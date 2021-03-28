Oregon reports no more COVID-19 related deaths, 253 new cases

Coronavirus

Cases down, but hospitalizations, patients in ICU rise

PORTLAND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- There are no new COVID-19 related deaths in Oregon, and the state’s death toll remains at 2,375, the Oregon Health Authority reported Sunday.

OHA also reported 253 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of 12:01 a.m. Sunday bringing the state total to 163,952.

Vaccinations in Oregon

OHA reported that 28,722 new doses of COVID-19 vaccinations were added Sunday to the state immunization registry. Of this total, 16,680 doses were administered on Saturday and 12,042 were administered on previous days but were entered into the vaccine registry on Saturday.

Oregon has now administered a total of 858,095 first and second doses of Pfizer, 820,414 first and second doses of Moderna and 38,937 single doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines.

Cumulative daily totals can take several days to finalize because providers have 72 hours to report doses administered and technical challenges have caused many providers to lag in their reporting. OHA has been providing technical support to vaccination sites to improve the timeliness of their data entry into the state’s ALERT Immunization Information System (IIS).

To date, 1,043,055 doses of Pfizer, 1,003,700 doses of Moderna and 61,200 doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines have been delivered to sites across Oregon.

These data are preliminary and subject to change.

OHA's dashboards provide regularly updated vaccination data, and Oregon’s dashboard has been updated Sunday.

COVID-19 hospitalizations

The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 143, which is 25 more than Saturday. There are 32 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds, which is 10 more than Saturday.

The total number of patients in hospital beds may fluctuate between report times. The numbers do not reflect admissions per day, nor the length of hospital stay. Staffing limitations are not captured in this data and may further limit bed capacity.

More information about hospital capacity can be found here.

Cases

The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported Saturday are in the following counties: Baker (2), Benton (4), Clackamas (31), Columbia (7), Coos (7), Deschutes (10), Douglas (12), Grant (1), Jackson (17), Jefferson (3), Josephine (12), Klamath (14), Lane (19), Lincoln (1), Linn (5), Malheur (1), Marion (17), Multnomah (38), Polk (2), Tillamook (2), Union (3), Wasco (1), Washington (34), Yamhill (10).

County Total Cases 1 Total deaths 2 Baker 730 12 Benton 2,548 18 Clackamas 14,175 196 Clatsop 832 7 Columbia 1,353 24 Coos 1,862 28 Crook 803 18 Curry 536 8 Deschutes 6,302 70 Douglas 2,849 59 Gilliam 54 1 Grant 272 4 Harney 285 6 Hood River 1,084 29 Jackson 9,149 120 Jefferson 2,011 31 Josephine 2,759 59 Klamath 2,978 56 Lake 399 6 Lane 10,699 141 Lincoln 1,198 20 Linn 3,786 60 Malheur 3,392 58 Marion 19,279 296 Morrow 1,061 14 Multnomah 33,042 558 Polk 3,196 48 Sherman 53 0 Tillamook 497 2 Umatilla 7,859 82 Union 1,363 20 Wallowa 147 5 Wasco 1,243 27 Washington 22,214 221 Wheeler 25 1 Yamhill 3,917 70 Statewide 163,952 2,375

1 This includes cases confirmed by diagnostic testing and presumptive cases. Presumptive cases are those without a positive diagnostic test who present COVID-19-like symptoms and had close contact with a confirmed case. County of residence for cases may change as new information becomes available. If changes occur, we will update our counts accordingly.

2 For additional details on individuals who have died from COVID-19 in Oregon, please refer to OHA's press releases.

Electronic Laboratory Reporting (ELRs) received March 27, 2021

County Negative ELRs Positive ELRs Total ELRs Percent Positivity Baker 19 6 25 24.0% Benton 149 4 153 2.6% Clackamas 934 49 983 5.0% Clatsop 114 2 116 1.7% Columbia 104 7 111 6.3% Coos 102 9 111 8.1% Crook 34 4 38 10.5% Curry 25 4 29 13.8% Deschutes 414 12 426 2.8% Douglas 172 6 178 3.4% Grant 1 3 4 75.0% Harney 7 1 8 12.5% Hood River 67 2 69 2.9% Jackson 392 18 410 4.4% Jefferson 38 3 41 7.3% Josephine 126 5 131 3.8% Klamath 74 17 91 18.7% Lake 4 1 5 20.0% Lane 622 24 646 3.7% Lincoln 76 1 77 1.3% Linn 326 6 332 1.8% Malheur 23 1 24 4.2% Marion 673 21 694 3.0% Morrow 20 0 20 0.0% Multnomah 2,607 47 2,654 1.8% Polk 175 4 179 2.2% Sherman 2 0 2 0.0% Tillamook 69 7 76 9.2% Umatilla 101 7 108 6.5% Union 14 5 19 26.3% Wallowa 6 1 7 14.3% Wasco 43 0 43 0.0% Washington 1,449 50 1,499 3.3% Wheeler 2 0 2 0.0% Yamhill 309 14 323 4.3% Statewide 9,293 341 9,634 3.5%

Cumulative Electronic Laboratory Reporting (ELRs)

County Negative ELRs Positive ELRs Total ELRs Percent Positivity Baker 9,788 1,665 11,453 14.5% Benton 119,792 4,006 123,798 3.2% Clackamas 389,648 21,851 411,499 5.3% Clatsop 30,831 1,477 32,308 4.6% Columbia 36,618 1,835 38,453 4.8% Coos 39,924 2,261 42,185 5.4% Crook 14,917 1,115 16,032 7.0% Curry 9,733 466 10,199 4.6% Deschutes 163,830 8,396 172,226 4.9% Douglas 67,829 3,173 71,002 4.5% Gilliam 1,093 42 1,135 3.7% Grant 4,778 249 5,027 5.0% Harney 3,774 341 4,115 8.3% Hood River 28,595 1,516 30,111 5.0% Jackson 188,426 13,591 202,017 6.7% Jefferson 17,588 1,794 19,382 9.3% Josephine 58,071 3,118 61,189 5.1% Klamath 41,405 3,332 44,737 7.4% Lake 4,680 398 5,078 7.8% Lane 409,617 12,614 422,231 3.0% Lincoln 38,367 2,453 40,820 6.0% Linn 120,302 7,247 127,549 5.7% Malheur 23,107 4,965 28,072 17.7% Marion 306,465 28,888 335,353 8.6% Morrow 6,608 1,277 7,885 16.2% Multnomah 914,643 49,626 964,269 5.1% Polk 61,954 4,196 66,150 6.3% Sherman 1,273 62 1,335 4.6% Tillamook 12,869 482 13,351 3.6% Umatilla 59,083 8,749 67,832 12.9% Union 17,202 1,709 18,911 9.0% Wallowa 2,767 143 2,910 4.9% Wasco 30,942 1,536 32,478 4.7% Washington 562,212 36,655 598,867 6.1% Wheeler 623 24 647 3.7% Yamhill 121,226 6,312 127,538 4.9% Statewide 3,920,580 237,564 4,158,144 5.7%

