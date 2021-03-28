Oregon reports no more COVID-19 related deaths, 253 new cases
Cases down, but hospitalizations, patients in ICU rise
PORTLAND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- There are no new COVID-19 related deaths in Oregon, and the state’s death toll remains at 2,375, the Oregon Health Authority reported Sunday.
OHA also reported 253 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of 12:01 a.m. Sunday bringing the state total to 163,952.
Vaccinations in Oregon
OHA reported that 28,722 new doses of COVID-19 vaccinations were added Sunday to the state immunization registry. Of this total, 16,680 doses were administered on Saturday and 12,042 were administered on previous days but were entered into the vaccine registry on Saturday.
Oregon has now administered a total of 858,095 first and second doses of Pfizer, 820,414 first and second doses of Moderna and 38,937 single doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines.
Cumulative daily totals can take several days to finalize because providers have 72 hours to report doses administered and technical challenges have caused many providers to lag in their reporting. OHA has been providing technical support to vaccination sites to improve the timeliness of their data entry into the state’s ALERT Immunization Information System (IIS).
To date, 1,043,055 doses of Pfizer, 1,003,700 doses of Moderna and 61,200 doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines have been delivered to sites across Oregon.
These data are preliminary and subject to change.
OHA's dashboards provide regularly updated vaccination data, and Oregon’s dashboard has been updated Sunday.
COVID-19 hospitalizations
The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 143, which is 25 more than Saturday. There are 32 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds, which is 10 more than Saturday.
The total number of patients in hospital beds may fluctuate between report times. The numbers do not reflect admissions per day, nor the length of hospital stay. Staffing limitations are not captured in this data and may further limit bed capacity.
More information about hospital capacity can be found here.
Cases
The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported Saturday are in the following counties: Baker (2), Benton (4), Clackamas (31), Columbia (7), Coos (7), Deschutes (10), Douglas (12), Grant (1), Jackson (17), Jefferson (3), Josephine (12), Klamath (14), Lane (19), Lincoln (1), Linn (5), Malheur (1), Marion (17), Multnomah (38), Polk (2), Tillamook (2), Union (3), Wasco (1), Washington (34), Yamhill (10).
|County
|Total Cases 1
|Total deaths 2
|Baker
|730
|12
|Benton
|2,548
|18
|Clackamas
|14,175
|196
|Clatsop
|832
|7
|Columbia
|1,353
|24
|Coos
|1,862
|28
|Crook
|803
|18
|Curry
|536
|8
|Deschutes
|6,302
|70
|Douglas
|2,849
|59
|Gilliam
|54
|1
|Grant
|272
|4
|Harney
|285
|6
|Hood River
|1,084
|29
|Jackson
|9,149
|120
|Jefferson
|2,011
|31
|Josephine
|2,759
|59
|Klamath
|2,978
|56
|Lake
|399
|6
|Lane
|10,699
|141
|Lincoln
|1,198
|20
|Linn
|3,786
|60
|Malheur
|3,392
|58
|Marion
|19,279
|296
|Morrow
|1,061
|14
|Multnomah
|33,042
|558
|Polk
|3,196
|48
|Sherman
|53
|0
|Tillamook
|497
|2
|Umatilla
|7,859
|82
|Union
|1,363
|20
|Wallowa
|147
|5
|Wasco
|1,243
|27
|Washington
|22,214
|221
|Wheeler
|25
|1
|Yamhill
|3,917
|70
|Statewide
|163,952
|2,375
1 This includes cases confirmed by diagnostic testing and presumptive cases. Presumptive cases are those without a positive diagnostic test who present COVID-19-like symptoms and had close contact with a confirmed case. County of residence for cases may change as new information becomes available. If changes occur, we will update our counts accordingly.
