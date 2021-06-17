Oregon reports 1 more COVID-19 related death, 300 new cases

Coronavirus

PORTLAND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- There is one new COVID-19 related death in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 2,745, the Oregon Health Authority reported Thursday.

OHA also reported 300 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of 12:01 a.m. Thursday, bringing the state total to 205,988.

Oregon Health Authority launches new version of vaccination metrics dashboard

On Thursday, OHA launched a new version of its vaccination metrics dashboard. Changes include race and ethnicity vaccination rates released at the regional level and age groups for 60 years and older reported as 10-year groups. New graphs now include people remaining to reach 65% vaccinated in each population, by age group and county, as well as by race and ethnicity and region. You can also view data over time by date of first dose to understand vaccination uptake, or by date of last dose to understand when the vaccination series was completed.

Check out this new version here.

Vaccinations in Oregon

OHA reported Thursday that 16,106 new doses of COVID-19 vaccinations were added to the state immunization registry. Of this total, 8,643 doses were administered on Wednesday and 7,463 were administered on previous days but were entered into the vaccine registry on Wednesday.

The seven-day running average is now 15,444 doses per day.

Oregon has now administered 2,415,419 first and second doses of Pfizer,1,692,352 first and second doses of Moderna and 160,253 single doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines.

As of Thursday, 2,340,646 people have had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 2,077,399 have completed a COVID-19 vaccine series. The number of adult Oregonians needing vaccinations to reach the 70% threshold is 55,697.

A daily countdown can be found on the OHA vaccinations page.

Cumulative daily totals can take several days to finalize because providers have 72 hours to report doses administered and technical challenges have caused many providers to lag in their reporting. OHA has been providing technical support to vaccination sites to improve the timeliness of their data entry into the state’s ALERT Immunization Information System (IIS).

To date, 2,910,285 doses of Pfizer, 2,205,820 doses of Moderna and 299,000 doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines have been delivered to sites across Oregon.

These data are preliminary and subject to change.

OHA's dashboards provide regularly updated vaccination data, and Oregon’s dashboard has been updated Thursday.

COVID-19 hospitalizations

The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 151, which is 11 fewer than Wednesday. There are 37 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds, which is no change from Wednesday.

The total number of COVID-19 positive patient bed-days in the most recent seven days is 1,151, which is a 13.3% decrease from the previous seven days. The peak daily number of beds occupied by COVID-19 positive patients in the most recent seven days is 174.

The total number of patients in hospital beds may fluctuate between report times. The numbers do not reflect admissions per day, nor the length of hospital stay. Staffing limitations are not captured in this data and may further limit bed capacity.

More information about hospital capacity can be found here.

St. Charles Bend reported 18 COVID-19 patients as of 4 a.m. Thursday, five of whom were in the ICU, all five on ventilators.

Down to the docks: Crew gets vaccinated onboard merchant freighter

Michael Burton, Public Health Emergency Preparedness Assistant at Coos Health & Wellness took part in an unusual vaccine clinic earlier this month.

“We were approached by a stevedoring company who said that they’d have a ship in, and could we vaccinate some of the crew.”

He took three volunteers from the Coos County Medical Reserve Corp—two to administer shots and one to do the paperwork -- down to the docks.

“When we got to the dock, we learned we’d be going aboard.”

Read the rest of this story on the Oregon Vaccine News blog.

Cases and deaths

The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported Thursday are in the following counties: Baker (6), Benton (5), Clackamas (22), Clatsop (6), Columbia (8), Coos (2), Crook (2), Curry (7), Deschutes (11), Douglas (15), Harney (5), Hood River (1), Jackson (14), Jefferson (3), Josephine (15), Klamath (5), Lane (26), Lincoln (7), Linn (18), Malheur (5), Marion (27), Morrow (2), Multnomah (35), Polk (10), Umatilla (20), Union (1), Wasco (2), Washington (17) and Yamhill (3).

Oregon’s 2,745th death is a 76-year-old man from Lane County who tested positive on June 9 and died on June 15 at PeaceHealth Sacred Heart Medical Center at Riverbend. He had underlying conditions.

Learn more about COVID-19 vaccinations?

To learn more about the COVID-19 vaccine situation in Oregon, visit OHA's webpage (English or Spanish), which has a breakdown of distribution and other information.