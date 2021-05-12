Mosaic Medical offering free COVID-19 vaccines to anyone 12 and older, sets community clinic

Coronavirus

Saturday morning at Riverbend Park; no appointment necessary

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Mosaic Medical, a nonprofit community health center serving Central Oregon, said Wednesday it is now offering free COVID-19 vaccines to all community members, and has also scheduled a community vaccine clinic Saturday at Riverbend Park for anyone who wishes to receive the vaccine.

All Central Oregonians (Mosaic patients and non-patients) age 12 and older are eligible to walk-in or schedule to receive a COVID-19 vaccine.

Walk-ins are currently welcome at our Courtney Clinic in Bend (see below for hours). Additional walk-in hours for our other clinics will be shared online soon.

Youth ages 12-17 are eligible to receive the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine only, offered at our Courtney Clinic in Bend.

WALK-IN

Mosaic Medical Courtney Clinic

2577 NE Courtney Dr. Ste. 100

Monday, Wednesday, Friday

8:30-11 a.m. and 1-2 p.m.

SCHEDULE

Appointments at our vaccine clinics throughout the region may be self-scheduled online at mosaicmedical.org. If you need assistance, text 458-203-1535. Students interested in scheduling appointments for high school vaccine clinics may schedule online at mosaicmedicalpediatrics.org.

EVENT

Saturday, May 15

Riverbend Park in Bend

9 a.m.-12 p.m.

Community Vaccination Clinic – no appointment necessary

About Mosaic Medical:

Mosaic Medical is a nonprofit community health center that serves Central Oregonians from all walks of life. Through a network of 15 clinics, we offer integrated health services that address each patient’s medical, dental, behavioral health, nutrition and medication needs. Our care is never influenced by how much money our patients make, what language they speak or the status of their insurance coverage. Mosaic Medical provides quality care for all.