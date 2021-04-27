Deschutes, Crook counties among 15 expected to move back into ‘Extreme Risk’ COVID-19 category

Coronavirus

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- After a recent surge in COVID-19 cases across Oregon, both Deschutes and Crook counties are expected to be moved back into 'Extreme Risk' by the governor's office on Tuesday.

Deschutes County was among those who avoided an earlier return to Extreme Risk when the state was below a new trigger of 300 COVID-19 hospitalizations statewide -- a number that was topped on Monday, as experts had predicted.

Among the restrictions are the return of a ban on indoor dining, a limit of just six customers at indoor recreation facilities (just one customer and one employee at establishments smaller than 500 square feet) and the return of a requirement for offices to work from home.

Deschutes County recorded its highest weekly case count since the start of the pandemic last week, at more than 500 cases. Gov. Kate Brown is expected to announce 13 other Oregon counties will also move back to extreme risk, including Multnomah and Clackamas.

Jack Hirsh is speaking with a gym owner and other affected businesses, and will have reaction in his report, starting this afternoon on NewsChannel 21 Fox @ 4.