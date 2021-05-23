Oregon reports 4 more COVID-19 related deaths, 334 new cases
PORTLAND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- There are four new COVID-19 related deaths in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 2,622, the Oregon Health Authority reported Sunday.
OHA also reported 334 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of 12:01 a.m. Sunday, bringing the state total to 198,689.
Vaccinations in Oregon
OHA reported Sunday that 29,464 new doses of COVID-19 vaccinations were added to the state immunization registry. Of this total, 17,564 doses were administered on Saturday and 11,900 were administered on previous days but were entered into the vaccine registry on Saturday.
As of Sunday, 1,726,292 people have completed a COVID-19 vaccine series. There are 2,164,594 who have had at least one dose.
The seven-day running average is now 31,010 doses per day.
Oregon has now administered a total of 3,765,116 million vaccine doses, which includes 2,092,218 first and second doses of Pfizer,1,538,260 first and second doses of Moderna 132,924 single doses of Johnson & Johnson (1,714 doses were administered but vaccine product information was not specified).
Cumulative daily totals can take several days to finalize because providers have 72 hours to report doses administered and technical challenges have caused many providers to lag in their reporting. OHA has been providing technical support to vaccination sites to improve the timeliness of their data entry into the state’s ALERT Immunization Information System (IIS).
These data are preliminary and subject to change
OHA's dashboards provide regularly updated vaccination data, and Oregon’s dashboard has been updated Sunday.
COVID-19 hospitalizations
The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 248, which is 10 fewer than Saturday. There are 71 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds, which is three fewer than Saturday.
The total number of COVID-19 positive patient bed-days in the most recent seven days is 2,071, which is an 12.8% increase from the previous seven days. The peak daily number of beds occupied by COVID-19 positive patients in the most recent seven days is 342.
The total number of patients in hospital beds may fluctuate between report times. The numbers do not reflect admissions per day, nor the length of hospital stay. Staffing limitations are not captured in this data and may further limit bed capacity.
More information about hospital capacity can be found here.
Cases and deaths
The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported Sunday are in the following counties: Benton (4), Clackamas (26), Columbia (2), Coos (3), Crook (5), Deschutes (43), Douglas (10), Jackson (7), Jefferson (7), Josephine (5), Klamath (7), Lane (28), Linn (21), Marion (51), Morrow (1), Multnomah (67), Polk (4), Tillamook (1), Wasco (1), Washington (35), and Yamhill (6).
Oregon’s 2,619th COVID-19 death is a 51-year-old man from Clackamas County who tested positive on May 20 and died on May 21 at Legacy Meridian Park Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
Oregon’s 2,620th COVID-19 death is a 66-year-old woman from Clackamas County who tested positive on May 5 and died on May 22 at Legacy Emanuel Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
Oregon’s 2,621st COVID-19 death is a 67-year-old woman from Linn County who tested positive on May 1 and died on May 21. She had underlying conditions. Place of death is being confirmed.
Oregon’s 2,622nd COVID-19 death is a 58-year-old woman from Douglas County who tested positive on March 2 and died on May 21 at Mercy Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.
|County
|Total Cases 1
|Total deaths 2
|Baker
|962
|15
|Benton
|3,161
|21
|Clackamas
|17,986
|218
|Clatsop
|1,003
|8
|Columbia
|1,791
|29
|Coos
|2,128
|35
|Crook
|1,178
|22
|Curry
|660
|10
|Deschutes
|9,433
|78
|Douglas
|3,427
|73
|Gilliam
|63
|1
|Grant
|528
|6
|Harney
|363
|8
|Hood River
|1,199
|31
|Jackson
|11,102
|141
|Jefferson
|2,266
|37
|Josephine
|3,425
|71
|Klamath
|4,609
|70
|Lake
|461
|7
|Lane
|13,340
|150
|Lincoln
|1,395
|21
|Linn
|5,226
|73
|Malheur
|3,544
|63
|Marion
|22,553
|312
|Morrow
|1,122
|16
|Multnomah
|39,137
|596
|Polk
|3,836
|53
|Sherman
|58
|1
|Tillamook
|659
|3
|Umatilla
|8,328
|86
|Union
|1,455
|23
|Wallowa
|187
|5
|Wasco
|1,406
|28
|Washington
|26,089
|234
|Wheeler
|33
|1
|Yamhill
|4,576
|76
|Statewide
|198,689
|2,622
This includes cases confirmed by diagnostic testing and presumptive cases. Presumptive cases are those without a positive diagnostic test who present COVID-19-like symptoms and had close contact with a confirmed case. County of residence for cases may change as new information becomes available. If changes occur, OHA will update its counts accordingly.
