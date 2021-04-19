Crook County weekly COVID-19 vaccination clinics continue at fairgrounds

Coronavirus

PRINEVILLE, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Everyone over the age of 16 is now eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine. Crook County Health Department is currently vaccinating 18 and over using the Moderna vaccine.

Every Tuesday, the Crook County Health Department manages a COVID vaccination clinic at the Crook County Fairgrounds from 8:30 am – 4:00 pm. The clinic is by appointment only using crookcounty.simplybook.me web scheduler. The afternoon schedule opens every Friday for the next weeks clinic.

On Tuesday, April 27, the clinic will be open later with extended hours to give our frontline workers and working community an opportunity to get their vaccine. The clinic hours will be 8:30 am – 1:00 pm and 4:00 pm – 8:00 pm.

The clinic can offer group time slots, as well for local businesses and community partners. If it is easier for your group to come together, please contact the Health Department directly at 541-447-5165.

In the past couple of weeks, Crook County has seen an increase in cases, attributed mainly to social gatherings. It is important to remember until everyone is vaccinated, the state mandates for mask wearing and social distancing is in place to keep the community safe.

The Crook County Health Department will continue to actively administer the COVID vaccine to the community. The health department is pleased to announce that a growing partnership with St. Charles, Mosaic Medical, Rite Aid Pharmacy, Clinic Pharmacy and Bi-Mart Pharmacy has reached even more of the community since these sites have started administering the vaccine as well.

Please visit the Crook County Health Department website regularly to get updates. What’s available on the website?

https://co.crook.or.us/health

Link to the online schedule crookcounty.simplybook.me and other vaccination sites around Central Oregon

Links to state, local and federal sites for more information about COVID-19

For more information or general questions, the Crook County Health Department is here to refer you to the right place to get answers - Office: 541-447-5165