2 For additional details on individuals who have died from COVID-19 in Oregon, please refer to OHA's press releases.
Electronic Laboratory Reporting (ELRs) received March 27, 2021
|County
|Negative ELRs
|Positive ELRs
|Total ELRs
|Percent Positivity
|Baker
|19
|6
|25
|24.0%
|Benton
|149
|4
|153
|2.6%
|Clackamas
|934
|49
|983
|5.0%
|Clatsop
|114
|2
|116
|1.7%
|Columbia
|104
|7
|111
|6.3%
|Coos
|102
|9
|111
|8.1%
|Crook
|34
|4
|38
|10.5%
|Curry
|25
|4
|29
|13.8%
|Deschutes
|414
|12
|426
|2.8%
|Douglas
|172
|6
|178
|3.4%
|Grant
|1
|3
|4
|75.0%
|Harney
|7
|1
|8
|12.5%
|Hood River
|67
|2
|69
|2.9%
|Jackson
|392
|18
|410
|4.4%
|Jefferson
|38
|3
|41
|7.3%
|Josephine
|126
|5
|131
|3.8%
|Klamath
|74
|17
|91
|18.7%
|Lake
|4
|1
|5
|20.0%
|Lane
|622
|24
|646
|3.7%
|Lincoln
|76
|1
|77
|1.3%
|Linn
|326
|6
|332
|1.8%
|Malheur
|23
|1
|24
|4.2%
|Marion
|673
|21
|694
|3.0%
|Morrow
|20
|0
|20
|0.0%
|Multnomah
|2,607
|47
|2,654
|1.8%
|Polk
|175
|4
|179
|2.2%
|Sherman
|2
|0
|2
|0.0%
|Tillamook
|69
|7
|76
|9.2%
|Umatilla
|101
|7
|108
|6.5%
|Union
|14
|5
|19
|26.3%
|Wallowa
|6
|1
|7
|14.3%
|Wasco
|43
|0
|43
|0.0%
|Washington
|1,449
|50
|1,499
|3.3%
|Wheeler
|2
|0
|2
|0.0%
|Yamhill
|309
|14
|323
|4.3%
|Statewide
|9,293
|341
|9,634
|3.5%
Cumulative Electronic Laboratory Reporting (ELRs)
|County
|Negative ELRs
|Positive ELRs
|Total ELRs
|Percent Positivity
|Baker
|9,788
|1,665
|11,453
|14.5%
|Benton
|119,792
|4,006
|123,798
|3.2%
|Clackamas
|389,648
|21,851
|411,499
|5.3%
|Clatsop
|30,831
|1,477
|32,308
|4.6%
|Columbia
|36,618
|1,835
|38,453
|4.8%
|Coos
|39,924
|2,261
|42,185
|5.4%
|Crook
|14,917
|1,115
|16,032
|7.0%
|Curry
|9,733
|466
|10,199
|4.6%
|Deschutes
|163,830
|8,396
|172,226
|4.9%
|Douglas
|67,829
|3,173
|71,002
|4.5%
|Gilliam
|1,093
|42
|1,135
|3.7%
|Grant
|4,778
|249
|5,027
|5.0%
|Harney
|3,774
|341
|4,115
|8.3%
|Hood River
|28,595
|1,516
|30,111
|5.0%
|Jackson
|188,426
|13,591
|202,017
|6.7%
|Jefferson
|17,588
|1,794
|19,382
|9.3%
|Josephine
|58,071
|3,118
|61,189
|5.1%
|Klamath
|41,405
|3,332
|44,737
|7.4%
|Lake
|4,680
|398
|5,078
|7.8%
|Lane
|409,617
|12,614
|422,231
|3.0%
|Lincoln
|38,367
|2,453
|40,820
|6.0%
|Linn
|120,302
|7,247
|127,549
|5.7%
|Malheur
|23,107
|4,965
|28,072
|17.7%
|Marion
|306,465
|28,888
|335,353
|8.6%
|Morrow
|6,608
|1,277
|7,885
|16.2%
|Multnomah
|914,643
|49,626
|964,269
|5.1%
|Polk
|61,954
|4,196
|66,150
|6.3%
|Sherman
|1,273
|62
|1,335
|4.6%
|Tillamook
|12,869
|482
|13,351
|3.6%
|Umatilla
|59,083
|8,749
|67,832
|12.9%
|Union
|17,202
|1,709
|18,911
|9.0%
|Wallowa
|2,767
|143
|2,910
|4.9%
|Wasco
|30,942
|1,536
|32,478
|4.7%
|Washington
|562,212
|36,655
|598,867
|6.1%
|Wheeler
|623
|24
|647
|3.7%
|Yamhill
|121,226
|6,312
|127,538
|4.9%
|Statewide
|3,920,580
|237,564
|4,158,144
|5.7%
Learn more about COVID-19 vaccinations
To learn more about the COVID-19 vaccine situation in Oregon, visit our webpage (English or Spanish), which has a breakdown of distribution and other information.
Comments