Oregon reports 1 more COVID-19 related death, 560 new cases

Coronavirus

Deschutes County's 51 cases highest daily total in over 2 months

PORTLAND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- There is one new COVID-19 related death in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 2,440, the Oregon Health Authority reported Friday.

OHA also reported 560 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of 12:01 a.m. Friday, bringing the state total to 169,338.

Deschutes County reported 51 cases, the highest daily count since Jan. 26, according to Health Services spokeswoman Morgan Emerson.

Vaccination data for counties now available

Vaccination data showing the status of COVID-19 vaccinations at the county level is now available on OHA’s vaccination dashboard. It was temporarily disabled last week. OHA resolved an issue with its geocoding process, which had previously mis-categorized the location of certain vaccinated individuals.

OHA continually analyzes all its data and performs ongoing data quality checks. Vaccination data requests that included county of residence were delayed due to this issue.

Vaccinations in Oregon

OHA reported that 53,121 new doses of COVID-19 vaccinations were added Friday to the state immunization registry. Of this total, 33,410 doses were administered on Thursday and 19,711 were administered on previous days but were entered into the vaccine registry on Thursday.

Oregon has now administered a total of 1,108,731 doses of Pfizer, 993,824 doses of Moderna and 67,071 doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines. As of Friday, 859,912 people have completed a COVID-19 vaccine series. There are 1,374,408 people who have had at least one dose.

Cumulative daily totals can take several days to finalize because providers have 72 hours to report doses administered and technical challenges have caused many providers to lag in their reporting. OHA has been providing technical support to vaccination sites to improve the timeliness of their data entry into the state’s ALERT Immunization Information System (IIS).

To date, 1,363,635 doses of Pfizer, 1,215,300 doses of Moderna and 193,200 doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines have been delivered to sites across Oregon.

These data are preliminary and subject to change. OHA's dashboards provide regularly updated vaccination data, and Oregon’s dashboard has been updated Friday.

COVID-19 hospitalizations

The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 158, which is 10 fewer than Thursday. There are 39 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds, which is one more than Thursday.

The total number of patients in hospital beds may fluctuate between report times. The numbers do not reflect admissions per day, nor the length of hospital stay. Staffing limitations are not captured in this data and may further limit bed capacity.

More information about hospital capacity can be found here.

St. Charles Bend reported four COVID-19 patients as of 4 a.m. Friday, one of whom was in the ICU but not on a ventilator.

Cases and deaths

The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported Friday are in the following counties: Baker (3), Benton (3), Clackamas (51), Clatsop (6), Columbia (7), Curry (7), Deschutes (51), Douglas (8), Grant (24), Harney (1), Hood River (1), Jackson (27), Jefferson (6), Josephine (18), Klamath (25), Lake (2), Lane (47), Lincoln (9), Linn (17), Malheur (2), Marion (33), Multnomah (97), Polk (11), Tillamook (3), Umatilla (10), Union (3), Wallowa (1), Wasco (1), Washington (83) and Yamhill (3).

Oregon’s 2,440th COVID-19 death is a 62-year-old man in Clatsop County who tested positive on March 25 and died on April 5 at Providence St. Vincent Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.

Learn more about COVID-19 vaccinations?

To learn more about the COVID-19 vaccine situation in Oregon, visit OHA's web page (English or Spanish), which has a breakdown of distribution and other information.