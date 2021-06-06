Skip to Content
Oregon reports 3 more COVID-19 related deaths, 258 new cases

Newly reported deaths include 22-year-old Washington County man

PORTLAND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- There are three new COVID-19 related deaths in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 2,694, the Oregon Health Authority reported Sunday.

OHA also reported 258 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of 12:01 a.m. Sunday, bringing the state total to 203,252.

Vaccinations in Oregon

There is no update on vaccinations in Oregon Sunday, due to maintenance of the ALERT IIS. Monday's update will include updated data from Saturday and Sunday.

COVID-19 hospitalizations

The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 198, which is two more than Saturday. There are 58 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds, which is two fewer than Saturday.

The total number of COVID-19 positive patient bed-days in the most recent seven days is 1,555, which is a 15.3% decrease from the previous seven days. The peak daily number of beds occupied by COVID-19 positive patients in the most recent seven days is 249.

The total number of patients in hospital beds may fluctuate between report times. The numbers do not reflect admissions per day, nor the length of hospital stay. Staffing limitations are not captured in this data and may further limit bed capacity.

More information about hospital capacity can be found here.

Cases and Deaths

The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported Sunday are in the following counties: Baker (1), Clackamas (41), Columbia (2), Coos (1), Crook (5), Deschutes (19), Douglas (11), Harney (1), Jackson (7), Jefferson (2), Josephine (1), Klamath (6), Lane (18), Linn (11), Marion (35), Multnomah (56), Polk (7), Sherman (1), Union (1), Washington (20), Yamhill (12).

Oregon’s 2692nd death is an 84-year-old woman from Jackson County who tested positive on May 28 and died on June 5 at Providence Medford Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 2693rd death is a 57-year-old man from Multnomah County who tested positive on May 22 and died on June 4. Location of death and presence of underlying conditions are being confirmed.

Oregon’s 2694th death is a 22-year-old man from Washington County who tested positive on May 30 and died on May 31. Location of death is being confirmed. He had underlying conditions.

After obtaining further information, it was determined that Oregon’s 26,88th death died at her residence, not at the hospital. We regret the error.

CountyTotal Cases 1Total deaths 2
Baker98215
Benton321522
Clackamas18540227
Clatsop10148
Columbia186029
Coos214837
Crook123622
Curry67710
Deschutes976979
Douglas367778
Gilliam711
Grant5386
Harney4019
Hood River121032
Jackson11332146
Jefferson233738
Josephine349972
Klamath472375
Lake4647
Lane13662155
Lincoln140621
Linn543777
Malheur358063
Marion23078320
Morrow114216
Multnomah39822608
Polk390755
Sherman651
Tillamook6604
Umatilla846986
Union147723
Wallowa1925
Wasco143228
Washington26489240
Wheeler341
Yamhill470778
Statewide203,2522,694

1 This includes cases confirmed by diagnostic testing and presumptive cases. Presumptive cases are those without a positive diagnostic test who present COVID-19-like symptoms and had close contact with a confirmed case. County of residence for cases may change as new information becomes available. If changes occur, we will update our counts accordingly.

2 For additional details on individuals who have died from COVID-19 in Oregon, please refer to our press releases

ELRs (Electronic Lab Reports) received 6/5

CountyNegative ELRsPositive ELRsTotal ELRsPercent Positivity
Baker2733010.0%
Benton14501450.0%
Clackamas803428455.0%
Clatsop872892.2%
Columbia855905.6%
Coos811821.2%
Crook867937.5%
Curry170170.0%
Deschutes301223236.8%
Douglas10471116.3%
Gilliam0000.0%
Grant22450.0%
Harney151166.3%
Hood River400400.0%
Jackson305113163.5%
Jefferson423456.7%
Josephine10631092.8%
Klamath891110011.0%
Lake100100.0%
Lane476214974.2%
Lincoln461472.1%
Linn247162636.1%
Malheur501512.0%
Marion615396546.0%
Morrow170170.0%
Multnomah17295717863.2%
Polk10741113.6%
Sherman21333.3%
Tillamook321333.0%
Umatilla118121309.2%
Union2332611.5%
Wallowa52728.6%
Wasco380380.0%
Washington13464113873.0%
Wheeler3030.0%
Yamhill10842111051.9%
Statewide828334086233.9%

Cumulative ELRs

CountyNegative ELRsPositive ELRsTotal ELRsPercent Positivity
Baker1242118861430713.2%
Benton15121948831561023.1%
Clackamas483196291135123095.7%
Clatsop367401750384904.5%
Columbia461602540487005.2%
Coos503332613529464.9%
Crook211421572227146.9%
Curry12093576126694.5%
Deschutes208135120952202305.5%
Douglas886104131927414.5%
Gilliam13234913723.6%
Grant699946974686.3%
Harney457344650198.9%
Hood River339541745356994.9%
Jackson233329171182504476.8%
Jefferson213012172234739.3%
Josephine814984099855974.8%
Klamath544265400598269.0%
Lake612646365897.0%
Lane529964164815464453.0%
Lincoln460402744487845.6%
Linn15465397901644436.0%
Malheur2772252473296915.9%
Marion375119345504096698.4%
Morrow80081364937214.6%
Multnomah11264326049911869315.1%
Polk775005168826686.3%
Sherman15197515944.7%
Tillamook16322669169913.9%
Umatilla7126094698072911.7%
Union229781866248447.5%
Wallowa345919536545.3%
Wasco366311786384174.6%
Washington697991438727418635.9%
Wheeler765327974.0%
Yamhill16173877261694644.6%
Statewide491167929465352063325.7%

Stay informed about COVID-19:

Oregon response: The Oregon Health Authority and Oregon Office of Emergency Management lead the state response.

United States response: The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention leads the U.S. response.

Global response: The World Health Organization guides the global response.

