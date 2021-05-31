Decline in COVID-19 patients good news for short-staffed St. Charles

Coronavirus

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- A spokeswoman for St. Charles told NewsChannel 21 on Monday that the patient capacity and nursing shortage issues the hospital system was having last week, prompting a plea to the state for 24 ICU nurses, were "much improved" over the holiday weekend.

St. Charles now has open ICU beds in both of its Bend and Redmond hospitals, after the number of COVID-19 patients at the Bend hospital dropped from above 40 in recent days to 32 by Monday, six in the ICU and three on ventilators.

Last week, the hospital system filed a request with Deschutes County and state officials for help finding 24 ICU nurses, and urged caution by area residents and visitors over the holiday weekend to not worsen a backup in the Emergency Department.

But St. Charles spokeswoman Kayley Mendenhall said the hospital would coordinate with the Oregon Health Authority about the next steps for the request on Tuesday.