For additional details on individuals who have died from COVID-19 in Oregon, please refer to OHA's press releases
ELRs (Electronic Lab Reports) received 5/22
|County
|Negative ELRs
|Positive ELRs
|Total ELRs
|Percent Positivity
|Baker
|9
|0
|9
|0.0%
|Benton
|144
|4
|148
|2.7%
|Clackamas
|2,252
|170
|2,422
|7.0%
|Clatsop
|107
|2
|109
|1.8%
|Columbia
|158
|6
|164
|3.7%
|Coos
|87
|2
|89
|2.2%
|Crook
|53
|10
|63
|15.9%
|Curry
|18
|0
|18
|0.0%
|Deschutes
|405
|38
|443
|8.6%
|Douglas
|78
|11
|89
|12.4%
|Gilliam
|10
|0
|10
|0.0%
|Grant
|17
|1
|18
|5.6%
|Harney
|2
|1
|3
|33.3%
|Hood River
|86
|0
|86
|0.0%
|Jackson
|384
|10
|394
|2.5%
|Jefferson
|35
|7
|42
|16.7%
|Josephine
|123
|4
|127
|3.1%
|Klamath
|74
|6
|80
|7.5%
|Lake
|10
|0
|10
|0.0%
|Lane
|794
|30
|824
|3.6%
|Lincoln
|59
|1
|60
|1.7%
|Linn
|432
|34
|466
|7.3%
|Malheur
|34
|1
|35
|2.9%
|Marion
|911
|66
|977
|6.8%
|Morrow
|17
|2
|19
|10.5%
|Multnomah
|3,544
|209
|3,753
|5.6%
|Polk
|162
|8
|170
|4.7%
|Sherman
|3
|0
|3
|0.0%
|Tillamook
|43
|1
|44
|2.3%
|Umatilla
|108
|9
|117
|7.7%
|Union
|13
|1
|14
|7.1%
|Wallowa
|2
|0
|2
|0.0%
|Wasco
|57
|0
|57
|0.0%
|Washington
|2,467
|103
|2,570
|4.0%
|Wheeler
|1
|0
|1
|0.0%
|Yamhill
|1,323
|10
|1,333
|0.8%
|Statewide
|14,022
|747
|14,769
|5.1%
Cumulative ELRs
|County
|Negative ELRs
|Positive ELRs
|Total ELRs
|Percent Positivity
|Baker
|11,991
|1,871
|13,862
|13.5%
|Benton
|147,597
|4,812
|152,409
|3.2%
|Clackamas
|467,627
|28,090
|495,717
|5.7%
|Clatsop
|35,802
|1,732
|37,534
|4.6%
|Columbia
|44,525
|2,448
|46,973
|5.2%
|Coos
|48,941
|2,582
|51,523
|5.0%
|Crook
|20,100
|1,512
|21,612
|7.0%
|Curry
|11,800
|554
|12,354
|4.5%
|Deschutes
|202,028
|11,701
|213,729
|5.5%
|Douglas
|85,760
|3,833
|89,593
|4.3%
|Gilliam
|1,285
|44
|1,329
|3.3%
|Grant
|6,657
|448
|7,105
|6.3%
|Harney
|4,351
|403
|4,754
|8.5%
|Hood River
|33,264
|1,724
|34,988
|4.9%
|Jackson
|227,367
|16,801
|244,168
|6.9%
|Jefferson
|20,655
|2,102
|22,757
|9.2%
|Josephine
|78,179
|3,996
|82,175
|4.9%
|Klamath
|52,738
|5,256
|57,994
|9.1%
|Lake
|5,731
|460
|6,191
|7.4%
|Lane
|513,616
|16,045
|529,661
|3.0%
|Lincoln
|44,946
|2,725
|47,671
|5.7%
|Linn
|149,351
|9,443
|158,794
|5.9%
|Malheur
|27,077
|5,191
|32,268
|16.1%
|Marion
|364,093
|33,771
|397,864
|8.5%
|Morrow
|7,768
|1,343
|9,111
|14.7%
|Multnomah
|1,093,959
|59,234
|1,153,193
|5.1%
|Polk
|75,049
|5,051
|80,100
|6.3%
|Sherman
|1,461
|68
|1,529
|4.4%
|Tillamook
|15,758
|656
|16,414
|4.0%
|Umatilla
|69,048
|9,322
|78,370
|11.9%
|Union
|22,253
|1,833
|24,086
|7.6%
|Wallowa
|3,368
|187
|3,555
|5.3%
|Wasco
|36,035
|1,756
|37,791
|4.6%
|Washington
|675,593
|43,130
|718,723
|6.0%
|Wheeler
|739
|32
|771
|4.2%
|Yamhill
|145,638
|7,499
|153,137
|4.9%
|Statewide
|4,752,150
|287,655
|5,039,805
|5.7%
Learn more about COVID-19 vaccinations
To learn more about the COVID-19 vaccine situation in Oregon, visit OHA's webpage (English or Spanish), which has a breakdown of distribution and other information.
