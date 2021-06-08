Gov. Brown announces weekly changes to county risk levels: Could they be the last?

Coronavirus

State closing in on 70% vaccination goal that would end risk levels, most restrictions

SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) — Gov. Kate Brown announced updates Tuesday to county risk levels under the state's public health framework to reduce transmission and protect Oregonians from COVID-19 -- a system due to end, with most business restrictions, when the state reaches 70% of adults vaccinated.

A complete list of counties and their associated risk levels is available here.

This week, Lane, Coos, and Wasco counties will move down to Lower Risk, and Josephine and Yamhill counties will move down to Moderate Risk, effective Wednesday. Harney County will move up from Lower Risk to Moderate Risk due to rising case counts, effective Friday. Harney County had been granted a caution period from June 4-10.

Effective through Thursday, June 17, there will be 21 counties at the Lower Risk level, four at Moderate Risk, and 11 at the High Risk level.

"Oregon is so close to more fully reopening our economy, and I am grateful to everyone who has stepped up to get vaccinated," Brown said. "We will soon need to reach fewer than 100,000 Oregonians to achieve our statewide vaccination goal of 70% and lift the county risk level framework."

“But, for unvaccinated individuals, COVID-19 remains as large a threat as it ever was. With more contagious variants spreading, far too many Oregonians are still being hospitalized when they could be protected with a vaccine. If you have been waiting to get vaccinated, go get your shot today. It's never been easier to get an appointment, and you may just win $1 million through the Take Your Shot, Oregon campaign," the governor said.

On May 11, Brown announced that counties that vaccinate at least 65% of their adult residents with at least one dose and submit documentation on how they will close equity gaps in their vaccination efforts are eligible to move to the Lower Risk level.

A county vaccination data dashboard is available on OHA's website. Please note that the dashboard displays state vaccine allocations only, and does not track federally administered vaccine doses.

Lane County moved this week after achieving a 65% vaccination rate and submitting an equity plan. All other counties moved based on case counts and positivity rates. Complete equity plans are available here.

Weekly County Movements

As case rates continue to decline, county risk level changes will be announced every week. Counties can move to lower risk levels based either on vaccination rates and the submission of an equity plan, or declining case rates and positivity rates. The next risk level changes will be announced on Tuesday, June 15, to take effect on Friday, June 18.

When Oregon achieves a first dose 70% statewide vaccination rate for residents 18 or older, Oregon will lift all risk level health and safety restrictions. Some restrictions based on CDC guidance for use of masks and physical distancing may remain in place.