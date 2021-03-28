Skip to Content
Coronavirus
By
Published 11:31 am

Oregon reports no more COVID-19 related deaths, 253 new cases

Cases down, but hospitalizations, patients in ICU rise

PORTLAND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- There are no new COVID-19 related deaths in Oregon, and the state’s death toll remains at 2,375, the Oregon Health Authority reported Sunday.

OHA also reported 253 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of 12:01 a.m. Sunday bringing the state total to 163,952.

Vaccinations in Oregon

OHA reported that 28,722 new doses of COVID-19 vaccinations were added Sunday to the state immunization registry. Of this total, 16,680 doses were administered on Saturday and 12,042 were administered on previous days but were entered into the vaccine registry on Saturday.

Oregon has now administered a total of 858,095 first and second doses of Pfizer, 820,414 first and second doses of Moderna and 38,937 single doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines.

Cumulative daily totals can take several days to finalize because providers have 72 hours to report doses administered and technical challenges have caused many providers to lag in their reporting. OHA has been providing technical support to vaccination sites to improve the timeliness of their data entry into the state’s ALERT Immunization Information System (IIS).

To date, 1,043,055 doses of Pfizer, 1,003,700 doses of Moderna and 61,200 doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines have been delivered to sites across Oregon.

These data are preliminary and subject to change.

OHA's dashboards provide regularly updated vaccination data, and Oregon’s dashboard has been updated Sunday.

COVID-19 hospitalizations

The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 143, which is 25 more than Saturday. There are 32 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds, which is 10 more than Saturday.

The total number of patients in hospital beds may fluctuate between report times. The numbers do not reflect admissions per day, nor the length of hospital stay. Staffing limitations are not captured in this data and may further limit bed capacity.

More information about hospital capacity can be found here.

Cases

The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported Saturday are in the following counties: Baker (2), Benton (4), Clackamas (31), Columbia (7), Coos (7), Deschutes (10), Douglas (12), Grant (1), Jackson (17), Jefferson (3), Josephine (12), Klamath (14), Lane (19), Lincoln (1), Linn (5), Malheur (1), Marion (17), Multnomah (38), Polk (2), Tillamook (2), Union (3), Wasco (1), Washington (34), Yamhill (10).

CountyTotal Cases 1Total deaths 2
Baker73012
Benton2,54818
Clackamas14,175196
Clatsop8327
Columbia1,35324
Coos1,86228
Crook80318
Curry5368
Deschutes6,30270
Douglas2,84959
Gilliam541
Grant2724
Harney2856
Hood River1,08429
Jackson9,149120
Jefferson2,01131
Josephine2,75959
Klamath2,97856
Lake3996
Lane10,699141
Lincoln1,19820
Linn3,78660
Malheur3,39258
Marion19,279296
Morrow1,06114
Multnomah33,042558
Polk3,19648
Sherman530
Tillamook4972
Umatilla7,85982
Union1,36320
Wallowa1475
Wasco1,24327
Washington22,214221
Wheeler251
Yamhill3,91770
Statewide163,9522,375

1 This includes cases confirmed by diagnostic testing and presumptive cases. Presumptive cases are those without a positive diagnostic test who present COVID-19-like symptoms and had close contact with a confirmed case. County of residence for cases may change as new information becomes available. If changes occur, we will update our counts accordingly.

2 For additional details on individuals who have died from COVID-19 in Oregon, please refer to OHA's press releases.

Electronic Laboratory Reporting (ELRs) received March 27, 2021

CountyNegative ELRsPositive ELRsTotal ELRsPercent Positivity
Baker1962524.0%
Benton14941532.6%
Clackamas934499835.0%
Clatsop11421161.7%
Columbia10471116.3%
Coos10291118.1%
Crook3443810.5%
Curry2542913.8%
Deschutes414124262.8%
Douglas17261783.4%
Grant13475.0%
Harney71812.5%
Hood River672692.9%
Jackson392184104.4%
Jefferson383417.3%
Josephine12651313.8%
Klamath74179118.7%
Lake41520.0%
Lane622246463.7%
Lincoln761771.3%
Linn32663321.8%
Malheur231244.2%
Marion673216943.0%
Morrow200200.0%
Multnomah2,607472,6541.8%
Polk17541792.2%
Sherman2020.0%
Tillamook697769.2%
Umatilla10171086.5%
Union1451926.3%
Wallowa61714.3%
Wasco430430.0%
Washington1,449501,4993.3%
Wheeler2020.0%
Yamhill309143234.3%
Statewide9,2933419,6343.5%

Cumulative Electronic Laboratory Reporting (ELRs)

CountyNegative ELRsPositive ELRsTotal ELRsPercent Positivity
Baker9,7881,66511,45314.5%
Benton119,7924,006123,7983.2%
Clackamas389,64821,851411,4995.3%
Clatsop30,8311,47732,3084.6%
Columbia36,6181,83538,4534.8%
Coos39,9242,26142,1855.4%
Crook14,9171,11516,0327.0%
Curry9,73346610,1994.6%
Deschutes163,8308,396172,2264.9%
Douglas67,8293,17371,0024.5%
Gilliam1,093421,1353.7%
Grant4,7782495,0275.0%
Harney3,7743414,1158.3%
Hood River28,5951,51630,1115.0%
Jackson188,42613,591202,0176.7%
Jefferson17,5881,79419,3829.3%
Josephine58,0713,11861,1895.1%
Klamath41,4053,33244,7377.4%
Lake4,6803985,0787.8%
Lane409,61712,614422,2313.0%
Lincoln38,3672,45340,8206.0%
Linn120,3027,247127,5495.7%
Malheur23,1074,96528,07217.7%
Marion306,46528,888335,3538.6%
Morrow6,6081,2777,88516.2%
Multnomah914,64349,626964,2695.1%
Polk61,9544,19666,1506.3%
Sherman1,273621,3354.6%
Tillamook12,86948213,3513.6%
Umatilla59,0838,74967,83212.9%
Union17,2021,70918,9119.0%
Wallowa2,7671432,9104.9%
Wasco30,9421,53632,4784.7%
Washington562,21236,655598,8676.1%
Wheeler623246473.7%
Yamhill121,2266,312127,5384.9%
Statewide3,920,580237,5644,158,1445.7%

Learn more about COVID-19 vaccinations

To learn more about the COVID-19 vaccine situation in Oregon, visit our webpage (English or Spanish), which has a breakdown of distribution and other information.

App Breaking News Alert Bar / Email Alert – Breaking News / News / Oregon-Northwest / Top Stories

KTVZ news sources

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content