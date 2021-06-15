Gov. Brown: Oregon ‘incredibly close’ to 70% adult vaccination goal, lifting restrictions

Coronavirus

SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Gov. Kate Brown announced only a few updates Tuesday to county risk levels under the state's public health framework to reduce transmission and protect Oregonians from COVID-19. But she said the state has moved "incredibly close" to the 70% adult first-dose vaccination goal that will lift most restrictions statewide.

A complete list of counties and their associated risk levels is available here.

Jackson County has been approved to move down from High Risk to Moderate Risk. Effective Friday, there will be 22 counties at the Lower Risk level, 5 at Moderate Risk, and 9 at the High Risk level.

In addition, Polk County has reached a 64.24% first-dose adult vaccination rate, and will be approved to move to Lower Risk immediately upon achieving 65 percent. Polk County has submitted a complete vaccine equity plan to the Oregon Health Authority.

"We are incredibly close to achieving a 70% statewide adult vaccination rate, bringing us closer to returning to a sense of normalcy and lifting health and safety restrictions," Brown said. "Vaccines are the best way for Oregonians to protect themselves, their families, and communities against COVID-19. Because so many Oregonians have stepped up to get vaccinated, Oregon’s case rates and hospitalizations have continued to decline.

“But, if you are not vaccinated, COVID-19 remains just as dangerous as before. If you have been waiting to get vaccinated, go get your shot today. It's never been easier to get vaccinated, and you may just win $1 million through the Take Your Shot, Oregon campaign."

On May 11, Governor Brown announced that counties that vaccinate at least 65% of their adult residents with at least one dose and submit documentation on how they will close equity gaps in their vaccination efforts are eligible to move to the Lower Risk level. A county vaccination data dashboard is available on OHA's website. Please note that the dashboard displays state vaccine allocations only, and does not track federally administered vaccine doses. Complete equity plans are available here.

Weekly County Movements

As case rates continue to decline, county risk level changes will be announced every week. Counties can move to lower risk levels based either on vaccination rates and the submission of an equity plan, or declining case rates and positivity rates. The next risk level changes will be announced on Tuesday, June 22, to take effect on Friday, June 25. Some counties, such as Polk County this week and Clackamas County last week, may move sooner if they achieve a 65% vaccination rate after weekly county movements are announced.

When Oregon achieves a first-dose 70% statewide vaccination rate for residents 18 or older, Oregon will lift all risk level health and safety restrictions. Some restrictions based on CDC guidance for use of masks and physical distancing may remain in place.