Gov. Brown, health officials: COVID-19 surge should ease in 2-3 weeks as vaccinations rise

Coronavirus

SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) – As 15 Oregon counties moved back to “Extreme Risk” COVID-19 restrictions on Friday, Gov. Kate Brown and state health officials said the latest modeling shows that this round of severe business limits should end in about three weeks, thanks to increased number of vaccinated Oregonians.

Oregon has had the nation’s fastest-growing rise in COVID-19 cases in recent weeks as “cases are widespread, driven by new, more contagious variants,” Brown said, after five straight weeks of case increases of 20 percent or more and a near-doubling of hospitalizations in just a week.

“While fewer seniors are being hospitalized, thanks to vaccinations, COVID-19 is now knocking more younger people off their feet,” the governor said.

“There is some good news,” she added, as modeling shows “over the next two to three weeks, based on current vaccination rates, we can get ahead of these variants.”

“Vaccines are the key to moving us out of Extreme Risk,” Brown said. “We can reopen our economy and return to post-pandemic life in June, but it will take every one of us” to get there.

Half of Oregon adults have had at least one vaccine dose, she said, with an average of 35,000 vaccinations a day.

“We are not out of the woods just yet,” she said, but “there are better days on the horizon.”

Dr. Peter Graven, lead data scientist at OHSU, said, “If we can follow a short pause in activities, being indoors without masks in close proximity to those outside of our household,” the modeling shows the surge will be slowed and halted, preventing 176 deaths and 1,700 hospitalizations.

High school sophomore Mariana Robins also spoke at the news conference, a so-called COVID “long-hauler” who has had months of lingering, severe symptoms.

“To me, the worst and scariest symptom is that I’ve passed out without warning,” she said, and even now, it remains harder to remember and learn. The once-avid reader said she “now can’t read a simple paragraph without getting tired and frustrated.”

Asked by a reporter about the letter from dozens of county officials and the state restaurant industry and why decisions can’t be turned over to local officials, Brown said, “COVID is surging … Why a statewide approach? It’s about hospitalizations and health care capacity.”

Dr. Dean Sidelinger, state epidemiologist, said what’s being seen now is similar to last fall, with an increase in cases statewide from multiple sources, from bars and restaurants to workplace outbreaks – and “about half not able to be traced to any known source because it’s so widespread.”

Asked about Bend protesters at a high school clinic who shouted at arriving students and vaccinators, some even calling them Nazis, Brown said, “While I’m governor, and hopefully in the future, we will continue to rely on science and the data in making public health decisions.”

Asked why it took weeks of rising cases and hospitalizations to impose new restrictions, the governor repeated a past comment, that its "always a balance between lives and livelihoods." But now, with faster-spreading variants fueling cases amid increasing vaccination efforts, "It's more challenging for Oregonians to understand why safety protocols need to be in place."