Top Republican on House Foreign Affairs Committee calls Covid-19 origin ‘worst cover-up in human history’
Texas Rep. Michael McCaul, a top Republican on the House Foreign Affairs Committee, claimed Sunday the origins of the coronavirus pandemic are the “worst cover-up” in human history.
“You know, I do think it’s more likely than not it emerged out of the lab. Most likely accidentally,” McCaul told CNN’s Jake Tapper on “State of the Union” without providing evidence to support his claim. “This is the worst cover-up in human history that we’ve seen resulting in 3.5 million deaths, creating an economic devastation around the globe.”
The comments from McCaul follows a directive from President Joe Biden ordering the intelligence community to redouble its efforts in investigating the origins of the coronavirus pandemic and to report back to him in 90 days. A US intelligence report found several researchers at China’s Wuhan Institute of Virology fell ill in November 2019 and had to be hospitalized.
Other lawmakers have also called for answers regarding the origin of the virus and members of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, which has long been investigating the origins of the pandemic, received a classified briefing on the matter earlier this month, according to a source familiar with the matter. The source declined to say whether the intelligence report mentioning the hospitalized researchers was discussed during the briefing.
A fierce debate has raged over whether the virus escaped from a lab in Wuhan or originated in the wild. Initially, prominent scientists publicly derided the so-called lab leak theory — embraced by then-President Donald Trump and his allies — as a conspiracy theory, and the intelligence community put out a rare public statement in late April 2020 affirming that it “also concurs with the wide scientific consensus that the Covid-19 virus was not manmade or genetically modified.”
But as early as March 27, 2020, the Defense Intelligence Agency — which is home to one of the intelligence community’s most robust scientific cells — in a classified assessment reported by Newsweek found that it was possible that the virus had emerged “accidentally” due to “unsafe laboratory practices.”
Avril Haines, the Director of National Intelligence, also testified last month that US intelligence agencies still do not know “exactly where, when or how Covid-19 virus was transmitted initially” in China but remain focused on two primary theories, that “it emerged naturally from human contact with infected animals or it was a laboratory accident.”
And the Chinese government’s lack of transparency and the restricted sharing of data have also hindered the intelligence community’s ability to thoroughly investigate the lab leak theory. The US and Britain called on China last week to participate in a second phase of a World Health Organization investigation into the pandemic’s origins, but China responded that its role in the probe “has been completed.”
Comments
21 Comments
Until we have actual proof I’ll keep my mind open, but I’ve always thought accidental lab leak most likely, but transfer from animals does happen. I think the Chinese government (government, not the good citizens of China) of course covered it up, just like our government would if they were responsible. I doubt we will ever know for sure, even though some morons think the Democrats did it. That idea is more than idiotic.
To summarize, you believe this was an accidental release of a genetically altered virus.
I agree.
I don’t think anyone is blaming dems for the virus… just for the cover up.
You realize Trump was raked over the coals for daring to say what you just said?
If anyone is covering it up, it is the Chinese government. There’s no benefit to democrats for a coverup that makes sense.
In summary you are saying Trump was right?
A republican from Texas. Why would you believe anything this guy has to say.
Lab vs from the wild: tomato tomahto. Why are MAGA Clowns so triggered ?
Kuya. You are the smallest beta male that ever makes a comment on here. Plug this in your pie hole. Last year the Great Trump declared he believed this dumb virus was made in a China lab. He was criticized and called a racist by little BETA MALES like yourself. Now the unholy Biden declares it and Fauxi caught lying that our tax paying dollars funded it. And you, you little beta male don’t think twice about it. You are a stain to society.
Indeed. I don’t see why the origin even matters at this point, except to people who want to point fingers at others.
You kidding? How about the fact that we do as much as possible so it doesn’t happen again? That could be the dumbest comment I have read this week. Congrats.
No surprise here ! It just follows a re-occurring narrative by the Demokrat party and the US media at all levels including Z21- that started with “Hillary in a landslide- evolved into Russia-Russia-Russia- two impeachments without an actual crime- culminating in Demokrat Governors out west jumping on the opportunity to weaponize this virus from China to attack President Trump- shut down his glorious economy- and put the nation into lockdown. I mean really- how irrational is it today- now knowing that the virus was indeed created in a lab in Wuhan China- that the local Mod get’s all a fluster of the term ***** virus- it’s an individual bias on his part- CNN coined the phrase early on- and it is now once again being used nationwide. The virus is of Chinese origin- an attack on the world- China had the opportunity to warn the planet what happened- they didn’t ! They refused access to their labs- the DNA samples- the scientists who were working on the project… lets not lose track of the fact that China lied- resisted- and ignored the demands made by President Trump- the first global leader to shut down the attack just days after the third US infection was confirmed… and not long after that Nancy Pelosi was calling him a racist- inviting visitors down to Chinatown in SF… where is this loudmouth now- she should be hauled in for questioning for her obvious treasonous acts against Californians and US citizens ! Go ahead losers- you’ve been proven factually wrong for four years on every lie you’ve tried to spin… why stop now… what says you !
