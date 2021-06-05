Oregon reports 5 more COVID-19 deaths, 330 new cases
PORTLAND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- There are five new COVID-19 related deaths in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 2,691, the Oregon Health Authority reported Saturday.
OHA also reported 330 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of 12:01 a.m. Saturday, bringing the state total to 202,995.
Vaccinations in Oregon
OHA reported Saturday that 27,772 new doses of COVID-19 vaccinations were added to the state immunization registry.
Of this total, 13,364 doses were administered on Friday and 14,408 were administered prior to Friday.
The seven-day running average is now 16,749 doses per day.
Oregon has now administered 2,265,251 first and second doses of Pfizer, 1,633,378 first and second doses of Moderna and 148,514 single doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines.
Cumulative daily totals can take several days to finalize because providers have 72 hours to report doses administered and technical challenges have caused many providers to lag in their reporting. OHA has been providing technical support to vaccination sites to improve the timeliness of their data entry into the state’s ALERT Immunization Information System (IIS).
To date, 2,830,725 doses of Pfizer, 2,160,320 doses of Moderna and 298,600 doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines have been delivered to sites across Oregon.
These data are preliminary and subject to change
OHA's dashboards provide regularly updated vaccination data, and Oregon’s dashboard has been updated Saturday.
COVID-19 hospitalizations
The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 196, which is 23 fewer than Friday. There are 60 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds, which is three more than Friday.
The total number of COVID-19 positive patient bed-days in the most recent seven days is 1,607, which is a 12.4% decrease from the previous seven days. The peak daily number of beds occupied by COVID-19 positive patients in the most recent seven days is 250.
The total number of patients in hospital beds may fluctuate between report times. The numbers do not reflect admissions per day, nor the length of hospital stay. Staffing limitations are not captured in this data and may further limit bed capacity.
More information about hospital capacity can be found here.
Cases and deaths
The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported Saturday are in the following counties: Baker (2), Benton (7), Clackamas (37), Clatsop (2), Columbia (11), Crook (4), Deschutes (16), Douglas (19), Harney (1), Hood River (3), Jackson (12), Jefferson (3), Josephine (3), Klamath (8), Lake (1), Lane (25), Lincoln (1), Linn (17), Malheur (3), Marion (33), Morrow (1), Multnomah (44), Polk (2), Tillamook (1), Umatilla (15), Union (2), Wallowa (2), Wasco (5), Washington (21), Yamhill (29).
Oregon’s 2,687th death is a 79-year-old man from Clackamas County who tested positive on May 17 and died on June 1 at Kaiser Sunnyside Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
Oregon’s 2,688th death is a 79-year-old woman from Clackamas County who tested positive on May 18 and died on May 31 at Kaiser Willamette Falls Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 2,689th death is a 72-year-old man from Clackamas County who tested positive on May 22 and died on June 4 at Legacy Meridian Park Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
Oregon’s 2,690th death is a 90-year-old woman from Clackamas County who tested positive on May 27 and died on June 2 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 2,691st death is a 78-year-old woman from Klamath County who tested positive on May 12 and died on May 29 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.
|County
|Total Cases 1
|Total deaths 2
|Baker
|981
|15
|Benton
|3215
|22
|Clackamas
|18500
|227
|Clatsop
|1013
|8
|Columbia
|1858
|29
|Coos
|2147
|37
|Crook
|1231
|22
|Curry
|677
|10
|Deschutes
|9750
|79
|Douglas
|3666
|78
|Gilliam
|71
|1
|Grant
|538
|6
|Harney
|400
|9
|Hood River
|1210
|32
|Jackson
|11325
|145
|Jefferson
|2335
|38
|Josephine
|3498
|72
|Klamath
|4717
|75
|Lake
|464
|7
|Lane
|13644
|155
|Lincoln
|1406
|21
|Linn
|5426
|77
|Malheur
|3580
|63
|Marion
|23043
|320
|Morrow
|1142
|16
|Multnomah
|39767
|607
|Polk
|3900
|55
|Sherman
|64
|1
|Tillamook
|660
|4
|Umatilla
|8469
|86
|Union
|1476
|23
|Wallowa
|192
|5
|Wasco
|1432
|28
|Washington
|26469
|239
|Wheeler
|34
|1
|Yamhill
|4695
|78
|Statewide
|202,995
|2,691
1 This includes cases confirmed by diagnostic testing and presumptive cases. Presumptive cases are those without a positive diagnostic test who present COVID-19-like symptoms and had close contact with a confirmed case. County of residence for cases may change as new information becomes available. If changes occur, we will update our counts accordingly.
