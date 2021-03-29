Oregon reports no new COVID-19 deaths, 217 new cases

Coronavirus

PORTLAND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- There are no new COVID-19 related deaths in Oregon, keeping the state’s death toll at 2,375, the Oregon Health Authority reported Monday.

OHA also reported 217 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of 12:01 a.m. Monday, bringing the state total to 164,164.

Vaccinations in Oregon

OHA reported that 18,191 new doses of COVID-19 vaccinations were added Monday to the state immunization registry. Of this total, 10,067 doses were administered on Sunday and 8,124 were administered on previous days but were entered into the vaccine registry on Sunday.

Oregon has now administered a total of 872,230 first and second doses of Pfizer, 824,313 first and second doses of Moderna and 39,092 single doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines.

Cumulative daily totals can take several days to finalize because providers have 72 hours to report doses administered and technical challenges have caused many providers to lag in their reporting. OHA has been providing technical support to vaccination sites to improve the timeliness of their data entry into the state’s ALERT Immunization Information System (IIS).

To date, 1,043,055 doses of Pfizer, 1,003,700 doses of Moderna and 61,200 doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines have been delivered to sites across Oregon.

These data are preliminary and subject to change. OHA's dashboards provide regularly updated vaccination data, and Oregon’s dashboard has been updated Monday.

COVID-19 hospitalizations

The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 142, which is one fewer than Sunday. There are 36 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds, which is four more than Sunday.

The total number of patients in hospital beds may fluctuate between report times. The numbers do not reflect admissions per day, nor the length of hospital stay. Staffing limitations are not captured in this data and may further limit bed capacity.

St. Charles Bend reported five COVID-19 patients as of 4 a.m. Monday, two of whom were in the ICU and on a ventilator.

More information about hospital capacity can be found here.

Cases

The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported Monday are in the following counties: Baker (3), Benton (9), Clackamas (30), Clatsop (4), Columbia (3), Coos (7), Deschutes (14), Douglas (12), Harney (2), Jackson (10), Josephine (7), Lake (1), Lane (19), Lincoln (6), Linn (16), Marion (19), Multnomah (34), Polk (6), Tillamook (3), Union (5) and Yamhill (7).

Learn more about COVID-19 vaccinations

To learn more about the COVID-19 vaccine situation in Oregon, visit OHA's we bpage, which has a breakdown of distribution and other useful information.