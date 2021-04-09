Deschutes County allocated nearly 5,300 COVID-19 vaccines for next week

Coronavirus

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Oregon Health Authority has allocated 5,295 first-dose COVID-19 vaccines to Deschutes County for next week. Vaccine appointments will be scheduled using Central Oregon’s vaccine pre-registration system.

The figure is about 2,500 lower than the allocation the county received for this week, because the state received fewer doses overall, according to Deschutes County Health Services spokeswoman Morgan Emerson.

Invitations to schedule vaccine appointments will be sent to eligible residents who have pre-registered starting Friday. Additional appointment invitations will be sent throughout the week.

More than 3,500 residents will receive second-dose vaccines at the Mass Vaccination Clinic during the week of April 12.

The fastest and easiest way to pre-register is to complete the form at www.centraloregoncovidvaccine.com. Pre-registration is open to all residents, even those who are not currently eligible to receive a vaccine. Those who pre-register will be contacted by email and text with a link to schedule their vaccine appointment when they are eligible and a dose is available for them. If you have already pre-registered, you do not need to pre-register again, unless your eligibility information has changed (new job, etc.).

Residents who are unable to pre-register online can call (541) 699-5109 for assistance. Staff are available from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekdays and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on weekends. Please be prepared to wait on hold or call back as this line is experiencing high call volumes. Individuals who pre-register by phone will receive a call to schedule their vaccine appointment when a vaccine is available for them.

Local Pharmacy Vaccine Availability

Some pharmacies in Central Oregon are offering the COVID-19 vaccine to eligible groups through the Federal Retail Pharmacy Program for COVID-19 Vaccination. There will not be enough vaccines to vaccinate all eligible Oregonians at these locations due to the limited supply. Appointment availability changes frequently. Appointments may be available by visiting https://vaccinefinder.org.

Fred Meyer pharmacies offer limited appointments to eligible residents. For information about appointments and scheduling, visit the Fred Meyer scheduling portal at https://www.fredmeyer.com/rx/covid-eligibility.

Federally Qualified Health Centers

Mosaic Medical is providing limited vaccine appointments to patients who meet expanded eligibility criteria. Current Mosaic Medical patients may visit: https://www.mosaicmedical.org/covid-19-vaccine-scheduling.shtml.

La Pine Community Health Center Clinic is providing limited vaccine appointments to patients who meet eligibility requirements. La Pine Community Health Center patients may visit: https://www.lapinehealth.org/covid-19/.

Vaccine eligibility

Eligible groups include:

Phase 1B, Group 7

Phase 1B, Group 6

Adults 65 and older

Phase 1B, Group 1

Phase 1A

Central Oregonians in Crook, Deschutes and Jefferson counties can pre-register for the vaccine online at www.centraloregoncovidvaccine.com.

To learn more about the COVID-19 vaccine in Central Oregon



Visit: