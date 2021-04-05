VA Portland expanding COVID vaccinations to all veterans, caregivers, spouses

Coronavirus

PORTLAND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- VA Portland Health Care System announced Monday it is providing COVID-19 vaccinations to anyone who served in the military, their caregivers and spouses, and some other beneficiaries under the authority granted by the SAVE LIVES Act, signed by President Joe Biden on March 24.

The expanded authority depends on readily available COVID-19 vaccine supply and requires the Department of Veterans Affairs to continue to prioritize veterans enrolled in VA care.

“Since the start of the pandemic, VA Portland has focused on vaccinating as many veterans as possible, and we are excited to multiply our efforts thanks to the SAVE LIVES Act,” said Darwin Goodspeed, director of the VA Portland Health Care System. “As of today, we’ve provided more than 56,000 doses of the COVID vaccine into the arms our veterans and staff. I am proud of the work we’ve done and happy for the opportunity to expand our efforts to more Veterans and their families.”

Those eligible under the SAVES LIVES Act to receive a vaccine can go to www.va.gov/covid-19-vaccine to register and stay informed on VA’s vaccine rollout process. VA Portland will contact those who sign up to schedule their vaccination as the vaccine becomes available.

These people are eligible now to get scheduled for their COVID vaccination through VA Portland.

Veterans currently receiving care through VA.

Any Veteran who served in the U.S. military (active duty, Reserve or National Guard).

A spouse of a veteran; this is defined as a spouse via marriage to include same-sex and common-law marriages. This also includes a widow or widower of a veteran. If you characterize your relationship as spousal, you can receive the vaccine.

Caregivers of veterans.

Recipients of Civilian Health and Medical Program of the Department of Veterans Affairs (CHAMPVA) benefits

Currently, VA Portland is providing vaccinations at the Portland VA Medical Center, the Vancouver VA campus, and, to a more limited degree, the Salem and Bend VA clinics.

To maintain continued health and safety during the pandemic, please do not visit a VA facility for a COVID-19 vaccine without an appointment.

For more information on VA’s COVID-19 vaccine efforts, read the national news release and the VAntage Point Blog.

VA Portland COVID updates are available at www.portland.va.gov.