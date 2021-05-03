St. Charles Bend initiates surge plans, cancels outpatient, elective appointments

Coronavirus

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- According to St. Charles Bend, the number of patients currently exceeds the hospital's capacity.

As a result, the hospital is initiating and implementing 'surge' plans to expand patient care into the Medical Diagnostic Unit (MDU), according to a Friday hospital notice a recipient shared with NewsChannel 21.

St. Charles says they are canceling outpatient and elective MDU cases to coincide with the move.

However, some viewers like Annette Hayden of Deschutes River Woods have reached out to NewsChannel 21 to express their concern with these recent cancellations to accommodate COVID-19 patients.

Hayden says she received a voicemail last Friday from her pulmonary doctor, saying her biopsy was canceled, along with her follow-up appointments.

NewsChannel 21's Alec Nolan spoke with Hayden, who says she has a mass in her lung and is scared for her future.

