Oregon reports 7 more COVID-19 related deaths, 2 in Deschutes County; 394 new cases

Coronavirus

(Update: With weekly report)

Woman, 83, died at St. Charles Bend; man, 67, died at home; weekly cases fall, most deaths in 2 months

PORTLAND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- There are seven new COVID-19 related deaths in Oregon, two in Deschutes County, raising the state’s death toll to 2,601, the Oregon Health Authority reported Wednesday.

The recent deaths of an 83-year-old woman and 67-year-old man bring Deschutes County's number of COVID-19 related deaths to 77.

OHA also reported 394 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of 12:01 a.m. Wednesday, bringing the state total to 196,787.

Weekly COVID-19 cases decline, deaths and hospitalizations rise

The Oregon Health Authority’s COVID-19 Weekly Report, released Wednesday, shows decreases in daily cases and increases in hospitalizations and deaths from the previous week.

OHA reported 4,108 new daily cases of COVID-19 during the week of Monday, May 10, through Sunday, May 16. That represents a 16% decrease from the previous week.

New COVID-19 related hospitalizations rose to 265, up from 245 last week.

Reported COVID-19 related deaths rose to 57, up from 31 last week — the highest weekly death toll in 10 weeks.

There were 103,155 tests for COVID-19 for the week of May 9 through May 15 — a 7% decrease from last week. The percentage of positive tests rose from 6.1% to 6.4%.

People 70 years of age and older have accounted for 38% of COVID-19 related hospitalizations and 75% of COVID-19 related deaths.

The COVID-19 Weekly Outbreak Report shows 40 active COVID-19 outbreaks in senior living communities and congregate living settings, with three or more confirmed cases and one or more COVID-19 related deaths.

Vaccinations in Oregon

OHA reported Wednesday that 24,280 new doses of COVID-19 vaccinations were added to the state immunization registry. Of this total, 17,217 doses were administered on Tuesday and 7,063 were administered on previous days but were entered into the vaccine registry on Tuesday.

The 7-day running average is now 27,118 doses per day.

Oregon has now administered a total of 1,994,644 first and second doses of Pfizer, 1,491,984 first and second doses of Moderna and 125,435 single doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines. As of Wednesday, 1,635,033 people have completed a COVID-19 vaccine series. There are 2,097,233 people who have had at least one dose.

Cumulative daily totals can take several days to finalize because providers have 72 hours to report doses administered and technical challenges have caused many providers to lag in their reporting. OHA has been providing technical support to vaccination sites to improve the timeliness of their data entry into the state’s ALERT Immunization Information System (IIS).

To date, 2,441,205 doses of Pfizer, 1,968,260 doses of Moderna and 269,300 doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines have been delivered to sites across Oregon.

These data are preliminary and subject to change.

OHA's dashboards provide regularly updated vaccination data, and Oregon’s dashboard has been updated Wednesday.

COVID-19 hospitalizations

The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 306, which is 25 fewer than Tuesday. There are 78 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds, which is one fewer than Tuesday.

The total number of COVID-19 positive patient bed-days in the most recent seven days is 2,338, which is a 0.9% increase from the previous seven days. The peak daily number of beds occupied by COVID-19 positive patients in the most recent seven days is 351.

The total number of patients in hospital beds may fluctuate between report times. The numbers do not reflect admissions per day, nor the length of hospital stay. Staffing limitations are not captured in this data and may further limit bed capacity.

More information about hospital capacity can be found here.

St. Charles Bend reported 48 COVID-19 patients as of 4 a.m. Wednesday, including nine in the ICU and seven on ventilators.

Cases and deaths

The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported Wednesday are in the following counties: Baker (1), Benton (6), Clackamas (31), Clatsop (5), Columbia (4), Coos (1), Crook (11), Curry (6), Deschutes (36), Douglas (8), Grant (1), Harney (3), Hood River (1), Jackson (31), Jefferson (8), Josephine (11), Klamath (9), Lake (1), Lane (22), Lincoln (1), Linn (24), Malheur (4), Marion (42), Morrow (1), Multnomah (57), Polk (8), Tillamook (2), Umatilla (10), Union (1), Wallowa (2), Wasco (4), Washington (32) and Yamhill (10).

Oregon’s 2,595th COVID-19 death is an 82-year-old man from Marion County who tested positive on May 12 and died on May 17 at Salem Hospital. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 2,596th COVID-19 death is an 83-year-old woman from Deschutes County who tested positive on April 24 and died on May 10 at St. Charles Bend. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 2,597th COVID-19 death is a 93-year-old woman from Linn County who tested positive on May 6 and died on May 18. Place of death and presence of underlying conditions are being confirmed.

Oregon’s 2,598th COVID-19 death is an 80-year-old man from Umatilla County who tested positive on March 26 and died on April 3 at Trios Health Southridge Hospital in Kennewick, WA. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 2,599th COVID-19 death is a 62-year-old man from Multnomah County who tested positive on May 7 and died on May 16 at Legacy Emanuel Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 2,600th COVID-19 death is a 68-year-old man from Multnomah County who tested positive on May 13 and died on May 18 at Legacy Emanuel Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 2,601st COVID-19 death is a 67-year-old man from Deschutes County who tested positive on May 8 and died on May 18 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.

Learn more about COVID-19 vaccinations

To learn more about the COVID-19 vaccine situation in Oregon, visit OHA's webpage (English or Spanish), which has a breakdown of distribution and other information.