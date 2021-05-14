OSU-Cascades, COCC to hold free COVID vaccine pop-up clinics

Coronavirus

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Free COVID vaccine pop-up clinics will be held at OSU-Cascades and Central Oregon Community College in Bend early next week, in partnership with Deschutes County Health Services.

Vaccine and appointments and limited walk-in doses will be available to residents age 16 and older:

Monday, May 17, 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., at Obsidian Hall patio, OSU-Cascades. To register, visit https://bit.ly/3ya9bDm or call 541-699-5109.

Tuesday, May 18, 3 - 7 p.m., at Coats Campus Center, COCC. To register, visit https://bit.ly/2QmgV4c or call 541-699-5109.

Appointments are strongly advised, with limited walk-up appointments. The Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine will be given.

OSU-Cascades will offer cookies at first-dose appointments and cookies, plus a coffee voucher at second-dose appointments. COCC will offer Bobcat items at first-dose appointments and free food from the Cascade Culinary Institute Food Truck, plus $10 gift certificates to the COCC Bookstore at second-dose appointments.

“We’re pleased to have community members join students, faculty and staff, and volunteers on the OSU-Cascades campus to get vaccinated against COVID-19, to help build a healthier community, and help achieve Governor Brown’s 70% statewide vaccination goal,” said Kelly Sparks, associate vice president for finance and strategic planning, and the COVID response coordinator for OSU-Cascades.

Second-dose vaccinations will be offered three weeks after the first dose, at the same locations. Vaccinations are free and no insurance or identification is required. Parking is available at no cost. Spanish language interpretation will be available at both locations.

“Accessible COVID-19 vaccination clinics are an important community service we are proud to offer. We hope the variety of available appointment dates and times, Spanish-speaking clinic volunteers, and giveaways at second-dose clinics will encourage even more Central Oregonians to get vaccinated,” said Laurie Chesley, Ph.D., president of Central Oregon Community College.

To find additional vaccination locations in Central Oregon, visit www.centraloregoncovidvaccine.com.