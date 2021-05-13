C.O. children ages 12-15 begin signing up for COVID-19 vaccinations at Mosaic Medical

Coronavirus

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Children ages 12-15 are now eligible for the Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at Mosaic Medical.

All patients or non-patients above age 12 can sign up on their website here, or walk in on Monday, Wednesday and Fridays.

Some parents in Bend have already scheduled their child's vaccine appointments.

More details on Mosaic Medical's vaccination hours and a Saturday community clinic at Riverbend Park can be found here.