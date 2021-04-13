Oregon Health Authority asks providers to stop giving Johnson & Johnson vaccine

Coronavirus

PORTLAND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Oregon Health Authority on Tuesday asked all of the state’s vaccine providers to immediately stop administering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, due to an announcement from the U.S. CDC and FDA Tuesday morning.

"This is out of an abundance of caution as they review six cases of a rare and severe type of blood clot in women ages 18-48 after vaccination with the Johnson & Johnson vaccine," the OHA said.

OHA said it will be sending out more detailed information soon.

