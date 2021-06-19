Skip to Content
Oregon reports 3 more COVID-19 related deaths, 289 new cases

PORTLAND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- There are three new COVID-19 related deaths in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 2,753, the Oregon Health Authority reported Saturday.

OHA also reported 289 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of 12:01 a.m. Saturday, bringing the state total to 206,578.

Vaccinations in Oregon

OHA reported Saturday that 13,670 new doses of COVID-19 vaccinations were added to the state immunization registry. Of this total, 7,469 doses were administered on Friday and 6,201 were administered on previous days but were entered into the vaccine registry on Friday.

The 7-day running average is now 13,855 doses per day.

Oregon has now administered a total of 2,430,864 first and second doses of Pfizer, 1,701,683 first and second doses of Moderna and 161,732 single doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines. As of Saturday, 2,095,450 people have completed a COVID-19 vaccine series. There are 2,349,356 people who have had at least one dose.

Cumulative daily totals can take several days to finalize because providers have 72 hours to report doses administered and technical challenges have caused many providers to lag in their reporting. OHA has been providing technical support to vaccination sites to improve the timeliness of their data entry into the state’s ALERT Immunization Information System (IIS).

To date, 2,921,715 doses of Pfizer, 2,216,660 doses of Moderna and 299,100 doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines have been delivered to sites across Oregon.

These data are preliminary and subject to change.

OHA's dashboards provide regularly updated vaccination data, and Oregon’s dashboard has been updated Saturday.

COVID-19 hospitalizations

The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 144, which is six fewer than Friday. There are 31 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds, which is six fewer than Friday.

The total number of COVID-19 positive patient bed-days in the most recent seven days is 1,116, which is a 10.1% decrease from the previous seven days. The peak daily number of beds occupied by COVID-19 positive patients in the most recent seven days is 174.

The total number of patients in hospital beds may fluctuate between report times. The numbers do not reflect admissions per day, nor the length of hospital stay. Staffing limitations are not captured in this data and may further limit bed capacity.

More information about hospital capacity can be found here.

Cases and deaths

The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported Saturday are in the following counties: Baker (1), Benton (5), Clackamas (32), Clatsop (6), Columbia (7), Crook (2), Curry (5), Deschutes (16), Douglas (15), Gilliam (4), Grant (2), Harney (1), Jackson (15), Jefferson (4), Josephine (13), Klamath (1), Lane (15), Lincoln (3), Linn (22), Malheur (4), Marion (34), Multnomah (36), Polk (12), Umatilla (4), Union (3), Wasco (5), Washington (20) and Yamhill (2).

Oregon’s 2,751st death is a 96-year-old woman from Lane County who tested positive on June 14 and died on June 18 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 2,752nd death is a 73-year-old woman from Douglas County who tested positive on June 13 and died on June 17 at Mercy Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 2,753rd death is an 80-year-old man from Polk County who tested positive on June 14 and died on June 18 at Salem Hospital. He had underlying conditions.

CountyTotal Cases 1Total deaths 2
Baker1,01015
Benton3,25922
Clackamas18,905235
Clatsop1,0509
Columbia1,91529
Coos2,16637
Crook1,29123
Curry70511
Deschutes10,00282
Douglas3,87382
Gilliam801
Grant5507
Harney4319
Hood River1,21633
Jackson11,529146
Jefferson2,36739
Josephine3,58872
Klamath4,77578
Lake4678
Lane13,877163
Lincoln1,43021
Linn5,59480
Malheur3,61463
Marion23,404323
Morrow1,15316
Multnomah40,316614
Polk3,98956
Sherman671
Tillamook6604
Umatilla8,59387
Union1,49524
Wallowa1945
Wasco1,44330
Washington26,760248
Wheeler351
Yamhill4,77579
Grand Total206,5782,753

1 This includes cases confirmed by diagnostic testing and presumptive cases. Presumptive cases are those without a positive diagnostic test who present COVID-19-like symptoms and had close contact with a confirmed case. County of residence for cases may change as new information becomes available. If changes occur, we will update our counts accordingly.

2 For additional details on individuals who have died from COVID-19 in Oregon, please refer to OHA's press releases

ELRs (Electronic Lab Reports) received 6/18

CountyNegative ELRsPositive ELRsTotal ELRsPercent Positivity
Baker372395.1%
Benton14171484.7%
Clackamas1,002391,0413.7%
Clatsop4264812.5%
Columbia1011311411.4%
Coos12601260.0%
Crook721731.4%
Curry5396214.5%
Deschutes556185743.1%
Douglas193162097.7%
Gilliam32540.0%
Grant4040.0%
Harney161175.9%
Hood River831841.2%
Jackson472254975.0%
Jefferson452474.3%
Josephine201122135.6%
Klamath672692.9%
Lake120120.0%
Lane721217422.8%
Lincoln814854.7%
Linn377163934.1%
Malheur4675313.2%
Marion700387385.1%
Morrow210210.0%
Multnomah2,184702,2543.1%
Polk175111865.9%
Sherman5050.0%
Tillamook720720.0%
Umatilla17451792.8%
Union806867.0%
Wallowa3030.0%
Wasco3954411.4%
Washington1,581321,6132.0%
Wheeler1010.0%
Yamhill22452292.2%
Statewide9,71037610,0863.7%

Cumulative ELRs

CountyNegative ELRsPositive ELRsTotal ELRsPercent Positivity
Baker12,8841,90614,79012.9%
Benton154,6784,945159,6233.1%
Clackamas496,24829,718525,9665.7%
Clatsop37,6571,80439,4614.6%
Columbia47,6122,60850,2205.2%
Coos51,7932,63654,4294.8%
Crook22,1221,63723,7596.9%
Curry12,45560413,0594.6%
Deschutes214,11212,568226,6805.5%
Douglas91,6404,35795,9974.5%
Gilliam1,371631,4344.4%
Grant7,2524827,7346.2%
Harney4,7384695,2079.0%
Hood River34,6161,76136,3774.8%
Jackson239,05417,439256,4936.8%
Jefferson22,0212,22424,2459.2%
Josephine84,1874,20488,3914.8%
Klamath55,5215,46960,9909.0%
Lake6,3594666,8256.8%
Lane542,73316,762559,4953.0%
Lincoln46,9962,77649,7725.6%
Linn159,3659,992169,3575.9%
Malheur28,4415,29833,73915.7%
Marion384,35134,994419,3458.3%
Morrow8,2551,3879,64214.4%
Multnomah1,153,95461,2211,215,1755.0%
Polk79,4775,28384,7606.2%
Sherman1,565761,6414.6%
Tillamook16,93166917,6003.8%
Umatilla73,4319,58683,01711.5%
Union23,6871,89725,5847.4%
Wallowa3,5641983,7625.3%
Wasco37,4541,80439,2584.6%
Washington714,55944,276758,8355.8%
Wheeler782348164.2%
Yamhill150,6027,828158,4304.9%
Statewide5,022,467299,4415,321,9085.6%

Learn more about COVID-19 vaccinations 

To learn more about the COVID-19 vaccine situation in Oregon, visit OHA's webpage (English or Spanish), which has a breakdown of distribution and other information.

