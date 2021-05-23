Oregon reports 4 more COVID-19 related deaths, 334 new cases

Coronavirus

PORTLAND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- There are four new COVID-19 related deaths in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 2,622, the Oregon Health Authority reported Sunday.

OHA also reported 334 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of 12:01 a.m. Sunday, bringing the state total to 198,689.

Vaccinations in Oregon

OHA reported Sunday that 29,464 new doses of COVID-19 vaccinations were added to the state immunization registry. Of this total, 17,564 doses were administered on Saturday and 11,900 were administered on previous days but were entered into the vaccine registry on Saturday.

As of Sunday, 1,726,292 people have completed a COVID-19 vaccine series. There are 2,164,594 who have had at least one dose.

The seven-day running average is now 31,010 doses per day.

Oregon has now administered a total of 3,765,116 million vaccine doses, which includes 2,092,218 first and second doses of Pfizer,1,538,260 first and second doses of Moderna 132,924 single doses of Johnson & Johnson (1,714 doses were administered but vaccine product information was not specified).

Cumulative daily totals can take several days to finalize because providers have 72 hours to report doses administered and technical challenges have caused many providers to lag in their reporting. OHA has been providing technical support to vaccination sites to improve the timeliness of their data entry into the state’s ALERT Immunization Information System (IIS).

These data are preliminary and subject to change

OHA's dashboards provide regularly updated vaccination data, and Oregon’s dashboard has been updated Sunday.

COVID-19 hospitalizations

The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 248, which is 10 fewer than Saturday. There are 71 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds, which is three fewer than Saturday.

The total number of COVID-19 positive patient bed-days in the most recent seven days is 2,071, which is an 12.8% increase from the previous seven days. The peak daily number of beds occupied by COVID-19 positive patients in the most recent seven days is 342.

The total number of patients in hospital beds may fluctuate between report times. The numbers do not reflect admissions per day, nor the length of hospital stay. Staffing limitations are not captured in this data and may further limit bed capacity.

More information about hospital capacity can be found here.

Cases and deaths

The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported Sunday are in the following counties: Benton (4), Clackamas (26), Columbia (2), Coos (3), Crook (5), Deschutes (43), Douglas (10), Jackson (7), Jefferson (7), Josephine (5), Klamath (7), Lane (28), Linn (21), Marion (51), Morrow (1), Multnomah (67), Polk (4), Tillamook (1), Wasco (1), Washington (35), and Yamhill (6).

Oregon’s 2,619th COVID-19 death is a 51-year-old man from Clackamas County who tested positive on May 20 and died on May 21 at Legacy Meridian Park Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 2,620th COVID-19 death is a 66-year-old woman from Clackamas County who tested positive on May 5 and died on May 22 at Legacy Emanuel Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 2,621st COVID-19 death is a 67-year-old woman from Linn County who tested positive on May 1 and died on May 21. She had underlying conditions. Place of death is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 2,622nd COVID-19 death is a 58-year-old woman from Douglas County who tested positive on March 2 and died on May 21 at Mercy Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.

County Total Cases 1 Total deaths 2 Baker 962 15 Benton 3,161 21 Clackamas 17,986 218 Clatsop 1,003 8 Columbia 1,791 29 Coos 2,128 35 Crook 1,178 22 Curry 660 10 Deschutes 9,433 78 Douglas 3,427 73 Gilliam 63 1 Grant 528 6 Harney 363 8 Hood River 1,199 31 Jackson 11,102 141 Jefferson 2,266 37 Josephine 3,425 71 Klamath 4,609 70 Lake 461 7 Lane 13,340 150 Lincoln 1,395 21 Linn 5,226 73 Malheur 3,544 63 Marion 22,553 312 Morrow 1,122 16 Multnomah 39,137 596 Polk 3,836 53 Sherman 58 1 Tillamook 659 3 Umatilla 8,328 86 Union 1,455 23 Wallowa 187 5 Wasco 1,406 28 Washington 26,089 234 Wheeler 33 1 Yamhill 4,576 76 Statewide 198,689 2,622

This includes cases confirmed by diagnostic testing and presumptive cases. Presumptive cases are those without a positive diagnostic test who present COVID-19-like symptoms and had close contact with a confirmed case. County of residence for cases may change as new information becomes available. If changes occur, OHA will update its counts accordingly.

