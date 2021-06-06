Oregon reports 3 more COVID-19 related deaths, 258 new cases
Newly reported deaths include 22-year-old Washington County man
PORTLAND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- There are three new COVID-19 related deaths in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 2,694, the Oregon Health Authority reported Sunday.
OHA also reported 258 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of 12:01 a.m. Sunday, bringing the state total to 203,252.
Vaccinations in Oregon
There is no update on vaccinations in Oregon Sunday, due to maintenance of the ALERT IIS. Monday's update will include updated data from Saturday and Sunday.
COVID-19 hospitalizations
The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 198, which is two more than Saturday. There are 58 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds, which is two fewer than Saturday.
The total number of COVID-19 positive patient bed-days in the most recent seven days is 1,555, which is a 15.3% decrease from the previous seven days. The peak daily number of beds occupied by COVID-19 positive patients in the most recent seven days is 249.
The total number of patients in hospital beds may fluctuate between report times. The numbers do not reflect admissions per day, nor the length of hospital stay. Staffing limitations are not captured in this data and may further limit bed capacity.
More information about hospital capacity can be found here.
Cases and Deaths
The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported Sunday are in the following counties: Baker (1), Clackamas (41), Columbia (2), Coos (1), Crook (5), Deschutes (19), Douglas (11), Harney (1), Jackson (7), Jefferson (2), Josephine (1), Klamath (6), Lane (18), Linn (11), Marion (35), Multnomah (56), Polk (7), Sherman (1), Union (1), Washington (20), Yamhill (12).
Oregon’s 2692nd death is an 84-year-old woman from Jackson County who tested positive on May 28 and died on June 5 at Providence Medford Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 2693rd death is a 57-year-old man from Multnomah County who tested positive on May 22 and died on June 4. Location of death and presence of underlying conditions are being confirmed.
Oregon’s 2694th death is a 22-year-old man from Washington County who tested positive on May 30 and died on May 31. Location of death is being confirmed. He had underlying conditions.
After obtaining further information, it was determined that Oregon’s 26,88th death died at her residence, not at the hospital. We regret the error.
|County
|Total Cases 1
|Total deaths 2
|Baker
|982
|15
|Benton
|3215
|22
|Clackamas
|18540
|227
|Clatsop
|1014
|8
|Columbia
|1860
|29
|Coos
|2148
|37
|Crook
|1236
|22
|Curry
|677
|10
|Deschutes
|9769
|79
|Douglas
|3677
|78
|Gilliam
|71
|1
|Grant
|538
|6
|Harney
|401
|9
|Hood River
|1210
|32
|Jackson
|11332
|146
|Jefferson
|2337
|38
|Josephine
|3499
|72
|Klamath
|4723
|75
|Lake
|464
|7
|Lane
|13662
|155
|Lincoln
|1406
|21
|Linn
|5437
|77
|Malheur
|3580
|63
|Marion
|23078
|320
|Morrow
|1142
|16
|Multnomah
|39822
|608
|Polk
|3907
|55
|Sherman
|65
|1
|Tillamook
|660
|4
|Umatilla
|8469
|86
|Union
|1477
|23
|Wallowa
|192
|5
|Wasco
|1432
|28
|Washington
|26489
|240
|Wheeler
|34
|1
|Yamhill
|4707
|78
|Statewide
|203,252
|2,694
1 This includes cases confirmed by diagnostic testing and presumptive cases. Presumptive cases are those without a positive diagnostic test who present COVID-19-like symptoms and had close contact with a confirmed case. County of residence for cases may change as new information becomes available. If changes occur, we will update our counts accordingly.
