccines. To date, 1,642,505 doses of vaccine have been delivered to sites across Oregon.

These data are preliminary and subject to change. OHA's dashboards provide regularly updated vaccination data, and Oregon’s dashboard has been updated Monday.

St. Charles Health System reported 32,383 COVID-19 vaccinations given as of early Monday.

COVID-19 hospitalizations

The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 118, which is 18 more than Sunday. There are 23 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds, which is two more than Sunday.

The total number of patients in hospital beds may fluctuate between report times. The numbers do not reflect admissions per day, nor the length of hospital stay. Staffing limitations are not captured in this data and may further limit bed capacity.

St. Charles Bend reported nine COVID-19 patients as of 4 a.m. Monday, one in the ICU and on a ventilator.

More information about hospital capacity can be found here.

Cases and deaths

The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported Monday are in the following counties: Baker (1), Benton (5), Clackamas (20), Coos (13), Curry (1), Deschutes (2), Douglas (5), Harney (1), Jackson (22), Jefferson (2), Josephine (3), Klamath (11), Lane (10), Lincoln (1), Linn (1), Marion (7), Multnomah (36), Polk (4), Washington (32) and Yamhill (1).

Oregon’s 2,323rd COVID-19 death is a 69-year-old woman in Columbia County who tested positive on Feb. 19 and died on March 2. Location of death is being confirmed. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 2,324th COVID-19 death is an 85-year-old woman in Columbia County who tested positive on Feb. 19 and died on Feb. 27. Location of death and presence of underlying conditions are being confirmed.

Learn more about COVID-19 vaccinations

To learn more about the COVID-19 vaccine situation in Oregon, visit OHA's web page, which has a breakdown of distribution and other useful information