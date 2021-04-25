Oregon reports one more COVID-19 related death, 780 new cases
PORTLAND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- There is one new COVID-19 related death in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 2,485, the Oregon Health Authority reported Sunday.
OHA also reported 780 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of 12:01 a.m. Sunday, bringing the state total to 180,700.
Vaccinations in Oregon
OHA reported Sunday that 33,721 new doses of COVID-19 vaccinations were added to the state immunization registry. Of this total, 25,099 doses were administered on Saturday and 8,622 were administered on previous days but were entered into the vaccine registry on Saturday.
The 7-day running average is now 34,852 doses per day.
Oregon has now administered a total of 1,476,008 first and second doses of Pfizer, 1,229,881 first and second doses of Moderna and 92,058 single doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines.
Cumulative daily totals can take several days to finalize because providers have 72 hours to report doses administered and technical challenges have caused many providers to lag in their reporting. OHA has been providing technical support to vaccination sites to improve the timeliness of their data entry into the state’s ALERT Immunization Information System (IIS).
To date, 1,731,015 doses of Pfizer, 1,454,400 doses of Moderna and 215,000 doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines have been delivered to sites across Oregon.
These data are preliminary and subject to change.
OHA's dashboards provide regularly updated vaccination data, and Oregon’s dashboard has been updated Sunday.
COVID-19 hospitalizations
The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 291, which is four fewer than Saturday. There are 66 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds, which is no change from Saturday.
The total number of patients in hospital beds may fluctuate between report times. The numbers do not reflect admissions per day, nor the length of hospital stay. Staffing limitations are not captured in this data and may further limit bed capacity.
More information about hospital capacity can be found here.
Cases and deaths
The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported Sunday are in the following counties: Baker (2), Benton (8), Clackamas (89), Clatsop (1), Columbia (8), Coos (3), Crook (15), Deschutes (85), Douglas (4), Grant (27), Hood River (2), Jackson (15), Jefferson (1), Josephine (10), Klamath (37), Lake (1), Lane (36), Lincoln (6), Linn (31), Malheur (1), Marion (111), Morrow (2), Multnomah (169), Polk (8), Tillamook (2), Union (1), Wasco (3), Washington (81) and Yamhill (21).
Oregon’s 2,485th death is a 95-year-old man from Josephine County who tested positive on April 21 and died on April 24 at Asante Three Rivers Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
|County
|Total Cases 1
|Total deaths 2
|Baker
|900
|14
|Benton
|2832
|19
|Clackamas
|15924
|206
|Clatsop
|920
|8
|Columbia
|1602
|26
|Coos
|2005
|32
|Crook
|946
|19
|Curry
|615
|9
|Deschutes
|7635
|73
|Douglas
|3093
|68
|Gilliam
|57
|1
|Grant
|464
|4
|Harney
|318
|7
|Hood River
|1148
|30
|Jackson
|10245
|129
|Jefferson
|2095
|32
|Josephine
|3151
|65
|Klamath
|3805
|59
|Lake
|421
|7
|Lane
|12032
|144
|Lincoln
|1328
|20
|Linn
|4345
|64
|Malheur
|3440
|59
|Marion
|20796
|300
|Morrow
|1088
|15
|Multnomah
|35993
|574
|Polk
|3534
|52
|Sherman
|57
|1
|Tillamook
|599
|3
|Umatilla
|8029
|84
|Union
|1425
|23
|Wallowa
|160
|5
|Wasco
|1332
|28
|Washington
|24123
|229
|Wheeler
|26
|1
|Yamhill
|4217
|75
|Statewide
|180,700
|2,485
1 This includes cases confirmed by diagnostic testing and presumptive cases. Presumptive cases are those without a positive diagnostic test who present COVID-19-like symptoms and had close contact with a confirmed case. County of residence for cases may change as new information becomes available. If changes occur, we will update our counts accordingly.