2 For additional details on individuals who have died from COVID-19 in Oregon, please refer to our press releases
Electronic Lab Reports (ELRs) received 6/4
|County
|Negative ELRs
|Positive ELRs
|Total ELRs
|Percent Positivity
|Baker
|49
|1
|50
|2.0%
|Benton
|464
|6
|470
|1.3%
|Clackamas
|973
|64
|1037
|6.2%
|Clatsop
|58
|3
|61
|4.9%
|Columbia
|102
|12
|114
|10.5%
|Coos
|133
|0
|133
|0.0%
|Crook
|35
|2
|37
|5.4%
|Curry
|39
|2
|41
|4.9%
|Deschutes
|415
|27
|442
|6.1%
|Douglas
|269
|43
|312
|13.8%
|Gilliam
|2
|0
|2
|0.0%
|Grant
|34
|2
|36
|5.6%
|Harney
|4
|0
|4
|0.0%
|Hood River
|56
|2
|58
|3.4%
|Jackson
|479
|19
|498
|3.8%
|Jefferson
|39
|4
|43
|9.3%
|Josephine
|129
|4
|133
|3.0%
|Klamath
|226
|6
|232
|2.6%
|Lake
|38
|0
|38
|0.0%
|Lane
|1678
|28
|1706
|1.6%
|Lincoln
|112
|0
|112
|0.0%
|Linn
|390
|22
|412
|5.3%
|Malheur
|30
|7
|37
|18.9%
|Marion
|912
|55
|967
|5.7%
|Morrow
|19
|1
|20
|5.0%
|Multnomah
|2498
|67
|2565
|2.6%
|Polk
|190
|6
|196
|3.1%
|Sherman
|10
|1
|11
|9.1%
|Tillamook
|40
|4
|44
|9.1%
|Umatilla
|149
|12
|161
|7.5%
|Union
|94
|2
|96
|2.1%
|Wallowa
|11
|0
|11
|0.0%
|Wasco
|73
|7
|80
|8.8%
|Washington
|1525
|38
|1563
|2.4%
|Wheeler
|1
|0
|1
|0.0%
|Yamhill
|1075
|10
|1085
|0.9%
|Statewide
|12351
|457
|12808
|3.6%
Cumulative ELRs
|County
|Negative ELRs
|Positive ELRs
|Total ELRs
|Percent Positivity
|Baker
|12394
|1883
|14277
|13.2%
|Benton
|151074
|4883
|155957
|3.1%
|Clackamas
|482393
|29071
|511464
|5.7%
|Clatsop
|36653
|1748
|38401
|4.6%
|Columbia
|46075
|2535
|48610
|5.2%
|Coos
|50252
|2612
|52864
|4.9%
|Crook
|21056
|1565
|22621
|6.9%
|Curry
|12076
|576
|12652
|4.6%
|Deschutes
|207834
|12073
|219907
|5.5%
|Douglas
|88506
|4124
|92630
|4.5%
|Gilliam
|1323
|49
|1372
|3.6%
|Grant
|6997
|467
|7464
|6.3%
|Harney
|4558
|445
|5003
|8.9%
|Hood River
|33914
|1745
|35659
|4.9%
|Jackson
|233024
|17107
|250131
|6.8%
|Jefferson
|21259
|2169
|23428
|9.3%
|Josephine
|81392
|4096
|85488
|4.8%
|Klamath
|54337
|5389
|59726
|9.0%
|Lake
|6116
|463
|6579
|7.0%
|Lane
|529488
|16460
|545948
|3.0%
|Lincoln
|45994
|2743
|48737
|5.6%
|Linn
|154406
|9774
|164180
|6.0%
|Malheur
|27672
|5246
|32918
|15.9%
|Marion
|374504
|34511
|409015
|8.4%
|Morrow
|7991
|1364
|9355
|14.6%
|Multnomah
|1124703
|60442
|1185145
|5.1%
|Polk
|77393
|5164
|82557
|6.3%
|Sherman
|1517
|74
|1591
|4.7%
|Tillamook
|16290
|668
|16958
|3.9%
|Umatilla
|71142
|9457
|80599
|11.7%
|Union
|22955
|1863
|24818
|7.5%
|Wallowa
|3454
|193
|3647
|5.3%
|Wasco
|36593
|1786
|38379
|4.7%
|Washington
|696645
|43831
|740476
|5.9%
|Wheeler
|762
|32
|794
|4.0%
|Yamhill
|160654
|7705
|168359
|4.6%
|Statewide
|4903396
|294313
|5197709
|5.7%
Learn more about COVID-19 vaccinations
To learn more about the COVID-19 vaccine situation in Oregon, visit OHA's webpage (English or Spanish), which has a breakdown of distribution and other information.