2 For additional details on individuals who have died from COVID-19 in Oregon, please refer to our press releases
ELRs (Electronic Lab Reports) received 6/5
|County
|Negative ELRs
|Positive ELRs
|Total ELRs
|Percent Positivity
|Baker
|27
|3
|30
|10.0%
|Benton
|145
|0
|145
|0.0%
|Clackamas
|803
|42
|845
|5.0%
|Clatsop
|87
|2
|89
|2.2%
|Columbia
|85
|5
|90
|5.6%
|Coos
|81
|1
|82
|1.2%
|Crook
|86
|7
|93
|7.5%
|Curry
|17
|0
|17
|0.0%
|Deschutes
|301
|22
|323
|6.8%
|Douglas
|104
|7
|111
|6.3%
|Gilliam
|0
|0
|0
|0.0%
|Grant
|2
|2
|4
|50.0%
|Harney
|15
|1
|16
|6.3%
|Hood River
|40
|0
|40
|0.0%
|Jackson
|305
|11
|316
|3.5%
|Jefferson
|42
|3
|45
|6.7%
|Josephine
|106
|3
|109
|2.8%
|Klamath
|89
|11
|100
|11.0%
|Lake
|10
|0
|10
|0.0%
|Lane
|476
|21
|497
|4.2%
|Lincoln
|46
|1
|47
|2.1%
|Linn
|247
|16
|263
|6.1%
|Malheur
|50
|1
|51
|2.0%
|Marion
|615
|39
|654
|6.0%
|Morrow
|17
|0
|17
|0.0%
|Multnomah
|1729
|57
|1786
|3.2%
|Polk
|107
|4
|111
|3.6%
|Sherman
|2
|1
|3
|33.3%
|Tillamook
|32
|1
|33
|3.0%
|Umatilla
|118
|12
|130
|9.2%
|Union
|23
|3
|26
|11.5%
|Wallowa
|5
|2
|7
|28.6%
|Wasco
|38
|0
|38
|0.0%
|Washington
|1346
|41
|1387
|3.0%
|Wheeler
|3
|0
|3
|0.0%
|Yamhill
|1084
|21
|1105
|1.9%
|Statewide
|8283
|340
|8623
|3.9%
Cumulative ELRs
|County
|Negative ELRs
|Positive ELRs
|Total ELRs
|Percent Positivity
|Baker
|12421
|1886
|14307
|13.2%
|Benton
|151219
|4883
|156102
|3.1%
|Clackamas
|483196
|29113
|512309
|5.7%
|Clatsop
|36740
|1750
|38490
|4.5%
|Columbia
|46160
|2540
|48700
|5.2%
|Coos
|50333
|2613
|52946
|4.9%
|Crook
|21142
|1572
|22714
|6.9%
|Curry
|12093
|576
|12669
|4.5%
|Deschutes
|208135
|12095
|220230
|5.5%
|Douglas
|88610
|4131
|92741
|4.5%
|Gilliam
|1323
|49
|1372
|3.6%
|Grant
|6999
|469
|7468
|6.3%
|Harney
|4573
|446
|5019
|8.9%
|Hood River
|33954
|1745
|35699
|4.9%
|Jackson
|233329
|17118
|250447
|6.8%
|Jefferson
|21301
|2172
|23473
|9.3%
|Josephine
|81498
|4099
|85597
|4.8%
|Klamath
|54426
|5400
|59826
|9.0%
|Lake
|6126
|463
|6589
|7.0%
|Lane
|529964
|16481
|546445
|3.0%
|Lincoln
|46040
|2744
|48784
|5.6%
|Linn
|154653
|9790
|164443
|6.0%
|Malheur
|27722
|5247
|32969
|15.9%
|Marion
|375119
|34550
|409669
|8.4%
|Morrow
|8008
|1364
|9372
|14.6%
|Multnomah
|1126432
|60499
|1186931
|5.1%
|Polk
|77500
|5168
|82668
|6.3%
|Sherman
|1519
|75
|1594
|4.7%
|Tillamook
|16322
|669
|16991
|3.9%
|Umatilla
|71260
|9469
|80729
|11.7%
|Union
|22978
|1866
|24844
|7.5%
|Wallowa
|3459
|195
|3654
|5.3%
|Wasco
|36631
|1786
|38417
|4.6%
|Washington
|697991
|43872
|741863
|5.9%
|Wheeler
|765
|32
|797
|4.0%
|Yamhill
|161738
|7726
|169464
|4.6%
|Statewide
|4911679
|294653
|5206332
|5.7%
