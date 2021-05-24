Gov. Brown: New Lower Risk protocols allow ‘vaccinated sections’ for businesses, Blazer playoffs

Coronavirus

New OHA guidelines developed for venues, businesses, faith institutions

SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) — Gov. Kate Brown announced Monday that the Oregon Health Authority will be revising health and safety protocols for businesses, churches and venues in Lower Risk counties to allow for the option of creating vaccinated sections, including the Moda Center, where the Portland Trail Blazers will be hosting NBA playoff contests.

The new health and safety protocols were developed in partnership between the Governor’s Office, the Oregon Health Authority, and the Portland Trail Blazers "to ensure real-world implementation feasibility for large venues," the governor's announcement said.

Pending the final approval of Multnomah County’s vaccination equity plan, which will move the county into the Lower Risk level, the Trail Blazers will be the first indoor sports venue in Oregon to welcome fans back to vaccinated sections this week. Physically distanced sections will also be available.

The Blazers, up 1-0 in their first-round playoff series against the Denver Nuggets, host Games 3 and 4 at home, Thursday night and Saturday afternoon.

“When fans left the Moda Center last March, it was one of the first signs this pandemic was about to change our lives in ways we hadn’t previously imagined,” Brown said. “Vaccines are the key to our return to normal life. It is a testament to the way Oregonians have united to battle this virus and get vaccinated in large numbers that, this week, the Rip City faithful can return to give our Trail Blazers the legendary home court advantage they deserve. If you haven’t gotten around to getting vaccinated yet, go do so today. Don’t miss your shot to cheer on the Blazers as they make a run at a championship.

“I’d like to thank the Trail Blazers front office for their partnership with my office and the Oregon Health Authority in this endeavor to develop protocols for vaccinated fan sections –– and we will be expanding the health and safety protocols debuting in the Moda Center to other businesses, venues and faith institutions that choose to implement them in Lower Risk counties,” the governor said

In addition to the new protocols for vaccinated sections, the Trail Blazers had previously implemented additional health and safety measures, including mask and distancing requirements, ventilation upgrades, concession plans, seating arrangements, and entrance and exit plans.

OHA will update health and safety guidance for Lower Risk counties this week to reflect the following changes, allowing the option for vaccinated sections for businesses, venues, and faith institutions: