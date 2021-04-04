Oregon reports 1 more COVID-19 related death, 404 new cases
PORTLAND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- There is one new COVID-19 related death in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 2,392, the Oregon Health Authority reported Sunday.
Oregon Health Authority reported 404 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of 12:01 a.m. Sunday, bringing the state total to 166,882.
Vaccinations in Oregon
OHA reported that 32,692 new doses of COVID-19 vaccinations were added Sunday to the state immunization registry. Of this total, 22,084 doses were administered on Saturday and 10,608 were administered on previous days but were entered into the vaccine registry on Saturday.
Oregon has now administered a total of 1,00,991 first and second doses of Pfizer, 924,661 first and second doses of Moderna and 49,520 single doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines.
Cumulative daily totals can take several days to finalize because providers have 72 hours to report doses administered and technical challenges have caused many providers to lag in their reporting. OHA has been providing technical support to vaccination sites to improve the timeliness of their data entry into the state’s ALERT Immunization Information System (IIS).
To date, 1,225,575 doses of Pfizer, 1,102,200 doses of Moderna and 105,800 doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines have been delivered to sites across Oregon.
These data are preliminary and subject to change.
OHA's dashboards provide regularly updated vaccination data, and Oregon’s dashboard has been updated Sunday.
COVID-19 hospitalizations
The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 150, which is three fewer than Saturday. There are 43 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds, which is one fewer than Saturday.
The total number of patients in hospital beds may fluctuate between report times. The numbers do not reflect admissions per day, nor the length of hospital stay. Staffing limitations are not captured in this data and may further limit bed capacity.
More information about hospital capacity can be found here.
Cases and deaths
The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported Sunday are in the following counties: Baker (1), Benton (5), Clackamas (59), Clatsop (1), Columbia (7), Coos (3), Curry (2), Deschutes (31), Douglas (8), Grant (2), Jackson (24), Jefferson (3), Josephine (12), Klamath (13), Lane (30), Lincoln (4), Linn (12), Malheur (1), Marion (28), Morrow (1), Multnomah (84), Polk (13), Tillamook (3), Union (4), Wallowa (1), Wasco (1), Washington (45) and Yamhill (6).
Oregon’s 2,392nd COVID-19 death is a 58-year-old man in Lane County who tested positive on March 11 and died on April 3 at PeaceHealth Sacred Heart Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.
|County
|Total Cases 1
|Total deaths 2
|Baker
|779
|12
|Benton
|2,608
|18
|Clackamas
|14,490
|197
|Clatsop
|848
|7
|Columbia
|1,420
|24
|Coos
|1,903
|29
|Crook
|821
|18
|Curry
|562
|9
|Deschutes
|6,456
|70
|Douglas
|2,926
|60
|Gilliam
|54
|1
|Grant
|291
|4
|Harney
|294
|6
|Hood River
|1,085
|29
|Jackson
|9,381
|121
|Jefferson
|2,022
|31
|Josephine
|2,853
|60
|Klamath
|3,086
|57
|Lake
|406
|7
|Lane
|10,907
|143
|Lincoln
|1,230
|20
|Linn
|3,890
|60
|Malheur
|3,402
|58
|Marion
|19,481
|297
|Morrow
|1,064
|15
|Multnomah
|33,569
|558
|Polk
|3,275
|48
|Sherman
|53
|0
|Tillamook
|531
|2
|Umatilla
|7,884
|82
|Union
|1,390
|22
|Wallowa
|151
|5
|Wasco
|1,245
|27
|Washington
|22,526
|224
|Wheeler
|25
|1
|Yamhill
|3,974
|70
|Statewide
|166,882
|2,392
1 This includes cases confirmed by diagnostic testing and presumptive cases. Presumptive cases are those without a positive diagnostic test who present COVID-19-like symptoms and had close contact with a confirmed case. County of residence for cases may change as new information becomes available. If changes occur, we will update our counts accordingly.
