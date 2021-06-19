Oregon reports 3 more COVID-19 related deaths, 289 new cases
PORTLAND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- There are three new COVID-19 related deaths in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 2,753, the Oregon Health Authority reported Saturday.
OHA also reported 289 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of 12:01 a.m. Saturday, bringing the state total to 206,578.
Vaccinations in Oregon
OHA reported Saturday that 13,670 new doses of COVID-19 vaccinations were added to the state immunization registry. Of this total, 7,469 doses were administered on Friday and 6,201 were administered on previous days but were entered into the vaccine registry on Friday.
The 7-day running average is now 13,855 doses per day.
Oregon has now administered a total of 2,430,864 first and second doses of Pfizer, 1,701,683 first and second doses of Moderna and 161,732 single doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines. As of Saturday, 2,095,450 people have completed a COVID-19 vaccine series. There are 2,349,356 people who have had at least one dose.
Cumulative daily totals can take several days to finalize because providers have 72 hours to report doses administered and technical challenges have caused many providers to lag in their reporting. OHA has been providing technical support to vaccination sites to improve the timeliness of their data entry into the state’s ALERT Immunization Information System (IIS).
To date, 2,921,715 doses of Pfizer, 2,216,660 doses of Moderna and 299,100 doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines have been delivered to sites across Oregon.
These data are preliminary and subject to change.
OHA's dashboards provide regularly updated vaccination data, and Oregon’s dashboard has been updated Saturday.
COVID-19 hospitalizations
The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 144, which is six fewer than Friday. There are 31 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds, which is six fewer than Friday.
The total number of COVID-19 positive patient bed-days in the most recent seven days is 1,116, which is a 10.1% decrease from the previous seven days. The peak daily number of beds occupied by COVID-19 positive patients in the most recent seven days is 174.
The total number of patients in hospital beds may fluctuate between report times. The numbers do not reflect admissions per day, nor the length of hospital stay. Staffing limitations are not captured in this data and may further limit bed capacity.
More information about hospital capacity can be found here.
Cases and deaths
The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported Saturday are in the following counties: Baker (1), Benton (5), Clackamas (32), Clatsop (6), Columbia (7), Crook (2), Curry (5), Deschutes (16), Douglas (15), Gilliam (4), Grant (2), Harney (1), Jackson (15), Jefferson (4), Josephine (13), Klamath (1), Lane (15), Lincoln (3), Linn (22), Malheur (4), Marion (34), Multnomah (36), Polk (12), Umatilla (4), Union (3), Wasco (5), Washington (20) and Yamhill (2).
Oregon’s 2,751st death is a 96-year-old woman from Lane County who tested positive on June 14 and died on June 18 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 2,752nd death is a 73-year-old woman from Douglas County who tested positive on June 13 and died on June 17 at Mercy Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 2,753rd death is an 80-year-old man from Polk County who tested positive on June 14 and died on June 18 at Salem Hospital. He had underlying conditions.
|County
|Total Cases 1
|Total deaths 2
|Baker
|1,010
|15
|Benton
|3,259
|22
|Clackamas
|18,905
|235
|Clatsop
|1,050
|9
|Columbia
|1,915
|29
|Coos
|2,166
|37
|Crook
|1,291
|23
|Curry
|705
|11
|Deschutes
|10,002
|82
|Douglas
|3,873
|82
|Gilliam
|80
|1
|Grant
|550
|7
|Harney
|431
|9
|Hood River
|1,216
|33
|Jackson
|11,529
|146
|Jefferson
|2,367
|39
|Josephine
|3,588
|72
|Klamath
|4,775
|78
|Lake
|467
|8
|Lane
|13,877
|163
|Lincoln
|1,430
|21
|Linn
|5,594
|80
|Malheur
|3,614
|63
|Marion
|23,404
|323
|Morrow
|1,153
|16
|Multnomah
|40,316
|614
|Polk
|3,989
|56
|Sherman
|67
|1
|Tillamook
|660
|4
|Umatilla
|8,593
|87
|Union
|1,495
|24
|Wallowa
|194
|5
|Wasco
|1,443
|30
|Washington
|26,760
|248
|Wheeler
|35
|1
|Yamhill
|4,775
|79
|Grand Total
|206,578
|2,753
1 This includes cases confirmed by diagnostic testing and presumptive cases. Presumptive cases are those without a positive diagnostic test who present COVID-19-like symptoms and had close contact with a confirmed case. County of residence for cases may change as new information becomes available. If changes occur, we will update our counts accordingly.
