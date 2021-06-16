Oregon reports 7 more COVID-19 related deaths, 247 new cases; weekly counts rise

Coronavirus

Two weeks after busy Memorial Day weekend, 'a reminder that gatherings ... travel still present risks'

PORTLAND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- There are seven new COVID-19 related deaths in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 2,744, the Oregon Health Authority reported Wednesday.

Oregon Health Authority reported 247 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of 12:01 a.m. today bringing the state total to 205,698.

COVID-19 weekly deaths, cases and hospitalizations rise

OHA's COVID-19 Weekly Report, released Wednesday, shows increases in daily cases, following six consecutive weeks of declining case numbers, and increases in hospitalizations from the previous week.

“Unfortunately, the progress we have seen in recent weeks was affected for the reporting week ending June 13, and those who remain the most at risk are Oregonians who have not been vaccinated,” said Patrick Allen, OHA director. “This comes two weeks after one of the busiest holiday travel times we have seen since the start of the pandemic and is a reminder that gatherings we enjoy and travel still present risks without the protection provided by vaccination.”

“The good news is, COVID-19 vaccine is widely available statewide for all eligible Oregonians. Please make a plan to get vaccinated, which remains the best way to protect you and your loved ones from COVID-19 infection.”

OHA reported 1,780 new daily cases of COVID-19 during the week of Monday, June 7, through Sunday, June 13. That represents a 3.2% increase from the previous week.

New COVID-19 related hospitalizations also rose from 112 to 152.

There were 36 reported COVID-19 related deaths, up from 20 reported the previous week.

There were 70,779 tests for COVID-19 for the week of June 6 through June 12. The percentage of positive tests was 4%.

People 70 years of age and older have accounted for 38% of COVID-19 related hospitalizations and 74% of COVID-19 related deaths.

Wednesday’s COVID-19 Weekly Outbreak Report shows 22 active COVID-19 outbreaks in senior living communities and congregate living settings, with three or more confirmed cases and one or more COVID-19 related deaths.

Vaccinations in Oregon

OHA reported Wednesday that 17,452 new doses of COVID-19 vaccinations were added to the state immunization registry. Of this total, 10,845 doses were administered on Tuesday 15 and 6,607 were administered on previous days but were entered into the vaccine registry on Tuesday.

The seven-day running average is now 15,803 doses per day.

Oregon has now administered 2,405,004 first and second doses of Pfizer,1,688,255 first and second doses of Moderna and 159,090 single doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines.

As of Wednesday, 2,335,586 people have had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 2,065,711 have completed a COVID-19 vaccine series. The number of adult Oregonians needing vaccinations to reach the 70% threshold is 60,625. A daily countdown can be found on the OHA vaccinations page.

Cumulative daily totals can take several days to finalize because providers have 72 hours to report doses administered and technical challenges have caused many providers to lag in their reporting. OHA has been providing technical support to vaccination sites to improve the timeliness of their data entry into the state’s ALERT Immunization Information System (IIS).

To date, 2,910,285 doses of Pfizer, 2,196,300 doses of Moderna and 299,000 doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines have been delivered to sites across Oregon.

These data are preliminary and subject to change.

OHA's dashboards provide regularly updated vaccination data, and Oregon’s dashboard has been updated today.

COVID-19 hospitalizations

The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 162, which is 10 fewer than Tuesday. There are 37 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds, which is nine fewer than Tuesday.

The total number of COVID-19 positive patient bed-days in the most recent seven days is 1,173, which is an 15.2% decrease from the previous seven days. The peak daily number of beds occupied by COVID-19 positive patients in the most recent seven days is 174.

The total number of patients in hospital beds may fluctuate between report times. The numbers do not reflect admissions per day, nor the length of hospital stay. Staffing limitations are not captured in this data and may further limit bed capacity.

More information about hospital capacity can be found here.

St. Charles Bend reported 24 COVID-19 patients as of 4 a.m. Wednesday, five of whom are in the ICU, with four on ventilators.

Cases and deaths

The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported Wednesday are in the following counties: Baker (5), Benton (7), Clackamas (20), Clatsop (2), Columbia (3), Coos (3), Crook (3), Curry (1), Deschutes (15), Douglas (12), Gilliam (1), Harney (2), Jackson (27), Jefferson (3), Josephine (16), Klamath (3), Lane (18), Lincoln (4), Linn (10), Malheur (1), Marion (31), Morrow (1), Multnomah (29), Polk (5), Umatilla (13), Union (1), Washington (8), Yamhill (3).

Oregon’s 2,738th COVID-19 death is a 33-year-old woman from Douglas County who tested positive on June 11 and died on June 11 at Salem Hospital. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 2,739th COVID-19 death is a 77-year-old woman from Lane County who tested positive on June 8 and died on June 13 at PeaceHealth Sacred Health Medical Center at Riverbend. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 2,740th COVID-19 death is a 56-year-old man from Lane County who tested positive on May 11 and died on June 15 at PeaceHealth Sacred Health Medical Center at Riverbend. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 2,741st COVID-19 death is a 51-year-old man from Lane County who tested positive on April 9 and died on June 14 at Oregon Health and Science University Hospital. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 2,742nd COVID-19 death is an 84-year-old man from Linn County who tested positive on June 2 and died on June 13 at his residence. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 2,743rd COVID-19 death is a 93-year-old woman from Multnomah County who tested positive on May 28 and died on June 12 at Legacy Mt Hood Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 2,744th COVID-19 death is a 91-year-old man from Umatilla County who tested positive on June 10 and died on June 14 at his residence. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Learn more about COVID-19 vaccinations

To learn more about the COVID-19 vaccine situation in Oregon, visit OHA's webpage (English or Spanish), which has a breakdown of distribution and other information.