Deschutes County to transition from Redmond mass vaccination clinic in coming weeks

Coronavirus

First-dose appointments only through May 7; shots provided by health care providers, pharmacies, clinics

IBEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- In May, Deschutes County will begin transitioning from the centralized mass vaccination clinic in Redmond to a distributive model, where COVID-19 vaccines are provided by community health care partners, officials said Friday.

First-dose appointments will only be offered at the Mass Vaccination Clinic through May 7. The clinic will continue operations at the Fair & Expo Center to complete second-dose appointments through the end of May. To date, 87,640 vaccines have been administered at the Mass Vaccination Clinic.

As the Mass Vaccination Clinic concludes operations in May, vaccines will be distributed to local health care providers who have been approved by the Oregon Health Authority to offer COVID-19 vaccinations. Deschutes County Health Services will also continue to offer limited pop-up vaccination clinics across the County.

Everyone 16 or older is eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. A total of 4,680 first-dose COVID-19 vaccines will be scheduled for next week using the Central Oregon vaccine pre-registration system at www.centraloregoncovidvaccine.com.

“People who pre-register now receive a link to schedule a vaccination appointment within days of pre-registering,” said Molly Wells-Darling, deputy incident commander. “Vaccines are free, no insurance or identification is required and everyone is welcome regardless of immigration status.”

COVID-19 Vaccine Availability

There are now many options to get vaccinated in Central Oregon:

Mass Vaccination Clinic at Deschutes Fair & Expo Center: Pre-register online at www.centraloregoncovidvaccine.com.​ When you’re able to schedule an appointment, you will receive an email from donotreply@scmc.org. Please check your spam folder regularly to make sure you don’t accidentally overlook your scheduling email.

Pharmacies: Some pharmacies in Central Oregon are offering the COVID-19 vaccine. Appointments may be available by visiting https://vaccinefinder.org.

Fred Meyer pharmacies offer appointments in Bend and Redmond. For information about appointments and scheduling, visit the Fred Meyer scheduling portal at https://www.fredmeyer.com/rx/covid-eligibility.

Vaccine Clinic in Madras on Saturday, April 24 – open to anyone 18 or older. For more information and to sign-up, visit https://bit.ly/3xehuxi.

Mosaic Medical is providing vaccine appointments to patients. Mosaic Medical patients may visit https://www.mosaicmedical.org/covid-19-vaccine-scheduling.shtml.

La Pine Community Health Center Clinic is providing vaccine appointments to patients. La Pine Community Health Center patients may visit https://www.lapinehealth.org/covid-19/.