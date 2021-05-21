Oregon reports 7 more COVID-19 related deaths, including Deschutes County’s 78th; 504 new cases

Coronavirus

PORTLAND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- There are seven new COVID-19 related deaths in Oregon, including Deschutes County's 78th death, raising the state’s death toll to 2,613, the Oregon Health Authority reported Friday.

OHA also reported 504 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of 12:01 a.m. Friday, bringing the state total to 197,851.

Information from today’s media briefing

Friday afternoon, Gov. Kate Brown and OHA Director Patrick Allen provided an update on Oregon’s ongoing COVID-19 response, vaccination trends and the launch of the Healthy & Wealthy Campaign for all vaccinated Oregonians. Oregonians 18 and older will have the chance to win $1 million or one of 36 $10,000 prizes –– with one winner in each county in Oregon. Oregonians age 12 to 17 will have a chance to win one of five $100,000 Oregon College Savings Plan scholarships. All Oregonians who have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine by midnight June 27 will be automatically entered to win. You can watch a recording of Friday’s briefing here and find a copy of the talking points here.

Vaccinations in Oregon

OHA reported Friday that 48,028 new doses of COVID-19 vaccinations were added to the state immunization registry. Of this total, 28,686 doses were administered on Thursday and 19,342 were administered on previous days but were entered into the vaccine registry on Thursday.

The seven-day running average is now 29,816 doses per day.

Oregon has now administered a total of 2,048,515 first and second doses of Pfizer, 1,518,646 first and second doses of Moderna and 129,770 single doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines. As of Friday, 1,685,321 people have completed a COVID-19 vaccine series. There are 2,136,133 people who have had at least one dose.

Cumulative daily totals can take several days to finalize because providers have 72 hours to report doses administered and technical challenges have caused many providers to lag in their reporting. OHA has been providing technical support to vaccination sites to improve the timeliness of their data entry into the state’s ALERT Immunization Information System (IIS).

To date, 2,472,795 doses of Pfizer, 1,991,240 doses of Moderna and 282,200 doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines have been delivered to sites across Oregon.

These data are preliminary and subject to change.

OHA's dashboards provide regularly updated vaccination data, and Oregon’s dashboard has been updated Friday.

COVID-19 hospitalizations

The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 285, which is 16 fewer than Thursday. There are 78 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds, which is one more than Thursday.

The total number of COVID-19 positive patient bed-days in the most recent seven days is 2,236, which is a 4.9% decrease from the previous seven days. The peak daily number of beds occupied by COVID-19 positive patients in the most recent seven days is 342.

The total number of patients in hospital beds may fluctuate between report times. The numbers do not reflect admissions per day, nor the length of hospital stay. Staffing limitations are not captured in this data and may further limit bed capacity.

More information about hospital capacity can be found here.

St. Charles Bend reported 41 COVID-19 patients as of 4 a.m. Friday, nine in the ICU and eight on ventilators.

Cases and deaths

The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported Friday are in the following counties: Benton (5), Clackamas (57), Columbia (10), Coos (7), Crook (4), Curry (2), Deschutes (35), Douglas (23), Hood River (1), Jackson (19), Jefferson (10), Josephine (4), Klamath (31), Lane (38), Lincoln (1), Linn (38), Malheur (1), Marion (56), Multnomah (67), Polk (4), Tillamook (1), Umatilla (23), Wasco (6), Washington (50), Wheeler (1) and Yamhill (10).

Oregon’s 2,607th COVID-19 death is an 82-year-old man from Umatilla County who tested positive on May 3 and died on May 19 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 2,608th COVID-19 death is a 77-year-old man from Clackamas County who tested positive on April 19 and died on May 18 at Kaiser Permanente Sunnyside Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 2,609th COVID-19 death is a 70-year-old man from Lane County who tested positive on April 23 and died on May 18 at PeaceHealth Sacred Heart Medical Center at Riverbend. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 2,610th COVID-19 death is a 73-year-old woman from Linn County who tested positive on May 3 and died on May 19. Place of death is being confirmed. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 2,611th COVID-19 death is an 89-year-old man from Deschutes County who tested positive on April 25 and died on May 14 at St. Charles Bend. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 2,612th COVID-19 death is a 91-year-old woman from Linn County who tested positive on May 10 and died on May 18 at Samaritan Lebanon Community Hospital. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 2,613th COVID-19 death is an 80-year-old man from Washington County who tested positive on May 15 and died on May 19 at Portland VA Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Learn more about COVID-19 vaccinations

To learn more about the COVID-19 vaccine situation in Oregon, visit OHA's webpage (English or Spanish), which has a breakdown of distribution and other information.