2 For additional details on individuals who have died from COVID-19 in Oregon, please refer to OHA's press releases
ELRs (Electronic Lab Reports) received 6/18
|County
|Negative ELRs
|Positive ELRs
|Total ELRs
|Percent Positivity
|Baker
|37
|2
|39
|5.1%
|Benton
|141
|7
|148
|4.7%
|Clackamas
|1,002
|39
|1,041
|3.7%
|Clatsop
|42
|6
|48
|12.5%
|Columbia
|101
|13
|114
|11.4%
|Coos
|126
|0
|126
|0.0%
|Crook
|72
|1
|73
|1.4%
|Curry
|53
|9
|62
|14.5%
|Deschutes
|556
|18
|574
|3.1%
|Douglas
|193
|16
|209
|7.7%
|Gilliam
|3
|2
|5
|40.0%
|Grant
|4
|0
|4
|0.0%
|Harney
|16
|1
|17
|5.9%
|Hood River
|83
|1
|84
|1.2%
|Jackson
|472
|25
|497
|5.0%
|Jefferson
|45
|2
|47
|4.3%
|Josephine
|201
|12
|213
|5.6%
|Klamath
|67
|2
|69
|2.9%
|Lake
|12
|0
|12
|0.0%
|Lane
|721
|21
|742
|2.8%
|Lincoln
|81
|4
|85
|4.7%
|Linn
|377
|16
|393
|4.1%
|Malheur
|46
|7
|53
|13.2%
|Marion
|700
|38
|738
|5.1%
|Morrow
|21
|0
|21
|0.0%
|Multnomah
|2,184
|70
|2,254
|3.1%
|Polk
|175
|11
|186
|5.9%
|Sherman
|5
|0
|5
|0.0%
|Tillamook
|72
|0
|72
|0.0%
|Umatilla
|174
|5
|179
|2.8%
|Union
|80
|6
|86
|7.0%
|Wallowa
|3
|0
|3
|0.0%
|Wasco
|39
|5
|44
|11.4%
|Washington
|1,581
|32
|1,613
|2.0%
|Wheeler
|1
|0
|1
|0.0%
|Yamhill
|224
|5
|229
|2.2%
|Statewide
|9,710
|376
|10,086
|3.7%
Cumulative ELRs
|County
|Negative ELRs
|Positive ELRs
|Total ELRs
|Percent Positivity
|Baker
|12,884
|1,906
|14,790
|12.9%
|Benton
|154,678
|4,945
|159,623
|3.1%
|Clackamas
|496,248
|29,718
|525,966
|5.7%
|Clatsop
|37,657
|1,804
|39,461
|4.6%
|Columbia
|47,612
|2,608
|50,220
|5.2%
|Coos
|51,793
|2,636
|54,429
|4.8%
|Crook
|22,122
|1,637
|23,759
|6.9%
|Curry
|12,455
|604
|13,059
|4.6%
|Deschutes
|214,112
|12,568
|226,680
|5.5%
|Douglas
|91,640
|4,357
|95,997
|4.5%
|Gilliam
|1,371
|63
|1,434
|4.4%
|Grant
|7,252
|482
|7,734
|6.2%
|Harney
|4,738
|469
|5,207
|9.0%
|Hood River
|34,616
|1,761
|36,377
|4.8%
|Jackson
|239,054
|17,439
|256,493
|6.8%
|Jefferson
|22,021
|2,224
|24,245
|9.2%
|Josephine
|84,187
|4,204
|88,391
|4.8%
|Klamath
|55,521
|5,469
|60,990
|9.0%
|Lake
|6,359
|466
|6,825
|6.8%
|Lane
|542,733
|16,762
|559,495
|3.0%
|Lincoln
|46,996
|2,776
|49,772
|5.6%
|Linn
|159,365
|9,992
|169,357
|5.9%
|Malheur
|28,441
|5,298
|33,739
|15.7%
|Marion
|384,351
|34,994
|419,345
|8.3%
|Morrow
|8,255
|1,387
|9,642
|14.4%
|Multnomah
|1,153,954
|61,221
|1,215,175
|5.0%
|Polk
|79,477
|5,283
|84,760
|6.2%
|Sherman
|1,565
|76
|1,641
|4.6%
|Tillamook
|16,931
|669
|17,600
|3.8%
|Umatilla
|73,431
|9,586
|83,017
|11.5%
|Union
|23,687
|1,897
|25,584
|7.4%
|Wallowa
|3,564
|198
|3,762
|5.3%
|Wasco
|37,454
|1,804
|39,258
|4.6%
|Washington
|714,559
|44,276
|758,835
|5.8%
|Wheeler
|782
|34
|816
|4.2%
|Yamhill
|150,602
|7,828
|158,430
|4.9%
|Statewide
|5,022,467
|299,441
|5,321,908
|5.6%
Learn more about COVID-19 vaccinations
To learn more about the COVID-19 vaccine situation in Oregon, visit OHA's webpage (English or Spanish), which has a breakdown of distribution and other information.
Comments