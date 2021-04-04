Oregon reports 1 more COVID-19 related death, 404 new cases

Coronavirus

PORTLAND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- There is one new COVID-19 related death in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 2,392, the Oregon Health Authority reported Sunday.

Oregon Health Authority reported 404 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of 12:01 a.m. Sunday, bringing the state total to 166,882.

Vaccinations in Oregon

OHA reported that 32,692 new doses of COVID-19 vaccinations were added Sunday to the state immunization registry. Of this total, 22,084 doses were administered on Saturday and 10,608 were administered on previous days but were entered into the vaccine registry on Saturday.

Oregon has now administered a total of 1,00,991 first and second doses of Pfizer, 924,661 first and second doses of Moderna and 49,520 single doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines.

Cumulative daily totals can take several days to finalize because providers have 72 hours to report doses administered and technical challenges have caused many providers to lag in their reporting. OHA has been providing technical support to vaccination sites to improve the timeliness of their data entry into the state’s ALERT Immunization Information System (IIS).

To date, 1,225,575 doses of Pfizer, 1,102,200 doses of Moderna and 105,800 doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines have been delivered to sites across Oregon.

These data are preliminary and subject to change.

OHA's dashboards provide regularly updated vaccination data, and Oregon’s dashboard has been updated Sunday.

COVID-19 hospitalizations

The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 150, which is three fewer than Saturday. There are 43 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds, which is one fewer than Saturday.

The total number of patients in hospital beds may fluctuate between report times. The numbers do not reflect admissions per day, nor the length of hospital stay. Staffing limitations are not captured in this data and may further limit bed capacity.

More information about hospital capacity can be found here.

Cases and deaths

The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported Sunday are in the following counties: Baker (1), Benton (5), Clackamas (59), Clatsop (1), Columbia (7), Coos (3), Curry (2), Deschutes (31), Douglas (8), Grant (2), Jackson (24), Jefferson (3), Josephine (12), Klamath (13), Lane (30), Lincoln (4), Linn (12), Malheur (1), Marion (28), Morrow (1), Multnomah (84), Polk (13), Tillamook (3), Union (4), Wallowa (1), Wasco (1), Washington (45) and Yamhill (6).

Oregon’s 2,392nd COVID-19 death is a 58-year-old man in Lane County who tested positive on March 11 and died on April 3 at PeaceHealth Sacred Heart Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.

County Total Cases 1 Total deaths 2 Baker 779 12 Benton 2,608 18 Clackamas 14,490 197 Clatsop 848 7 Columbia 1,420 24 Coos 1,903 29 Crook 821 18 Curry 562 9 Deschutes 6,456 70 Douglas 2,926 60 Gilliam 54 1 Grant 291 4 Harney 294 6 Hood River 1,085 29 Jackson 9,381 121 Jefferson 2,022 31 Josephine 2,853 60 Klamath 3,086 57 Lake 406 7 Lane 10,907 143 Lincoln 1,230 20 Linn 3,890 60 Malheur 3,402 58 Marion 19,481 297 Morrow 1,064 15 Multnomah 33,569 558 Polk 3,275 48 Sherman 53 0 Tillamook 531 2 Umatilla 7,884 82 Union 1,390 22 Wallowa 151 5 Wasco 1,245 27 Washington 22,526 224 Wheeler 25 1 Yamhill 3,974 70 Statewide 166,882 2,392

1 This includes cases confirmed by diagnostic testing and presumptive cases. Presumptive cases are those without a positive diagnostic test who present COVID-19-like symptoms and had close contact with a confirmed case. County of residence for cases may change as new information becomes available. If changes occur, we will update our counts accordingly.

2 For additional details on individuals who have died from COVID-19 in Oregon, please refer to OHA's press releases.

Electronic Lab Reports (ELRs received 04/03/2021

County Negative ELRs Positive ELRs Total ELRs Percent Positivity Baker 13 9 22 40.9% Benton 120 4 124 3.2% Clackamas 1,348 74 1,422 5.2% Clatsop 104 3 107 2.8% Columbia 146 18 164 11.0% Coos 142 2 144 1.4% Crook 92 0 92 0.0% Curry 57 4 61 6.6% Deschutes 568 33 601 5.5% Douglas 144 10 154 6.5% Gilliam 2 0 2 0.0% Grant 17 1 18 5.6% Harney 6 0 6 0.0% Hood River 134 0 134 0.0% Jackson 382 31 413 7.5% Jefferson 38 1 39 2.6% Josephine 94 9 103 8.7% Klamath 50 4 54 7.4% Lake 7 0 7 0.0% Lane 710 37 747 5.0% Lincoln 53 5 58 8.6% Linn 394 21 415 5.1% Malheur 60 0 60 0.0% Marion 730 43 773 5.6% Morrow 9 1 10 10.0% Multnomah 2,936 100 3,036 3.3% Polk 164 15 179 8.4% Sherman 2 0 2 0.0% Tillamook 51 2 53 3.8% Umatilla 84 3 87 3.4% Union 33 1 34 2.9% Wallowa 6 0 6 0.0% Wasco 57 1 58 1.7% Washington 1,784 69 1,853 3.7% Wheeler 3 0 3 0.0% Yamhill 309 24 333 7.2% Statewide 10,849 525 11,374 4.6%

Cumulative ELRs

County Negative ELRs Positive ELRs Total ELRs Percent Positivity Baker 10,279 1,705 11,984 14.2% Benton 122,741 4,081 126,822 3.2% Clackamas 397,531 22,360 419,891 5.3% Clatsop 31,406 1,505 32,911 4.6% Columbia 37,470 1,931 39,401 4.9% Coos 41,226 2,324 43,550 5.3% Crook 15,459 1,125 16,584 6.8% Curry 10,087 482 10,569 4.6% Deschutes 167,839 8,567 176,406 4.9% Douglas 69,916 3,287 73,203 4.5% Gilliam 1,107 42 1,149 3.7% Grant 4,935 265 5,200 5.1% Harney 3,823 342 4,165 8.2% Hood River 29,293 1,522 30,815 4.9% Jackson 192,880 14,022 206,902 6.8% Jefferson 17,898 1,805 19,703 9.2% Josephine 59,755 3,225 62,980 5.1% Klamath 42,135 3,442 45,577 7.6% Lake 4,849 400 5,249 7.6% Lane 420,885 12,891 433,776 3.0% Lincoln 39,175 2,496 41,671 6.0% Linn 122,755 7,398 130,153 5.7% Malheur 23,638 4,982 28,620 17.4% Marion 313,043 29,167 342,210 8.5% Morrow 6,715 1,282 7,997 16.0% Multnomah 933,913 50,340 984,253 5.1% Polk 63,245 4,294 67,539 6.4% Sherman 1,291 62 1,353 4.6% Tillamook 13,269 512 13,781 3.7% Umatilla 60,321 8,782 69,103 12.7% Union 18,171 1,740 19,911 8.7% Wallowa 2,811 148 2,959 5.0% Wasco 31,298 1,543 32,841 4.7% Washington 574,242 37,226 611,468 6.1% Wheeler 637 24 661 3.6% Yamhill 123,712 6,432 130,144 4.9% Statewide 4,009,750 241,751 4,251,501 5.7%

