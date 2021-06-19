Oregon reports 3 more COVID-19 related deaths, 289 new cases

Coronavirus

PORTLAND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- There are three new COVID-19 related deaths in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 2,753, the Oregon Health Authority reported Saturday.

OHA also reported 289 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of 12:01 a.m. Saturday, bringing the state total to 206,578.

Vaccinations in Oregon

OHA reported Saturday that 13,670 new doses of COVID-19 vaccinations were added to the state immunization registry. Of this total, 7,469 doses were administered on Friday and 6,201 were administered on previous days but were entered into the vaccine registry on Friday.

The 7-day running average is now 13,855 doses per day.

Oregon has now administered a total of 2,430,864 first and second doses of Pfizer, 1,701,683 first and second doses of Moderna and 161,732 single doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines. As of Saturday, 2,095,450 people have completed a COVID-19 vaccine series. There are 2,349,356 people who have had at least one dose.

Cumulative daily totals can take several days to finalize because providers have 72 hours to report doses administered and technical challenges have caused many providers to lag in their reporting. OHA has been providing technical support to vaccination sites to improve the timeliness of their data entry into the state’s ALERT Immunization Information System (IIS).

To date, 2,921,715 doses of Pfizer, 2,216,660 doses of Moderna and 299,100 doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines have been delivered to sites across Oregon.

These data are preliminary and subject to change.

OHA's dashboards provide regularly updated vaccination data, and Oregon’s dashboard has been updated Saturday.

COVID-19 hospitalizations

The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 144, which is six fewer than Friday. There are 31 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds, which is six fewer than Friday.

The total number of COVID-19 positive patient bed-days in the most recent seven days is 1,116, which is a 10.1% decrease from the previous seven days. The peak daily number of beds occupied by COVID-19 positive patients in the most recent seven days is 174.

The total number of patients in hospital beds may fluctuate between report times. The numbers do not reflect admissions per day, nor the length of hospital stay. Staffing limitations are not captured in this data and may further limit bed capacity.

More information about hospital capacity can be found here.

Cases and deaths

The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported Saturday are in the following counties: Baker (1), Benton (5), Clackamas (32), Clatsop (6), Columbia (7), Crook (2), Curry (5), Deschutes (16), Douglas (15), Gilliam (4), Grant (2), Harney (1), Jackson (15), Jefferson (4), Josephine (13), Klamath (1), Lane (15), Lincoln (3), Linn (22), Malheur (4), Marion (34), Multnomah (36), Polk (12), Umatilla (4), Union (3), Wasco (5), Washington (20) and Yamhill (2).

Oregon’s 2,751st death is a 96-year-old woman from Lane County who tested positive on June 14 and died on June 18 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 2,752nd death is a 73-year-old woman from Douglas County who tested positive on June 13 and died on June 17 at Mercy Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 2,753rd death is an 80-year-old man from Polk County who tested positive on June 14 and died on June 18 at Salem Hospital. He had underlying conditions.

County Total Cases 1 Total deaths 2 Baker 1,010 15 Benton 3,259 22 Clackamas 18,905 235 Clatsop 1,050 9 Columbia 1,915 29 Coos 2,166 37 Crook 1,291 23 Curry 705 11 Deschutes 10,002 82 Douglas 3,873 82 Gilliam 80 1 Grant 550 7 Harney 431 9 Hood River 1,216 33 Jackson 11,529 146 Jefferson 2,367 39 Josephine 3,588 72 Klamath 4,775 78 Lake 467 8 Lane 13,877 163 Lincoln 1,430 21 Linn 5,594 80 Malheur 3,614 63 Marion 23,404 323 Morrow 1,153 16 Multnomah 40,316 614 Polk 3,989 56 Sherman 67 1 Tillamook 660 4 Umatilla 8,593 87 Union 1,495 24 Wallowa 194 5 Wasco 1,443 30 Washington 26,760 248 Wheeler 35 1 Yamhill 4,775 79 Grand Total 206,578 2,753

1 This includes cases confirmed by diagnostic testing and presumptive cases. Presumptive cases are those without a positive diagnostic test who present COVID-19-like symptoms and had close contact with a confirmed case. County of residence for cases may change as new information becomes available. If changes occur, we will update our counts accordingly.

