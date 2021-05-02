NWSL commissioner appeals to Oregon governor for exemption

Coronavirus

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The commissioner of the National Women’s Soccer League is appealing to Oregon Governor Kate Brown to make an exception to the current coronavirus restrictions and allow fans into the Challenge Cup final Saturday between the Portland Thorns and Gotham FC.

The Thorns clinched a spot in the preseason tournament’s final game and the right to host the event at Providence Park, but the governor on Friday moved 15 counties to “extreme risk” status.

As part of the “extreme risk” designation, fans are no longer allowed to attend outdoor sporting events, even outdoors.