2 For additional details on individuals who have died from COVID-19 in Oregon, please refer to OHA's press releases.
Electronic Lab Reports (ELRs received 04/03/2021
|County
|Negative ELRs
|Positive ELRs
|Total ELRs
|Percent Positivity
|Baker
|13
|9
|22
|40.9%
|Benton
|120
|4
|124
|3.2%
|Clackamas
|1,348
|74
|1,422
|5.2%
|Clatsop
|104
|3
|107
|2.8%
|Columbia
|146
|18
|164
|11.0%
|Coos
|142
|2
|144
|1.4%
|Crook
|92
|0
|92
|0.0%
|Curry
|57
|4
|61
|6.6%
|Deschutes
|568
|33
|601
|5.5%
|Douglas
|144
|10
|154
|6.5%
|Gilliam
|2
|0
|2
|0.0%
|Grant
|17
|1
|18
|5.6%
|Harney
|6
|0
|6
|0.0%
|Hood River
|134
|0
|134
|0.0%
|Jackson
|382
|31
|413
|7.5%
|Jefferson
|38
|1
|39
|2.6%
|Josephine
|94
|9
|103
|8.7%
|Klamath
|50
|4
|54
|7.4%
|Lake
|7
|0
|7
|0.0%
|Lane
|710
|37
|747
|5.0%
|Lincoln
|53
|5
|58
|8.6%
|Linn
|394
|21
|415
|5.1%
|Malheur
|60
|0
|60
|0.0%
|Marion
|730
|43
|773
|5.6%
|Morrow
|9
|1
|10
|10.0%
|Multnomah
|2,936
|100
|3,036
|3.3%
|Polk
|164
|15
|179
|8.4%
|Sherman
|2
|0
|2
|0.0%
|Tillamook
|51
|2
|53
|3.8%
|Umatilla
|84
|3
|87
|3.4%
|Union
|33
|1
|34
|2.9%
|Wallowa
|6
|0
|6
|0.0%
|Wasco
|57
|1
|58
|1.7%
|Washington
|1,784
|69
|1,853
|3.7%
|Wheeler
|3
|0
|3
|0.0%
|Yamhill
|309
|24
|333
|7.2%
|Statewide
|10,849
|525
|11,374
|4.6%
Cumulative ELRs
|County
|Negative ELRs
|Positive ELRs
|Total ELRs
|Percent Positivity
|Baker
|10,279
|1,705
|11,984
|14.2%
|Benton
|122,741
|4,081
|126,822
|3.2%
|Clackamas
|397,531
|22,360
|419,891
|5.3%
|Clatsop
|31,406
|1,505
|32,911
|4.6%
|Columbia
|37,470
|1,931
|39,401
|4.9%
|Coos
|41,226
|2,324
|43,550
|5.3%
|Crook
|15,459
|1,125
|16,584
|6.8%
|Curry
|10,087
|482
|10,569
|4.6%
|Deschutes
|167,839
|8,567
|176,406
|4.9%
|Douglas
|69,916
|3,287
|73,203
|4.5%
|Gilliam
|1,107
|42
|1,149
|3.7%
|Grant
|4,935
|265
|5,200
|5.1%
|Harney
|3,823
|342
|4,165
|8.2%
|Hood River
|29,293
|1,522
|30,815
|4.9%
|Jackson
|192,880
|14,022
|206,902
|6.8%
|Jefferson
|17,898
|1,805
|19,703
|9.2%
|Josephine
|59,755
|3,225
|62,980
|5.1%
|Klamath
|42,135
|3,442
|45,577
|7.6%
|Lake
|4,849
|400
|5,249
|7.6%
|Lane
|420,885
|12,891
|433,776
|3.0%
|Lincoln
|39,175
|2,496
|41,671
|6.0%
|Linn
|122,755
|7,398
|130,153
|5.7%
|Malheur
|23,638
|4,982
|28,620
|17.4%
|Marion
|313,043
|29,167
|342,210
|8.5%
|Morrow
|6,715
|1,282
|7,997
|16.0%
|Multnomah
|933,913
|50,340
|984,253
|5.1%
|Polk
|63,245
|4,294
|67,539
|6.4%
|Sherman
|1,291
|62
|1,353
|4.6%
|Tillamook
|13,269
|512
|13,781
|3.7%
|Umatilla
|60,321
|8,782
|69,103
|12.7%
|Union
|18,171
|1,740
|19,911
|8.7%
|Wallowa
|2,811
|148
|2,959
|5.0%
|Wasco
|31,298
|1,543
|32,841
|4.7%
|Washington
|574,242
|37,226
|611,468
|6.1%
|Wheeler
|637
|24
|661
|3.6%
|Yamhill
|123,712
|6,432
|130,144
|4.9%
|Statewide
|4,009,750
|241,751
|4,251,501
|5.7%
Learn more about COVID-19 vaccinations
To learn more about the COVID-19 vaccine situation in Oregon, visit OHA's web page, which has a breakdown of distribution and other useful information.