2 For additional details on individuals who have died from COVID-19 in Oregon, please refer to OHA's press releases

ELRs (Electronic Lab Reports) received 6/18

County Negative ELRs Positive ELRs Total ELRs Percent Positivity Baker 37 2 39 5.1% Benton 141 7 148 4.7% Clackamas 1,002 39 1,041 3.7% Clatsop 42 6 48 12.5% Columbia 101 13 114 11.4% Coos 126 0 126 0.0% Crook 72 1 73 1.4% Curry 53 9 62 14.5% Deschutes 556 18 574 3.1% Douglas 193 16 209 7.7% Gilliam 3 2 5 40.0% Grant 4 0 4 0.0% Harney 16 1 17 5.9% Hood River 83 1 84 1.2% Jackson 472 25 497 5.0% Jefferson 45 2 47 4.3% Josephine 201 12 213 5.6% Klamath 67 2 69 2.9% Lake 12 0 12 0.0% Lane 721 21 742 2.8% Lincoln 81 4 85 4.7% Linn 377 16 393 4.1% Malheur 46 7 53 13.2% Marion 700 38 738 5.1% Morrow 21 0 21 0.0% Multnomah 2,184 70 2,254 3.1% Polk 175 11 186 5.9% Sherman 5 0 5 0.0% Tillamook 72 0 72 0.0% Umatilla 174 5 179 2.8% Union 80 6 86 7.0% Wallowa 3 0 3 0.0% Wasco 39 5 44 11.4% Washington 1,581 32 1,613 2.0% Wheeler 1 0 1 0.0% Yamhill 224 5 229 2.2% Statewide 9,710 376 10,086 3.7%

Cumulative ELRs

County Negative ELRs Positive ELRs Total ELRs Percent Positivity Baker 12,884 1,906 14,790 12.9% Benton 154,678 4,945 159,623 3.1% Clackamas 496,248 29,718 525,966 5.7% Clatsop 37,657 1,804 39,461 4.6% Columbia 47,612 2,608 50,220 5.2% Coos 51,793 2,636 54,429 4.8% Crook 22,122 1,637 23,759 6.9% Curry 12,455 604 13,059 4.6% Deschutes 214,112 12,568 226,680 5.5% Douglas 91,640 4,357 95,997 4.5% Gilliam 1,371 63 1,434 4.4% Grant 7,252 482 7,734 6.2% Harney 4,738 469 5,207 9.0% Hood River 34,616 1,761 36,377 4.8% Jackson 239,054 17,439 256,493 6.8% Jefferson 22,021 2,224 24,245 9.2% Josephine 84,187 4,204 88,391 4.8% Klamath 55,521 5,469 60,990 9.0% Lake 6,359 466 6,825 6.8% Lane 542,733 16,762 559,495 3.0% Lincoln 46,996 2,776 49,772 5.6% Linn 159,365 9,992 169,357 5.9% Malheur 28,441 5,298 33,739 15.7% Marion 384,351 34,994 419,345 8.3% Morrow 8,255 1,387 9,642 14.4% Multnomah 1,153,954 61,221 1,215,175 5.0% Polk 79,477 5,283 84,760 6.2% Sherman 1,565 76 1,641 4.6% Tillamook 16,931 669 17,600 3.8% Umatilla 73,431 9,586 83,017 11.5% Union 23,687 1,897 25,584 7.4% Wallowa 3,564 198 3,762 5.3% Wasco 37,454 1,804 39,258 4.6% Washington 714,559 44,276 758,835 5.8% Wheeler 782 34 816 4.2% Yamhill 150,602 7,828 158,430 4.9% Statewide 5,022,467 299,441 5,321,908 5.6%

Learn more about COVID-19 vaccinations

To learn more about the COVID-19 vaccine situation in Oregon, visit OHA's webpage (English or Spanish), which has a breakdown of distribution and other information.