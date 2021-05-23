Skip to Content
Coronavirus
By
Published 12:47 PM

Oregon reports 4 more COVID-19 related deaths, 334 new cases

PORTLAND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- There are four new COVID-19 related deaths in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 2,622, the Oregon Health Authority reported Sunday.

OHA also reported 334 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of 12:01 a.m. Sunday, bringing the state total to 198,689.

Vaccinations in Oregon

OHA reported Sunday that 29,464 new doses of COVID-19 vaccinations were added to the state immunization registry. Of this total, 17,564 doses were administered on Saturday and 11,900 were administered on previous days but were entered into the vaccine registry on Saturday.

As of Sunday, 1,726,292 people have completed a COVID-19 vaccine series. There are 2,164,594 who have had at least one dose.

The seven-day running average is now 31,010 doses per day.

Oregon has now administered a total of 3,765,116 million vaccine doses, which includes 2,092,218 first and second doses of Pfizer,1,538,260 first and second doses of Moderna 132,924 single doses of Johnson & Johnson (1,714 doses were administered but vaccine product information was not specified).

Cumulative daily totals can take several days to finalize because providers have 72 hours to report doses administered and technical challenges have caused many providers to lag in their reporting. OHA has been providing technical support to vaccination sites to improve the timeliness of their data entry into the state’s ALERT Immunization Information System (IIS).

These data are preliminary and subject to change

OHA's dashboards provide regularly updated vaccination data, and Oregon’s dashboard has been updated Sunday.

COVID-19 hospitalizations

The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 248, which is 10 fewer than Saturday. There are 71 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds, which is three fewer than Saturday.

The total number of COVID-19 positive patient bed-days in the most recent seven days is 2,071, which is an 12.8% increase from the previous seven days. The peak daily number of beds occupied by COVID-19 positive patients in the most recent seven days is 342.

The total number of patients in hospital beds may fluctuate between report times. The numbers do not reflect admissions per day, nor the length of hospital stay. Staffing limitations are not captured in this data and may further limit bed capacity.

More information about hospital capacity can be found here.

Cases and deaths

The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported Sunday are in the following counties: Benton (4), Clackamas (26), Columbia (2), Coos (3), Crook (5), Deschutes (43), Douglas (10), Jackson (7), Jefferson (7), Josephine (5), Klamath (7), Lane (28), Linn (21), Marion (51), Morrow (1), Multnomah (67), Polk (4), Tillamook (1), Wasco (1), Washington (35), and Yamhill (6).

Oregon’s 2,619th COVID-19 death is a 51-year-old man from Clackamas County who tested positive on May 20 and died on May 21 at Legacy Meridian Park Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 2,620th COVID-19 death is a 66-year-old woman from Clackamas County who tested positive on May 5 and died on May 22 at Legacy Emanuel Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 2,621st COVID-19 death is a 67-year-old woman from Linn County who tested positive on May 1 and died on May 21. She had underlying conditions. Place of death is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 2,622nd COVID-19 death is a 58-year-old woman from Douglas County who tested positive on March 2 and died on May 21 at Mercy Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.

CountyTotal Cases 1Total deaths 2
Baker96215
Benton3,16121
Clackamas17,986218
Clatsop1,0038
Columbia1,79129
Coos2,12835
Crook1,17822
Curry66010
Deschutes9,43378
Douglas3,42773
Gilliam631
Grant5286
Harney3638
Hood River1,19931
Jackson11,102141
Jefferson2,26637
Josephine3,42571
Klamath4,60970
Lake4617
Lane13,340150
Lincoln1,39521
Linn5,22673
Malheur3,54463
Marion22,553312
Morrow1,12216
Multnomah39,137596
Polk3,83653
Sherman581
Tillamook6593
Umatilla8,32886
Union1,45523
Wallowa1875
Wasco1,40628
Washington26,089234
Wheeler331
Yamhill4,57676
Statewide198,6892,622

This includes cases confirmed by diagnostic testing and presumptive cases. Presumptive cases are those without a positive diagnostic test who present COVID-19-like symptoms and had close contact with a confirmed case. County of residence for cases may change as new information becomes available. If changes occur, OHA will update its counts accordingly.

For additional details on individuals who have died from COVID-19 in Oregon, please refer to OHA's press releases

ELRs (Electronic Lab Reports) received 5/22

CountyNegative ELRsPositive ELRsTotal ELRsPercent Positivity
Baker9090.0%
Benton14441482.7%
Clackamas2,2521702,4227.0%
Clatsop10721091.8%
Columbia15861643.7%
Coos872892.2%
Crook53106315.9%
Curry180180.0%
Deschutes405384438.6%
Douglas78118912.4%
Gilliam100100.0%
Grant171185.6%
Harney21333.3%
Hood River860860.0%
Jackson384103942.5%
Jefferson3574216.7%
Josephine12341273.1%
Klamath746807.5%
Lake100100.0%
Lane794308243.6%
Lincoln591601.7%
Linn432344667.3%
Malheur341352.9%
Marion911669776.8%
Morrow1721910.5%
Multnomah3,5442093,7535.6%
Polk16281704.7%
Sherman3030.0%
Tillamook431442.3%
Umatilla10891177.7%
Union131147.1%
Wallowa2020.0%
Wasco570570.0%
Washington2,4671032,5704.0%
Wheeler1010.0%
Yamhill1,323101,3330.8%
Statewide14,02274714,7695.1%

Cumulative ELRs

CountyNegative ELRsPositive ELRsTotal ELRsPercent Positivity
Baker11,9911,87113,86213.5%
Benton147,5974,812152,4093.2%
Clackamas467,62728,090495,7175.7%
Clatsop35,8021,73237,5344.6%
Columbia44,5252,44846,9735.2%
Coos48,9412,58251,5235.0%
Crook20,1001,51221,6127.0%
Curry11,80055412,3544.5%
Deschutes202,02811,701213,7295.5%
Douglas85,7603,83389,5934.3%
Gilliam1,285441,3293.3%
Grant6,6574487,1056.3%
Harney4,3514034,7548.5%
Hood River33,2641,72434,9884.9%
Jackson227,36716,801244,1686.9%
Jefferson20,6552,10222,7579.2%
Josephine78,1793,99682,1754.9%
Klamath52,7385,25657,9949.1%
Lake5,7314606,1917.4%
Lane513,61616,045529,6613.0%
Lincoln44,9462,72547,6715.7%
Linn149,3519,443158,7945.9%
Malheur27,0775,19132,26816.1%
Marion364,09333,771397,8648.5%
Morrow7,7681,3439,11114.7%
Multnomah1,093,95959,2341,153,1935.1%
Polk75,0495,05180,1006.3%
Sherman1,461681,5294.4%
Tillamook15,75865616,4144.0%
Umatilla69,0489,32278,37011.9%
Union22,2531,83324,0867.6%
Wallowa3,3681873,5555.3%
Wasco36,0351,75637,7914.6%
Washington675,59343,130718,7236.0%
Wheeler739327714.2%
Yamhill145,6387,499153,1374.9%
Statewide4,752,150287,6555,039,8055.7%

Learn more about COVID-19 vaccinations

To learn more about the COVID-19 vaccine situation in Oregon, visit OHA's webpage (English or Spanish), which has a breakdown of distribution and other information.

News / Oregon-Northwest / Top Stories

KTVZ news sources

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content