Summit HS runner collapses at finish line; coach calls for revised mask mandate

Coronavirus

Junior Maggie Williams broke 800-meter school record Thursday, fell face-first at finish line

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Maggie Williams, a junior runner at Summit High School, ran the 800-meter in record time last Thursday. It was a moment of glory -- but not before a "scary scene," as her coach, Dave Turnbull, put it. Williams fell to the ground, stumbling her way across the finish line -- and Turnbull blames the mask she and other runners must wear.

Turnbull now wants the Oregon Health Authority and Gov. Kate Brown to reconsider their policies.

Oregon is the only state in the country to require a mask for outdoor high school athletics. Now, Turnbull said he might not allow Williams to run the event again, if that state guideline is not changed.

NewsChannel 21's Max Goldwasser will be speaking with Turnbull and Williams on Monday. Watch his full report on Fox at 4.