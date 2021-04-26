Summit HS runner collapses at finish line; coach calls for revised mask mandate
Junior Maggie Williams broke 800-meter school record Thursday, fell face-first at finish line
BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Maggie Williams, a junior runner at Summit High School, ran the 800-meter in record time last Thursday. It was a moment of glory -- but not before a "scary scene," as her coach, Dave Turnbull, put it. Williams fell to the ground, stumbling her way across the finish line -- and Turnbull blames the mask she and other runners must wear.
Turnbull now wants the Oregon Health Authority and Gov. Kate Brown to reconsider their policies.
Oregon is the only state in the country to require a mask for outdoor high school athletics. Now, Turnbull said he might not allow Williams to run the event again, if that state guideline is not changed.
NewsChannel 21's Max Goldwasser will be speaking with Turnbull and Williams on Monday. Watch his full report on Fox at 4.
WOW – what a great young lady! I TOTALLY agree with her coach. Ridiculous AND endangering our youth’s health with the extreme unnecessary mask mandates. UNMASK OREGON and everyone use common sense. You want to wear a mask, great. YOU wear your mask. Period.
If you love America and the president you should wear your mask and not question authority. In fact, you really should wear two masks. What if you run into a cloud of covid? Sports is not an essential activity. Lives could be saved if we banned sports.
This mask thing is way over stupid. Do you see the professional athletes wearing mask when they are playing NO. Fauci is a changing mouth piece who needs to be booted. Biden does not know nothing so he follows whoever and whatever.
Hmm…gil says “Biden does not know nothing ” which, by definition, means he must know something ! I agree that wearing a mask while outdoors and far away from other is too much.
utterly ridiculous whats gonna happen if student athlete wears s mask and has a near death experience from double the exertion their body puts out when its prevented by not wearing a mask for the event. Whats some figure gonna argue that if science and data presents the fact they must be worn during sports than the rule must not be questioned. Nice line smedly about a cloud of covid lol.
I’d like to see someone from OSAA come out and demonstrate how to run a 2 minute 800 meters fully masked….since they’re the experts and all…
She probably would have collapsed at the finish without a mask. However, her time would have been faster.
Maybe they shouldn’t run so fast. Problem solved.