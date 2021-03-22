Oregon Legislature halts sessions after positive virus test

Coronavirus

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Floor sessions in the Oregon Capitol were canceled for the rest of the day Monday and all day Tuesday after lawmakers learned that “someone who was interacting on the House floor last week” has tested positive for COVID-19.

House Speaker Tina Kotek said she was notified about the situation while on the floor Monday. She did not say if the person who tested positive was a lawmaker or staff.

Kotek said the Legislature is following public health protocols, and it is still being determined if they will return to the Capitol Wednesday morning.

“I think this is the second time we have had this happen — there was a staff person last year — so this is not unusual,” Kotek said.

The Capitol building has been closed to the public since last March as part of a COVID-19 safety measure. Only authorized personnel, which includes lawmakers, staff, police and reporters have access to the building.

Although committee meetings take place virtually, lawmakers need to meet in person to vote on bills.

Kotek said many lawmakers have not yet received the COVID-19 vaccine because essential workers are not eligible until April 19.

“What I am most nervous about is keeping people safe,” Kotek said Monday while discussing the current session. “The pandemic might be moving in the right direction, but there are new variants coming.”

On Friday the Idaho Legislature voted to shut down for several weeks due to an outbreak of COVID-19.

Lawmakers in the House and Senate made the move to recess until April 6 with significant unfinished business, including setting budgets and pushing through a huge income tax cut.

At least six of the 70 House members in Idaho tested positive for the illness in the last week.

News release from Oregon House Republican Leader;

Leader Drazan recommends legislators return home to quarantine after positive COVID-19 case confirmed on the House floor

SALEM, Ore. – House Republican Leader Christine Drazan (R-Canby) released the following statement upon learning that an individual who was on the Oregon House floor last week tested positive for COVID-19:

“First and foremost, I hope that the individual who tested positive makes a speedy and full recovery. We all knew that this outcome was possible, which is why we have taken additional precautions since the start of this session to minimize risks for individuals who must be in the building.

Out of an abundance of caution, my immediate recommendation is for legislators and staff to minimize the risk of an outbreak in Oregon’s capitol by returning home and quarantining for 10-14 days from the date of possible exposure per OHA’s recommended guidelines and schedule testing. There are several elected members from the House with underlying conditions who have not had the opportunity to vaccinate yet.

We need to do everything we can to keep everyone in the building safe.”