Oregon among blue states slow at lifting COVID restrictions
CANNON BEACH, Ore. (AP) — Even as the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention moved earlier this month to ease indoor mask-wearing guidance for fully vaccinated people, some blue states like Oregon and Washington are still holding on to certain longtime coronavirus restrictions.
While Northwest states are adapting the new federal mask guidance they are maintaining indoor capacity restrictions, likely through the end of June.
Officials in Oregon are split, some insisting life will soon feel like how it did in 2019, but first more people need to get vaccinated. And others say restrictions have lasted far too long and people are exhausted.
After public pressure, Gov. Kate Brown, a Democrat, last week lifted a requirement for masks outdoors and put the onus on businesses to decide if fully vaccinated patrons would be required to mask up inside.
But enforcement of business capacity limits, publicized cases of student athletes passing out while competing or practicing in a mask and a widespread shut-down of indoor dining earlier this month continue to stoke resentment among those who feel Brown’s rules go too far as the rest of the U.S. returns to normal.
In Oregon, pushback has been particularly strong in rural areas — which is much of the state outside Portland — and has included an effort by at least one county to become a “vaccine sanctuary” where people wouldn’t have to mask up regardless of their vaccine status.
“We are just so done with this,” said Tootie Smith, chairwoman of the Clackamas County Board of Supervisors and a former Republican Oregon State House Representative. “There’s a huge amount of frustration that people have.”
Smith made national news when she said on Twitter that she would host a large Thanksgiving dinner despite capacity rules on indoor gatherings in place at the time — and now she says she’s astonished when she travels outside Oregon and sees what it looks like to live with fewer public COVID-19 restrictions.
“Everything was open. People were happy, because they had the freedom to go out to restaurants (without a mask),” said Smith, who cited Florida, South Dakota and Idaho as examples. “Some of the businesses wanted you to wear a mask. And it might have been mandated indoors at certain points -- but the attitude was different. You weren’t shamed for not wearing a mask.”
Those who support the Northwest’s more cautious approach, however, point out the region has had lower infection rates throughout the pandemic — likely because of the stricter rules over the past 14 months.
Wow!!!! First time I’ve seen KTVZ post anything like this since the pandemic has started. Although I may be critical of your one sided reporting, I will be the first to applaud you for reporting a different view. Many people in Oregon have no clue that life HAS returned to normal in many, many states (and their numbers are better than ours) and we are one of the only states left that has a governor that is so power hungry she continues her overreach. Looking forward to more stories like this in the future KTVZ, nice job. People need perspective outside of liberal portland.
Oregon successfully flattened the curve which made it a wider time span. The other states had far greater expense.
Oregon flattened the curve under President Trump- the OHA Data time lines don’t lie.
And under Gov. Brown! She was governor at the time! But of course everything that’s good is thanks to the wonderful ex-president, everything wrong is due to the evil governor.
Thanks for the reminder! Think I’ll go listen to that great Steely Dan album: Pretzel Logic. Is that you at the cart, selling them back in the ’70s?
Dude… I just finished telling this other republican man I needed to dial it down and see both sides, and then the very next thing I did was read this and I have to tell you bro, it brought so much joy to my heart. I’m mixing some of your maga tears in with my bong water after I finish this pizza, and my stoner giggles will all be at your expense tonight. Thank you so much, honestly. Knowing you are out there somewhere seething in rage over the scientific method is all I needed tonight.
I agree Kate Clown. This is the first time in at least a year that I’ve seen an article here that didn’t support the far left narrative. Very refreshing. Well done KTVZ!