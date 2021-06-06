Oregon reports 3 more COVID-19 related deaths, 258 new cases

Coronavirus

Newly reported deaths include 22-year-old Washington County man

PORTLAND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- There are three new COVID-19 related deaths in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 2,694, the Oregon Health Authority reported Sunday.

OHA also reported 258 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of 12:01 a.m. Sunday, bringing the state total to 203,252.

Vaccinations in Oregon

There is no update on vaccinations in Oregon Sunday, due to maintenance of the ALERT IIS. Monday's update will include updated data from Saturday and Sunday.

COVID-19 hospitalizations

The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 198, which is two more than Saturday. There are 58 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds, which is two fewer than Saturday.

The total number of COVID-19 positive patient bed-days in the most recent seven days is 1,555, which is a 15.3% decrease from the previous seven days. The peak daily number of beds occupied by COVID-19 positive patients in the most recent seven days is 249.

The total number of patients in hospital beds may fluctuate between report times. The numbers do not reflect admissions per day, nor the length of hospital stay. Staffing limitations are not captured in this data and may further limit bed capacity.

More information about hospital capacity can be found here.

Cases and Deaths

The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported Sunday are in the following counties: Baker (1), Clackamas (41), Columbia (2), Coos (1), Crook (5), Deschutes (19), Douglas (11), Harney (1), Jackson (7), Jefferson (2), Josephine (1), Klamath (6), Lane (18), Linn (11), Marion (35), Multnomah (56), Polk (7), Sherman (1), Union (1), Washington (20), Yamhill (12).

Oregon’s 2692nd death is an 84-year-old woman from Jackson County who tested positive on May 28 and died on June 5 at Providence Medford Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 2693rd death is a 57-year-old man from Multnomah County who tested positive on May 22 and died on June 4. Location of death and presence of underlying conditions are being confirmed.

Oregon’s 2694th death is a 22-year-old man from Washington County who tested positive on May 30 and died on May 31. Location of death is being confirmed. He had underlying conditions.

After obtaining further information, it was determined that Oregon’s 26,88th death died at her residence, not at the hospital. We regret the error.

County Total Cases 1 Total deaths 2 Baker 982 15 Benton 3215 22 Clackamas 18540 227 Clatsop 1014 8 Columbia 1860 29 Coos 2148 37 Crook 1236 22 Curry 677 10 Deschutes 9769 79 Douglas 3677 78 Gilliam 71 1 Grant 538 6 Harney 401 9 Hood River 1210 32 Jackson 11332 146 Jefferson 2337 38 Josephine 3499 72 Klamath 4723 75 Lake 464 7 Lane 13662 155 Lincoln 1406 21 Linn 5437 77 Malheur 3580 63 Marion 23078 320 Morrow 1142 16 Multnomah 39822 608 Polk 3907 55 Sherman 65 1 Tillamook 660 4 Umatilla 8469 86 Union 1477 23 Wallowa 192 5 Wasco 1432 28 Washington 26489 240 Wheeler 34 1 Yamhill 4707 78 Statewide 203,252 2,694

1 This includes cases confirmed by diagnostic testing and presumptive cases. Presumptive cases are those without a positive diagnostic test who present COVID-19-like symptoms and had close contact with a confirmed case. County of residence for cases may change as new information becomes available. If changes occur, we will update our counts accordingly.

2 For additional details on individuals who have died from COVID-19 in Oregon, please refer to our press releases

ELRs (Electronic Lab Reports) received 6/5

County Negative ELRs Positive ELRs Total ELRs Percent Positivity Baker 27 3 30 10.0% Benton 145 0 145 0.0% Clackamas 803 42 845 5.0% Clatsop 87 2 89 2.2% Columbia 85 5 90 5.6% Coos 81 1 82 1.2% Crook 86 7 93 7.5% Curry 17 0 17 0.0% Deschutes 301 22 323 6.8% Douglas 104 7 111 6.3% Gilliam 0 0 0 0.0% Grant 2 2 4 50.0% Harney 15 1 16 6.3% Hood River 40 0 40 0.0% Jackson 305 11 316 3.5% Jefferson 42 3 45 6.7% Josephine 106 3 109 2.8% Klamath 89 11 100 11.0% Lake 10 0 10 0.0% Lane 476 21 497 4.2% Lincoln 46 1 47 2.1% Linn 247 16 263 6.1% Malheur 50 1 51 2.0% Marion 615 39 654 6.0% Morrow 17 0 17 0.0% Multnomah 1729 57 1786 3.2% Polk 107 4 111 3.6% Sherman 2 1 3 33.3% Tillamook 32 1 33 3.0% Umatilla 118 12 130 9.2% Union 23 3 26 11.5% Wallowa 5 2 7 28.6% Wasco 38 0 38 0.0% Washington 1346 41 1387 3.0% Wheeler 3 0 3 0.0% Yamhill 1084 21 1105 1.9% Statewide 8283 340 8623 3.9%

Cumulative ELRs

County Negative ELRs Positive ELRs Total ELRs Percent Positivity Baker 12421 1886 14307 13.2% Benton 151219 4883 156102 3.1% Clackamas 483196 29113 512309 5.7% Clatsop 36740 1750 38490 4.5% Columbia 46160 2540 48700 5.2% Coos 50333 2613 52946 4.9% Crook 21142 1572 22714 6.9% Curry 12093 576 12669 4.5% Deschutes 208135 12095 220230 5.5% Douglas 88610 4131 92741 4.5% Gilliam 1323 49 1372 3.6% Grant 6999 469 7468 6.3% Harney 4573 446 5019 8.9% Hood River 33954 1745 35699 4.9% Jackson 233329 17118 250447 6.8% Jefferson 21301 2172 23473 9.3% Josephine 81498 4099 85597 4.8% Klamath 54426 5400 59826 9.0% Lake 6126 463 6589 7.0% Lane 529964 16481 546445 3.0% Lincoln 46040 2744 48784 5.6% Linn 154653 9790 164443 6.0% Malheur 27722 5247 32969 15.9% Marion 375119 34550 409669 8.4% Morrow 8008 1364 9372 14.6% Multnomah 1126432 60499 1186931 5.1% Polk 77500 5168 82668 6.3% Sherman 1519 75 1594 4.7% Tillamook 16322 669 16991 3.9% Umatilla 71260 9469 80729 11.7% Union 22978 1866 24844 7.5% Wallowa 3459 195 3654 5.3% Wasco 36631 1786 38417 4.6% Washington 697991 43872 741863 5.9% Wheeler 765 32 797 4.0% Yamhill 161738 7726 169464 4.6% Statewide 4911679 294653 5206332 5.7%