Bwahahaaa… “now knowing that the virus was indeed created in a lab in Wuhan China- that the local Mod get’s all a fluster of the term ***** virus- it’s an individual bias on his part”… I mean really… Bwahahaaa !!!
Hot off the presses 55 minutes ago by a Z21 affiliate not named CNN- First it was CBS- now… “ABC’s chief White House reporter: A lot of reporters have ‘egg on their face’ over Wuhan lab-leak theory… More reporters are admitting fault for not taking this possibility more seriously”… But not Barney Lerten ! Barney continues to push the CNN narrative that China had nothing to do with this… biggest piece of evidence we have- Mr. Lerten’s personal refusal to connect the virus with China- goes out of his was to play games with terminology- that “nobody” has ever complained about- only him. This is what an overzealous dictator type looks like.. the language policy- the definer of terms and the narrative… this is exactly what we got with Nazi propaganda and McCarthyism… Mr. B is failing the community with his one man show of defiance… it really is both hilarious- and sad to witness… let’s hope he finds comfort among his chosen angels out there… I sense a disturbance in the force.
FACT: KTVZ is an affiliate of CNN, NBC and Fox News. Not ABC or CBS.
And there WAS a complaint about the term. You can’t “prove that wrong.” As usual.
Ya don’t like it? Leave? Oh that’s right, the new folks won’t let you blather on their website. We do.
You’re welcome.
Knowing what? This is like Mayor McCheese coming out and blaming the King for his crappy burgers. A “top Republican” could announce that the sky was blue at this point and most sane people would check.
Nancy, save your breath. Nobody read your diatribes Kate Clown, i mean Owen, i mean bloviator extraordinaire or whatever attention seeking name you are using.
The NIH funded it in Wuhan after Obama banned the research. I guess they think it’s better to lie than tell the American people truth… Like 9/11, WMD’s, and the electric car, we’ll get the facts as they are once they don’t matter anymore.
Yep, Obama banned it and Trump wanted it. I guess the cheeto jesus is responsible.
“ABC News’ Chief White House Correspondent Jonathan Karl admitted that many reporters were wrong to dismiss former President Trump’s assertion that the coronavirus originated from a laboratory…. Karl was asked on ABC’s “This Week,” by guest host Martha Raddatz on why it matters that the lab-leak theory was initially met with dismissal or skepticism… “Yes, I think a lot of people have egg on their face. This was an idea that was first put forward by Mike Pompeo, secretary of state, Donald Trump, and look some things may be true even if Donald Trump said them,” Karl said. “Because Trump was saying so much else, that was just out of control, and because he was, you know, making a frankly racist appeal talking about kung-flu, and the China virus, he said flatly this came from that lab, and it was widely dismissed… but now serious people are saying it needs a serious inquiry.”… There ya go Barney L… the term “China Virus” was uttered on national TV today- and “NO” it wasn’t bleeped out like a four letter or “N” word.
I still believe almas the Russian sasquatch created it in a lab under the kremlin or under the Russian area 51. Then after Putin ran some tests on people baba roga the Croatian Bigfoot didn’t like they gave it China. Chinese officials made a deal with pelosi who met almas gave him million in Russian currency, he gave patient zero to pelosi and she brought the patient over here through a Stargate located in the Ural mountains. Using the Stargate helped her not be detected when she stepped out of it under the Lincoln memorial.
Kuya, you really are kind of a dim bulb so let me explain. This gain of function research had been on going at our lab in North Carolina. At one point Obama realized how dangerous this type of research was. He along with Dr.Fauchi decided it would be best to continue this research in another country hence China. The research project was moved to the lab in Wuhan, China. Obama did not end anything he just moved it to China. The funding from the NIH was continued in China. Where do such low IQ people come from. Are all libs dumb as a rock. To say Trump wanted this pandemic is just plain stupid speaking.
This is a great quote- so accurate for the way the Trump hating media failed the nation… “Karl’s comments echoed what other reporters have said. While many reporters have admitted to making a mistake by dismissing the lab-leak theory as conspiracy, some are placing blame at Trump as to why they didn’t believe the story at first. They assert that Trump and his administration were untruthful on other matters so they dismissed his lab-leak claims…. New York Times writer David Leonhardt said it was a “mistake” for liberals and reporters to dismiss claims just because they came from Trump and Republicans like Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark.”… ABSOLUTELY CORRECT ! The media’s negative bias towards our President (including CNN and Z21) has allowed China breathing room- when they should have been called in to cooperate and save lives. Here we are over a year in now- no end in sight- and Barney Lerten still can’t admit that this virus was man made in China… That is beyond incompetent- that is damn near criminal neglect- people have died- and continue to die- thinking that this is because of President Trump… what a damn sad day to be in the fake news industry !