Oregon reports one more COVID-19 related death, 780 new cases

PORTLAND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- There is one new COVID-19 related death in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 2,485, the Oregon Health Authority reported Sunday.

OHA also reported 780 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of 12:01 a.m. Sunday, bringing the state total to 180,700.

Vaccinations in Oregon

OHA reported Sunday that 33,721 new doses of COVID-19 vaccinations were added to the state immunization registry. Of this total, 25,099 doses were administered on Saturday and 8,622 were administered on previous days but were entered into the vaccine registry on Saturday.

The 7-day running average is now 34,852 doses per day.

Oregon has now administered a total of 1,476,008 first and second doses of Pfizer, 1,229,881 first and second doses of Moderna and 92,058 single doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines.

Cumulative daily totals can take several days to finalize because providers have 72 hours to report doses administered and technical challenges have caused many providers to lag in their reporting. OHA has been providing technical support to vaccination sites to improve the timeliness of their data entry into the state’s ALERT Immunization Information System (IIS).

To date, 1,731,015 doses of Pfizer, 1,454,400 doses of Moderna and 215,000 doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines have been delivered to sites across Oregon.

These data are preliminary and subject to change.

OHA's dashboards provide regularly updated vaccination data, and Oregon’s dashboard has been updated Sunday.

COVID-19 hospitalizations

The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 291, which is four fewer than Saturday. There are 66 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds, which is no change from Saturday.

The total number of patients in hospital beds may fluctuate between report times. The numbers do not reflect admissions per day, nor the length of hospital stay. Staffing limitations are not captured in this data and may further limit bed capacity.

Cases and deaths

The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported Sunday are in the following counties: Baker (2), Benton (8), Clackamas (89), Clatsop (1), Columbia (8), Coos (3), Crook (15), Deschutes (85), Douglas (4), Grant (27), Hood River (2), Jackson (15), Jefferson (1), Josephine (10), Klamath (37), Lake (1), Lane (36), Lincoln (6), Linn (31), Malheur (1), Marion (111), Morrow (2), Multnomah (169), Polk (8), Tillamook (2), Union (1), Wasco (3), Washington (81) and Yamhill (21).

Oregon’s 2,485th death is a 95-year-old man from Josephine County who tested positive on April 21 and died on April 24 at Asante Three Rivers Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

County Total Cases 1 Total deaths 2 Baker 900 14 Benton 2832 19 Clackamas 15924 206 Clatsop 920 8 Columbia 1602 26 Coos 2005 32 Crook 946 19 Curry 615 9 Deschutes 7635 73 Douglas 3093 68 Gilliam 57 1 Grant 464 4 Harney 318 7 Hood River 1148 30 Jackson 10245 129 Jefferson 2095 32 Josephine 3151 65 Klamath 3805 59 Lake 421 7 Lane 12032 144 Lincoln 1328 20 Linn 4345 64 Malheur 3440 59 Marion 20796 300 Morrow 1088 15 Multnomah 35993 574 Polk 3534 52 Sherman 57 1 Tillamook 599 3 Umatilla 8029 84 Union 1425 23 Wallowa 160 5 Wasco 1332 28 Washington 24123 229 Wheeler 26 1 Yamhill 4217 75 Statewide 180,700 2,485

1 This includes cases confirmed by diagnostic testing and presumptive cases. Presumptive cases are those without a positive diagnostic test who present COVID-19-like symptoms and had close contact with a confirmed case. County of residence for cases may change as new information becomes available. If changes occur, we will update our counts accordingly.

2 For additional details on individuals who have died from COVID-19 in Oregon, please refer to OHA's press releases

Electronic Lab Reports (ELRs) received 04/24/2021

County Negative ELRs Positive ELRs Total ELRs Percent Positivity Baker 20 4 24 16.7% Benton 146 10 156 6.4% Clackamas 1301 117 1418 8.3% Clatsop 85 3 88 3.4% Columbia 112 7 119 5.9% Coos 94 3 97 3.1% Crook 92 18 110 16.4% Curry 13 0 13 0.0% Deschutes 741 94 835 11.3% Douglas 167 6 173 3.5% Gilliam 2 0 2 0.0% Grant 27 7 34 20.6% Harney 9 0 9 0.0% Hood River 84 2 86 2.3% Jackson 399 40 439 9.1% Jefferson 53 2 55 3.6% Josephine 243 7 250 2.8% Klamath 127 28 155 18.1% Lake 7 0 7 0.0% Lane 953 71 1024 6.9% Lincoln 87 6 93 6.5% Linn 399 50 449 11.1% Malheur 21 3 24 12.5% Marion 1025 99 1124 8.8% Morrow 27 2 29 6.9% Multnomah 2647 219 2866 7.6% Polk 227 11 238 4.6% Sherman 0 0 0 0.0% Tillamook 43 7 50 14.0% Umatilla 121 6 127 4.7% Union 14 2 16 12.5% Wallowa 5 1 6 16.7% Wasco 65 3 68 4.4% Washington 1849 110 1959 5.6% Wheeler 2 0 2 0.0% Yamhill 300 20 320 6.3% Statewide 11,507 958 12,465 7.7%

Cumulative ELRs

County Negative ELRs Positive ELRs Total ELRs Percent Positivity Baker 11286 1818 13104 13.9% Benton 134204 4370 138574 3.2% Clackamas 426155 24414 450569 5.4% Clatsop 33399 1624 35023 4.6% Columbia 40770 2186 42956 5.1% Coos 44993 2453 47446 5.2% Crook 17415 1260 18675 6.7% Curry 11074 522 11596 4.5% Deschutes 182477 9816 192293 5.1% Douglas 79175 3514 82689 4.2% Gilliam 1195 44 1239 3.6% Grant 5739 356 6095 5.8% Harney 4099 373 4472 8.3% Hood River 31126 1623 32749 5.0% Jackson 210272 15485 225757 6.9% Jefferson 19024 1917 20941 9.2% Josephine 69964 3631 73595 4.9% Klamath 47114 4224 51338 8.2% Lake 5091 416 5507 7.6% Lane 464420 14344 478764 3.0% Lincoln 41806 2636 44442 5.9% Linn 133633 8136 141769 5.7% Malheur 25393 5068 30461 16.6% Marion 335978 31169 367147 8.5% Morrow 7182 1309 8491 15.4% Multnomah 1006799 53826 1060625 5.1% Polk 68426 4645 73071 6.4% Sherman 1359 67 1426 4.7% Tillamook 14388 594 14982 4.0% Umatilla 64109 8967 73076 12.3% Union 20637 1791 22428 8.0% Wallowa 3082 160 3242 4.9% Wasco 33355 1659 35014 4.7% Washington 619307 39773 659080 6.0% Wheeler 684 28 712 3.9% Yamhill 131936 6878 138814 5.0% Statewide 4,347,066 261,096 4,608,162 5.7%

To learn more about the COVID-19 vaccine situation in Oregon, visit OHA' webpage (English or Spanish), which has a breakdown of distribution and other information.