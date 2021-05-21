Oregon joins wave of states offering big COVID-19 vaccine incentives: a $1 million lottery jackpot

Coronavirus

Scholarships, smaller prizes in each county also part of the 'Take Your Shot Oregon Challenge'

SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) – Oregon, closing in on its COVID-19 vaccination goal, on Friday joined a wave of states across the country by offering a chance at a big prize – in this case, a $1 million lottery jackpot – to encourage those too busy or hesitant to get the shot that they said will help the state end its recent surge and get back to more normal lives.

Gov. Kate Brown said Oregon has made “real progress tamping down” the latest virus surge, with 285 hospitalized patients, the lowest since last month, and a half-dozen counties that have cleared the 65 percent 16-and-over residents with at least one vaccine dose. The state goal is 70 percent of adults by the end of June.

“Every single day, we are getting closer to ending this chapter of the pandemic,” she said. “With summer around the corner, and life starting to return to normal, I think we’re all excited. … but we’re not there just yet.”

At present, 63 percent of adults have received at least one vaccine dose – and to get to the goal of 70 percent by the end of June, the governor said “we will need to pull on every lever we have. So if you’ve been waiting, or just haven’t gotten around to it yet, we’re going to give you an extra incentive: How about a chance to win $1 million?”

Along with the top prize in the “Take Your Shot Oregon Challenge" campaign, there will be five $100,000 Oregon College Savings Plan scholarships awarded and $10,000 lottery winners in each of Oregon’s 36 counties. Oregon Lottery rules don’t allow anyone under 18 to participate in the cash drawings, but a special drawing will be held for vaccinated children ages 12 to 17.

Oregon Lottery Director Barry Pack said everyone who's gotten or gets a vaccine dose by June 27 will be entered into the drawings.

There will be a random drawing, and winners will be notified to either claim their prize or opt out. The drawing will be June 28, with winners announced the following week.

To protect privacy, lottery officials will only get ID numbers for each vaccinated resident. The lottery will draw from those numbers, then notify the OHA of the winners. The names of those who accept the money will be made public. Those who have medical or other reasons for not receiving the vaccine won't take part in the drawings.

“Right now, getting vaccinated is easier than it’s ever been,” the governor said, noting that local public health departments and community organizations are partnering with health care providers to improve access, so 250,000 more Oregonians can get vaccinated in the next few weeks.

“We can do this,” Brown said, urging Oregonians to “Take Your Shot. It can save your life, and just maybe make you a millionaire.”

Dr. Ashby Monk, executive director of the Stanford Global Projects Center, said he jumped out of his chair when Oregon officials came to him last month to help develop the game as an effective incentive.

“We’ve learned that messaging based on fear, negative consequences, or even rational arguments about science of education, these can struggle to get through to individuals who are feeling anxiety and stress,” Monk said. "It’s tough to cut through.”

Monk said researchers have found that "one tool is surprisingly powerful: games and variable reward incentives, such as raffles, other games of chance," which he said are “at the cutting edge of the science of motivation. … Games have been shown, in vaccines, to enhance knowledge and improve uptake. … Incentives that can change your life with big rewards do inspire people to take positive action.”

It’s not about convincing those opposed to the vaccines, but those on the fence or who haven’t made doing so a priority, officials said.

About the blowback over the recent guidelines update that involves requiring a proof of vaccination to drop mask requirements, Brown rejected the term “passport” and said businesses do have a choice, to continue requirement masks. She also said she’s heard plenty from businesses and frontline workers about the “incredibly challenging” guidelines, and that there’ll be more conversations over the next couple weeks.

“The reality is, this is an interim measure until we can fully lift our safety protocol,” she said.

Brown later said even after the 70 percent vaccine benchmark is reached and many restrictions are lifted, the state will continue to align with CDC masking guidance -- "which can change" -- on issues such as continuing to require masks in health care settings when around those are medically vulnerable.