For additional details on individuals who have died from COVID-19 in Oregon, please refer to OHA's press releases

ELRs (Electronic Lab Reports) received 5/22

County Negative ELRs Positive ELRs Total ELRs Percent Positivity Baker 9 0 9 0.0% Benton 144 4 148 2.7% Clackamas 2,252 170 2,422 7.0% Clatsop 107 2 109 1.8% Columbia 158 6 164 3.7% Coos 87 2 89 2.2% Crook 53 10 63 15.9% Curry 18 0 18 0.0% Deschutes 405 38 443 8.6% Douglas 78 11 89 12.4% Gilliam 10 0 10 0.0% Grant 17 1 18 5.6% Harney 2 1 3 33.3% Hood River 86 0 86 0.0% Jackson 384 10 394 2.5% Jefferson 35 7 42 16.7% Josephine 123 4 127 3.1% Klamath 74 6 80 7.5% Lake 10 0 10 0.0% Lane 794 30 824 3.6% Lincoln 59 1 60 1.7% Linn 432 34 466 7.3% Malheur 34 1 35 2.9% Marion 911 66 977 6.8% Morrow 17 2 19 10.5% Multnomah 3,544 209 3,753 5.6% Polk 162 8 170 4.7% Sherman 3 0 3 0.0% Tillamook 43 1 44 2.3% Umatilla 108 9 117 7.7% Union 13 1 14 7.1% Wallowa 2 0 2 0.0% Wasco 57 0 57 0.0% Washington 2,467 103 2,570 4.0% Wheeler 1 0 1 0.0% Yamhill 1,323 10 1,333 0.8% Statewide 14,022 747 14,769 5.1%

Cumulative ELRs

County Negative ELRs Positive ELRs Total ELRs Percent Positivity Baker 11,991 1,871 13,862 13.5% Benton 147,597 4,812 152,409 3.2% Clackamas 467,627 28,090 495,717 5.7% Clatsop 35,802 1,732 37,534 4.6% Columbia 44,525 2,448 46,973 5.2% Coos 48,941 2,582 51,523 5.0% Crook 20,100 1,512 21,612 7.0% Curry 11,800 554 12,354 4.5% Deschutes 202,028 11,701 213,729 5.5% Douglas 85,760 3,833 89,593 4.3% Gilliam 1,285 44 1,329 3.3% Grant 6,657 448 7,105 6.3% Harney 4,351 403 4,754 8.5% Hood River 33,264 1,724 34,988 4.9% Jackson 227,367 16,801 244,168 6.9% Jefferson 20,655 2,102 22,757 9.2% Josephine 78,179 3,996 82,175 4.9% Klamath 52,738 5,256 57,994 9.1% Lake 5,731 460 6,191 7.4% Lane 513,616 16,045 529,661 3.0% Lincoln 44,946 2,725 47,671 5.7% Linn 149,351 9,443 158,794 5.9% Malheur 27,077 5,191 32,268 16.1% Marion 364,093 33,771 397,864 8.5% Morrow 7,768 1,343 9,111 14.7% Multnomah 1,093,959 59,234 1,153,193 5.1% Polk 75,049 5,051 80,100 6.3% Sherman 1,461 68 1,529 4.4% Tillamook 15,758 656 16,414 4.0% Umatilla 69,048 9,322 78,370 11.9% Union 22,253 1,833 24,086 7.6% Wallowa 3,368 187 3,555 5.3% Wasco 36,035 1,756 37,791 4.6% Washington 675,593 43,130 718,723 6.0% Wheeler 739 32 771 4.2% Yamhill 145,638 7,499 153,137 4.9% Statewide 4,752,150 287,655 5,039,805 5.7%

Learn more about COVID-19 vaccinations

To learn more about the COVID-19 vaccine situation in Oregon, visit OHA's webpage (English or Spanish), which has a breakdown of distribution and other information.