2 For additional details on individuals who have died from COVID-19 in Oregon, please refer to OHA's press releases
Electronic Lab Reports (ELRs) received 04/24/2021
|County
|Negative ELRs
|Positive ELRs
|Total ELRs
|Percent Positivity
|Baker
|20
|4
|24
|16.7%
|Benton
|146
|10
|156
|6.4%
|Clackamas
|1301
|117
|1418
|8.3%
|Clatsop
|85
|3
|88
|3.4%
|Columbia
|112
|7
|119
|5.9%
|Coos
|94
|3
|97
|3.1%
|Crook
|92
|18
|110
|16.4%
|Curry
|13
|0
|13
|0.0%
|Deschutes
|741
|94
|835
|11.3%
|Douglas
|167
|6
|173
|3.5%
|Gilliam
|2
|0
|2
|0.0%
|Grant
|27
|7
|34
|20.6%
|Harney
|9
|0
|9
|0.0%
|Hood River
|84
|2
|86
|2.3%
|Jackson
|399
|40
|439
|9.1%
|Jefferson
|53
|2
|55
|3.6%
|Josephine
|243
|7
|250
|2.8%
|Klamath
|127
|28
|155
|18.1%
|Lake
|7
|0
|7
|0.0%
|Lane
|953
|71
|1024
|6.9%
|Lincoln
|87
|6
|93
|6.5%
|Linn
|399
|50
|449
|11.1%
|Malheur
|21
|3
|24
|12.5%
|Marion
|1025
|99
|1124
|8.8%
|Morrow
|27
|2
|29
|6.9%
|Multnomah
|2647
|219
|2866
|7.6%
|Polk
|227
|11
|238
|4.6%
|Sherman
|0
|0
|0
|0.0%
|Tillamook
|43
|7
|50
|14.0%
|Umatilla
|121
|6
|127
|4.7%
|Union
|14
|2
|16
|12.5%
|Wallowa
|5
|1
|6
|16.7%
|Wasco
|65
|3
|68
|4.4%
|Washington
|1849
|110
|1959
|5.6%
|Wheeler
|2
|0
|2
|0.0%
|Yamhill
|300
|20
|320
|6.3%
|Statewide
|11,507
|958
|12,465
|7.7%
Cumulative ELRs
|County
|Negative ELRs
|Positive ELRs
|Total ELRs
|Percent Positivity
|Baker
|11286
|1818
|13104
|13.9%
|Benton
|134204
|4370
|138574
|3.2%
|Clackamas
|426155
|24414
|450569
|5.4%
|Clatsop
|33399
|1624
|35023
|4.6%
|Columbia
|40770
|2186
|42956
|5.1%
|Coos
|44993
|2453
|47446
|5.2%
|Crook
|17415
|1260
|18675
|6.7%
|Curry
|11074
|522
|11596
|4.5%
|Deschutes
|182477
|9816
|192293
|5.1%
|Douglas
|79175
|3514
|82689
|4.2%
|Gilliam
|1195
|44
|1239
|3.6%
|Grant
|5739
|356
|6095
|5.8%
|Harney
|4099
|373
|4472
|8.3%
|Hood River
|31126
|1623
|32749
|5.0%
|Jackson
|210272
|15485
|225757
|6.9%
|Jefferson
|19024
|1917
|20941
|9.2%
|Josephine
|69964
|3631
|73595
|4.9%
|Klamath
|47114
|4224
|51338
|8.2%
|Lake
|5091
|416
|5507
|7.6%
|Lane
|464420
|14344
|478764
|3.0%
|Lincoln
|41806
|2636
|44442
|5.9%
|Linn
|133633
|8136
|141769
|5.7%
|Malheur
|25393
|5068
|30461
|16.6%
|Marion
|335978
|31169
|367147
|8.5%
|Morrow
|7182
|1309
|8491
|15.4%
|Multnomah
|1006799
|53826
|1060625
|5.1%
|Polk
|68426
|4645
|73071
|6.4%
|Sherman
|1359
|67
|1426
|4.7%
|Tillamook
|14388
|594
|14982
|4.0%
|Umatilla
|64109
|8967
|73076
|12.3%
|Union
|20637
|1791
|22428
|8.0%
|Wallowa
|3082
|160
|3242
|4.9%
|Wasco
|33355
|1659
|35014
|4.7%
|Washington
|619307
|39773
|659080
|6.0%
|Wheeler
|684
|28
|712
|3.9%
|Yamhill
|131936
|6878
|138814
|5.0%
|Statewide
|4,347,066
|261,096
|4,608,162
|5.7%
Learn more about COVID-19 vaccinations
To learn more about the COVID-19 vaccine situation in Oregon, visit OHA' webpage (English or Spanish), which has a breakdown of distribution and other information.
Comments