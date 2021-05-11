Brown sets 70% vaccination goal to drop business limits; Deschutes County may soon drop to Lower Risk

Coronavirus

Most restrictions to be lifted statewide when 70% of Oregonians over 16 have had first dose

SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Gov. Kate Brown announced vaccination targets Tuesday to more fully reopen Oregon's economy, setting a 70% statewide goal to reach Oregonians 16 and older with a first dose to lift most Risk Level restrictions. Oregon currently stands at nearly 57 percent. Meanwhile, a goal set for counties indicates Deschutes County could soon drop to the Lower Risk category and its looser limits.

Brown said though the state may see vaccination rates may decline, this week, 2 million Oregonians will have received at least a first dose, more than half the adult population.

Beginning on Friday, May 21, counties will have the option of moving to the Lower Risk level once 65% of county

residents 16 and older have received at least one vaccine dose, and counties have submitted a complete plan to close equity gaps in vaccination.

As of Tuesday, according to the Oregon Health Authority's vaccine data dashboard, only Hood River County had reached that 65% figure, but Deschutes County is closing in on that figure, now at 61%, as are Multnomah and Washington counties in the Portland area.

“Thanks to you, Oregon, it looks like we’ve crossed the tipping point of the fourth surge,” Brown said. "Our hospitalization rates have stabilized. Our infection rates are on a downward trajectory. And in the race between vaccines and variants, our efforts to vaccinate Oregonians are taking the lead.

"We still have some work to do to reach our 70% goal, but I am confident we can get there in June and return Oregon to a sense of normalcy," she said.

“So Oregon, this is our goal. We each play a part. If you have already been vaccinated, thank you. Now help a friend, family member or neighbor make an appointment. Spread the word that folks can call 2-1-1 or visit covidvaccine.oregon.gov for more information,” Brown said.

"I don't know about you, but thinking about summer and life post-pandemic sure is motivating," the governor added.

OHA Director Patrick Allen said even if vaccination rates continue to decline, Oregon should beat the federal goal of 70 percent of adults vaccinated by late June -- and if the vaccinations don't slow too much, the state could even reach 80 percent..

Outreach efforts will ramp up, he said, not just to the "vaccine-hesitant" but the "vaccine-inconvenient" --- those who haven't focused on taking the time to get the shot.

More vaccine doses will be moved to familiar places where folks typically get a flu shot, Allen said. as well as pop-up and other community clinics.

Allen said the state still has "a lot of work to do" to reach the much-discussed "herd immunity," but "we know that at vaccination rates well below (that), we see significant benefits," in fewer hospitalizations and deaths.

Asked how counties like Deschutes can return to Lower Risk despite still having fairly high daily case numbers, Allen and state Epidemiologist Dr. Dean Sidelinger said vaccinations are key to reducing the number of hospitalizations and deaths -- even more so than case counts.

If things continue to progress as predicted, Brown said more traditional events such as the Pendleton Round-Up will be on tap once again: "I would fully expect we'll be able to 'Let 'er Buck' in September."

With vaccinations becoming available to teens, Brown said, "I fully expect students will be in class full-time starting next year." She urged parents of 12- to 15-year-olds to talk with their health care provider and pharmacists.

Here's the rest of the governor's news release announcing the changes:

Statewide lifting of Risk Level framework

Statewide, the governor announced her goal that Oregon reach 70% of the population 16 and older with a first vaccine dose in order to more fully reopen Oregon’s economy by lifting most of the health and safety restrictions imposed last year by the Risk Level framework.

• After achieving 70%, Oregon may continue requiring some use of masks and physical distancing and will continue to evaluate the use of these tools as we learn more from the CDC and evaluate Oregon’s COVID-19 conditions and experience.

• All other health and safety requirements for counties under the Risk Level framework will be lifted, and counties will no longer be assigned risk levels. (Oregon public schools will still be required to follow Ready Schools, Safe

Learners health and safety requirements, with the Oregon Health Authority and Oregon Department of Education updating that guidance for the 2021-22 school year to lift most restrictions based on CDC guidance.)

• Statewide, Brown said, Oregon must continue to work towards closing equity gaps for communities of color.



Counties eligible for option to move to Lower Risk, beginning May 21

Beginning May 21, the governor announced, counties will have the option to move weekly to the Lower Risk health and safety restrictions in Oregon’s Risk Level Framework.

County movements will be announced on May 18. To move to Lower Risk, counties must:

• Reach 65% of the county population 16 or older with a first vaccine dose.

• Submit a complete plan to the Oregon Health Authority (OHA) which details how the county will close the equity gaps in their vaccination efforts.

• Counties will be eligible for state resources to help achieve these goals, and will be eligible for additional funding as they demonstrate making progress towards closing their equity gaps.

County Risk Level movements, effective May 14

Governor Brown today also announced updates to county risk levels under the state's public health framework to reduce transmission and protect Oregonians from COVID-19.

This week, Grant, Lincoln, and Wasco counties will move to the Moderate Risk level, down from High Risk. Effective Friday, May 14, 21 counties will remain in High Risk, 7 counties will be in Moderate Risk, and 8 counties will be in Lower Risk.

A complete list of counties and their risk levels is available here.

With Oregon no longer meeting the statewide hospitalization metrics for Extreme Risk, following this week, Oregon will return to a two-week cycle for risk level changes for counties that have not vaccinated at least 65% of their population. Following the announcement of county movements to Lower Risk based on reaching vaccination goals on May 18, the next risk level changes will be announced on Tuesday, May 25, to take effect on Friday, May 28.