C.O. medical partners expand COVID-19 vaccine clinics for all 12 and older

Along with high schools, three new walk-in youth vaccine clinics added

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Starting this week, the regional High School COVID-19 Vaccination Clinics program will expand eligibility to provide vaccines for those age 12 and older at new and existing sites, thanks to a partnership with pediatric medical providers and new authorization of the vaccine for those 12 and up.

In addition, three new free, walk-in clinic sites for youth vaccines have been added: Pilot Butte Middle School in Bend, Mosaic Medical’s main clinic at 2577 NE Courtney Drive in Bend and Mosaic’s Pediatrics clinic at 2084 NE Professional Court in Bend; and one free clinic with registration required at COPA, 760 NW York Drive in Bend. Those ages 12-14 must be accompanied by a parent/guardian to receive a vaccination.

Unless noted, clinics will be open to first or second doses to anyone age 12-19, with no residency restrictions, and availability times will be made available during scheduling.

Beginning May 17: Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays, 8:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. and 1 to 2 p.m. at the Mosaic main clinic NEW Walk-in Clinic

8:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. and 1 to 2 p.m. at the Mosaic main clinic NEW Walk-in Clinic Thursday, May 20 , Bend Senior High School

, Bend Senior High School Friday May 21 , Sisters High School

, Sisters High School Tuesday, May 25 , Mountain View High School

, Mountain View High School Tuesday, May 25 , Carey Foster Hall

, Carey Foster Hall Thursday, May 27 , Summit High School

, Summit High School Thursday, May 27 , La Pine High School

, La Pine High School Wednesday, June 2 , Pilot Butte Middle School NEW Walk-in or Registration Clinic

, Pilot Butte Middle School NEW Walk-in or Registration Clinic Beginning June 3 : Thursdays from 8 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., Mosaic pediatrics clinic NEW Walk-in Clinic

: Thursdays from 8 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., Mosaic pediatrics clinic NEW Walk-in Clinic Friday, June 11 , Sisters High School

, Sisters High School Beginning June 5: Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at Central Oregon Pediatric Associates (COPA) at 760 NW York Drive in Bend NEW Registration Clinic

Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at Central Oregon Pediatric Associates (COPA) at 760 NW York Drive in Bend NEW Registration Clinic Wednesday June 23, Pilot Butte Middle School NEW Walk-in/Registration Clinic

Redmond High and Ridgeview high schools first vaccine dose events were completed earlier this month.

Families can register now for Bend and Sisters area school-based clinics at the Mosaic Pediatrics webpage and here for Crook County area clinics. Families can call 541-389-631 to register for a vaccine at the Saturday clinics at COPA. Families with students 12+ can walk-in to the La Pine High School-based clinic. Families are encouraged to register students in advance if planning to attend one of the clinics.

Youth who did not receive a first dose at a high school clinic can do so at any of these events. Second doses will also be administered at these events, as scheduled.

These clinics will reduce barriers to vaccine accessibility among our youth, while building healthier communities worldwide.

FAMILY PARTICIPATION ENCOURAGED

Families are encouraged to discuss vaccinations and make a decision about their child’s participation together, and to learn more about vaccines through trusted sources such as the CDC, Oregon Health Authority, or their doctor. Families can review an informational slideshow about the vaccine here: Vaccination Presentation for Schools

PARTICIPATING CLINICS AND PHYSICIAN GROUPS

Mosaic Pediatrics, Central Oregon Pediatrics Associates (COPA), Summit Health, La Pine Community Health Center, St. Charles Health System, Deschutes County Health Services and Crook County Health Department are working together to expand existing free clinics in the region through the delivery of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine for those ages 12-19.

VACCINATIONS AND QUARANTINING IN OREGON

Like their adult counterparts, youth who are fully vaccinated and are not symptomatic will not be required to quarantine for 14 days if deemed a close contact to a COVID-19 positive individual – keeping fully vaccinated youth in classrooms and participating in athletics, activities and other enriching activities.

With the announcement from Governor Kate Brown that fully vaccinated Oregonians can now go maskless, outside of school and other noted locations, our fully vaccinated youth can look forward to a summer filled with maskless interactions with family and friends…while helping to build a healthier central Oregon.

MORE INFORMATION ABOUT VACCINE LOCATIONS IN OREGON

Looking for a vaccine location to receive a dose for you or your adult family members? Check out these locations throughout Central Oregon:

Local pharmacies

Crook County Health Department: 541-447-5165 or book an appointment online

Deschutes County Health Department: deschutes.org/covid19vaccine

Jefferson County Health Department: jeffco.net/publichealth/page/covid-19-vaccination-information

St. Charles Family Care Prineville: 541-447-6263

St. Charles Bend: stcharleshealthcare.org/services/family-care

High Lakes Health Care: highlakeshealthcare.com/covid-19/

Summit Health: smgoregon.com/coronavirus/

Family Choice: familychoiceuc.com/book-appointment/

La Pine Community Health Center: lapinehealth.org (seeing current patients 18 and over. Moderna.)

Mosaic Medical: 541-383-3005; schedule an appointment here: bit.ly/MosaicVaccine or for school-based vaccine clinics schedule here: bit.ly/MosaicPediatricsVax

