Oregon reports no new COVID-19 related deaths, 111 cases; lowest case count since February

PORTLAND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- There are no new COVID-19 related deaths in Oregon, and the state’s death toll remains at 2,694, the Oregon Health Authority reported Monday, along with the lowest daily case count in over three months.

OHA also reported 125 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of 12:01 a.m. Monday, bringing the state total to 203,374. It's the lowest daily case count since 111 cases were reported on Feb. 21.

Vaccinations in Oregon

OHA reported Monday that 14,268 new doses of COVID-19 vaccinations were added to the state immunization registry. Of this total, 10,301 doses were administered on June 6 and 3,967 were administered on previous days but were entered into the vaccine registry on June 6. Note: Monday’s totals include data from June 5 and 6 which was not reported due to maintenance of the ALERT Immunization Information System.(IIS)

The seven-day running average is now 14,545 doses per day.

Oregon has now administered 2,293,598 first and second doses of Pfizer,1,641,377 first and second doses of Moderna and 150,091 single doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines.

As of today, 1,939,623 people have completed a COVID-19 vaccine series. There are 2,286,813 who have had at least one dose. The number of adult Oregonians needing vaccinations to reach the 70% threshold is 106,671. A daily countdown can be found on the OHA website.

Cumulative daily totals can take several days to finalize because providers have 72 hours to report doses administered and technical challenges have caused many providers to lag in their reporting. OHA has been providing technical support to vaccination sites to improve the timeliness of their data entry into the state’s ALERT IIS.

To date, 2,852,235 doses of Pfizer, 2,168,120 doses of Moderna and?299,000 doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines have been delivered to sites across Oregon.

These data are preliminary and subject to change

OHA's dashboards provide regularly updated vaccination data, and Oregon’s dashboard has been updated Monday.

COVID-19 hospitalizations

The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 206, which is eight more than Sunday. There are 50 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds, which is eight fewer than Sunday.

The total number of COVID-19 positive patient bed-days in the most recent seven days is 1,512, which is a 16.9% decrease from the previous seven days. The peak daily number of beds occupied by COVID-19 positive patients in the most recent seven days is 238.

The total number of patients in hospital beds may fluctuate between report times. The numbers do not reflect admissions per day, nor the length of hospital stay. Staffing limitations are not captured in this data and may further limit bed capacity.

More information about hospital capacity can be found here.

St. Charles Bend reported 26 COVID-19 patients early Monday, four of whom were in the ICU, with all four on ventilators.

OHA issues revised quarantine guidance

New guidance released by the Oregon Health Authority allows Local Public Health Authorities to consider a shortened quarantine period for a person with COVID-19.

OHA is now recommending a 10-day quarantine or a seven-day quarantine with a negative COVID-19 test as acceptable alternatives. The shortened quarantine option is not recommended in high-risk settings, such as long-term care facilities and other residential care settings.

However, in all cases, a 14-day quarantine is the safest option to prevent the spread of COVID-19 to others. Revised guidance for this new recommendation is being finalized.

People who have been fully vaccinated are not required to quarantine even after exposure to a person with COVID-19. A person is considered fully vaccinated if it has been two weeks or longer since they received the final dose of their vaccine series. People who are fully vaccinated are still encouraged to isolate and seek testing if they develop symptoms of COVID-19.

Cases and deaths

The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported Monday are in the following counties: Baker (1), Benton (1), Clackamas (19), Clatsop (1), Columbia (3), Crook (1), Deschutes (8), Douglas (5), Grant (1), Harney (2), Jefferson (1), Josephine (2), Klamath (4), Lane (14), Linn (6), Morrow (2), Multnomah (37), Polk (2), Union (1), Wasco (2), Washington (2), Yamhill (10).

