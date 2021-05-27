COCC, Deschutes County partner on free Redmond drive-thru COVID-19 testing events in June

Coronavirus

REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Deschutes County Health Services is partnering with Central Oregon Community College and the Oregon Health Authority to offer free drive-thru COVID-19 testing events on alternating Tuesdays in June.

Testing will be available from 2 to 6 p.m. on June 1, 15 and 29 on COCC’s Redmond campus (2324 SE College Loop, Redmond, OR 97756, parking lot of the RTEC building).

This testing event is open to anyone. No symptoms or photo ID are required to be tested. Participants are asked to wear a mask and register online at www.doineedacovid19test.com.

Staff will be onsite to register those who are unable to pre-register. Spanish-speaking staff will also be available throughout the events. Individuals will self-administer a quick & pain-free nasal swab polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test. Test results are typically available in two to three days.

“We are excited to partner with COCC to offer free COVID testing in Redmond,” said Nahad Sadr-Azodi, Deschutes County director of public health. “Increasing access and reducing barriers to testing is a key strategy in containing this virus.”

“As a community college, COCC is committed to collaborating with our public health partners across our district,” added Jenn Kovitz, director of marketing and public relations and COCC’s co-chair of its COVID-19 testing subcommittee. “We hope Redmond-area businesses, individuals planning summer travel, and symptomatic individuals will take advantage of this accessible, free, and recurring testing clinic.”