Bend-La Pine Schools join others in adopting new mask rules, require proof of vaccination at indoor events

In-school class time still requires masks for all

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Bend-La Pine Schools on Friday joined Redmond, Jefferson County and other school districts around the state in adopting Oregon Health Authority guidelines to allow people not to wear masks at indoor sporting events -- if they show proof of vaccination.

Here's the policy, posted Friday to the district's website and sent to families:

With changes to Oregon’s requirements for masking, many of you have raised questions with school and district staff regarding the district’s policies and practices. The purpose of this update is to provide clear information about any changes.

OUTDOOR REQUIREMENTS

The Oregon Department of Education has announced an update to the Ready Schools, Safe Learners requirements. Masks will NOT be required outside for students, staff, or spectators, including recess, PE, sporting events, or our outdoor graduations, for example. Physical distancing requirements are still in effect.

INDOOR REQUIREMENTS

After-School Athletics, Activities, and Events

Athletes, coaches, officials, participants and spectators who have been fully vaccinated will NOT be required to wear masks. These individuals will need to show proof of vaccination status.

School-Day PE, Recess, and Activities

The Ready Schools, Safe Learners requirement for masking indoors is unchanged: regardless of vaccination status, everyone in schools during the instructional day is still required to wear a mask.

LOOKING FORWARD TO THE 2021-22 SCHOOL YEAR

We know already that masks will not be required outdoors. We are hopeful that the Ready Schools, Safe Learners guidance will not require masking indoors, as well. This will depend on low numbers of individuals testing positive for COVID-19, which will depend most of all on large numbers of eligible individuals getting vaccinated.



The regional High School COVID-19 Vaccination Clinics program has expanded eligibility to provide vaccines for those age 12 and older at new and existing sites, thanks to a partnership with pediatric medical providers and new authorization of the vaccine for those 12 and up. You and/or your student can walk-in to any of our upcoming events in the region.



Thanks, as always, for your support of our students and schools.